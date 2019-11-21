Corey Sutton’s emergence at Appalachian State just a matter of time, coach says

Appalachian State head football coach Eli Drinkwitz says Corey Sutton’s emergence as a key part of the Mountaineers’ offense was simply a matter of time.

“Corey’s always been a great player,” Drinkwitz says.

Sutton, a junior wide receiver from Mallard Creek High, caught three touchdown passes last Saturday night in the Mountaineers’ 56-27 victory at Georgia State. For the game, he had eight catches for 173 yards.

Sutton, who spent his freshman year at Kansas State before transferring to Appalachian State, now ranks sixth on the school’s all-time touchdown receptions list -- despite playing just 21 games.

He and the rest of the Mountaineers play their final regular-season home game Saturday, facing Texas State (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) at 2:30 p.m. in Boone.

Appalachian State (9-1, 5-1) is ranked 24th this week in the College Football Playoff poll and 23rd in the Associated Press rankings.

“In the last three weeks, he’s gotten more comfortable in our passing game,” Drinkwitz says of Sutton. “He and Zac are getting more comfortable with each other.”

Zac Thomas, the Mountaineers’ junior quarterback, says Sutton is “what you want as a quarterback.”

“He was always open, and he was always wanting the ball more,” Thomas says of Sutton’s play against Georgia State. “That’s probably one of the best games I’ve seen him play.”

After seeing limited action at Kansas State in 2016 and then sitting out the 2017 season as a transfer, he earned second-team all-Sun Belt honors last season with 10 touchdown catches. That was tops in the conference and 21st nationally.

He missed the first two games this season after being suspended for a marijuana-related arrest in June, but Sutton has made up for lost time. In eight games, he has 39 catches for 556 yards and six touchdowns.

He describes last week’s offensive outburst as “fun” and says he feels comfortable in the Mountaineers’ offense.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in our coaching staff and Zac and our O-line,” he says.

Thomas says Mountaineer fans might be seeing more of the same.

“If they’re not going to stop it, you just have to keep giving him the ball,” he says. “It just comes down to that. You just want to keep feeding your targets like that, and let them do the work.”

A tough coach

Drinkwitz got some laughs from a sideline incident last Saturday night that left him with 12 stitches behind his right ear. He was knocked down by Mountaineer guard Noah Hannon on a sweep play. “Noah was blocking after the tackle, and the next thing I knew, he ran over me,” Drinwiktz says.

“I was proud of my toughness,” Drinkwitz says with a laugh.

A different defense

Drinkwitz says Texas State uses a defense different from anything the Mountaineers have seen previously this season -- a 3-3, with a rover back. “It’s similar to what Iowa State uses,” Drinkwitz says, adding that the Bobcats’ defense is used a lot in the Big 12 to combat spread offenses.

Senior Day

Saturday will be Senior Day in Boone, and Drinkwitz says the Mountaineers’ seniors are a special group. “They bought in to what we were doing and led the way,” he says, referring to the coaching change that brought a new staff to Appalachian State this season. “I give them a lot of credit.”

Mountaineer honors

Senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither has been selected to play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 25 in Mobile, Ala. It’s the third straight year that an Appalachian State player has been picked for the game.

And Drinkwitz has been named one of 22 semifinalists for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

