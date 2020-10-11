It’s time to vote for the News & Observer athlete of the week (10.15.20)

It’s time to vote for the Raleigh News & Observer athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like. The winner will be announced Thursday.

Keenan Baker, Grace Christian Cross Country: The Eagles’ senior won his second individual race of the season, running an 18:49 to beat the field by 55 seconds Oct. 8.

Baker’s run also helped Grace Christian beat Thales Academy Apex and Iron Academy as a team in the same meet.

Baker also ran a personal-record, 17:51 earlier this season to put him into the top 10 all-time fastest (5K) in school history.

Tim Flood, St. Thomas More Academy Cross Country: The St. Thomas More Academy junior ran an 18:21 to win the race at a dual meet with Friendship Christian Oct. 5.

Flood also helped the Chancellors’ boys’ team to victory in the same race.

Katherine Lantzy, Durham Academy Field Hockey: The Cavaliers’ senior midfielder scored all four of her team’s goals this week to lead Durham Academy to two wins over Ravenscroft.

Lantzy had two goals in a 2-1 win over Ravenscroft Oct. 6.

Two days later, she had two more goals in another 2-1 victory at Ravenscroft.

Lantzy will continue her field hockey career at the next level at Middlebury College (VT).

Enrico Paparelli, Neuse Christian Soccer: The Lions’ sophomore midfielder/forward had a big week with three goals and two assists as Neuse Christian got a win and a tie.

Paparelli had the best game of the week with two goals and two assists in a 9-0 victory at St. Thomas More Academy Oct. 9.

The previous day, Paparelli had a goal in a 2-2 tie at New Life Camp.

Paparelli has five goals and three assists for Neuse Christian (4-3-1).

Julian Quao, Ravenscroft Football: The Ravens’ senior showed his versatility in all phases of the game, accounting for 200 yards and three touchdowns on offense, while recording two tackles and a tackle for loss on defense to help lead Ravenscroft to a 45-21 victory at Wake Christian Oct. 9.

Quao rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, also catching three passes for 21 yards, while returning two kickoffs for 76 more yards in the win.

Saia Rampersaud, Durham Academy Golf: The Durham Academy 8th grader set a new school scoring record (for 18 holes), posting a two over-par, 74, at Hope Valley Country Club Oct. 7.

Rampersaud’s efforts also helped the Cavaliers win their Triangle Independent Schools Athletic conference (TISAC) match over Cary Academy.

Eli Self, Trinity Academy Soccer: The Tigers junior goalkeeper had 13 saves in regulation, also stopped three of four penalty kicks in extra time to lead Trinity Academy to a 3-1 win (on penalty kicks) over O’Neal School Oct. 6.

Self has saved 88 percent of the shots on goal this season, and has two shutouts, while allowing only four goals in five games this season.

Self has saved five of the seven penalty kicks he has faced for Trinity Academy (4-0-1).

Cole Tucker, Thales Academy Rolesville, Sr.: The Knights’ senior had six goals and two assists as Thales Academy Rolesville won two games and tied another.

Tucker started his week with both goals in a 2-0 win over Friendship Christian Oct. 6.

The next day, Tucker had two more goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Thales Academy Apex.

Tucker added two goals and one assists in a 4-4 tie at Thales Academy Apex in a game that was suspended in the first overtime due to lack of daylight.

Tucker scored on eight of his teams’ 11 goals for the week with each of his six goals go-ahead or game-winning scores in the last three games.

Tucker has 13 goals and three assists for Thales Academy Rolesville (6-1-1).

Molly Williams, Trinity Academy Tennis: The Tigers’ sophomore No. 1 player led Trinity Academy to a 6-3 win over O’Neal School, winning her singles’ match 8-2 Oct. 6.

Williams is 4-2 singles play and 3-3 in doubles for the Tigers (3-3).

Jaya Winemiller, Cary Academy Field Hockey: The Chargers’ junior forward scored four goals this week to help Cary Academy to wins over Ravenscroft and Cary Christian.

Winemiller started her week with two goals in a 4-0 victory over Ravenscroft Oct. 6.

She also had two goals in 3-1 win at Cary Christian Oct. 8.

Winemiller has four goals for Cary Academy (3-0) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 11.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

