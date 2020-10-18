It’s time to vote on the Raleigh News & Observer high school athlete of the week

It’s time to vote for the Raleigh News & Observer athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Thursday at noon. A winner will be selected after that time.

Here are this week’s nominees.

Kiera Bartholomew, North Raleigh Christian Golf: The Knights’ sophomore shot a two-under par 70, to lead her North Raleigh Christian team a win over Durham Academy at Mill Creek Golf Course in Mebane Oct. 15.

Bartholomew shot a 3-under-par 33 on the front nine to get herself off to a strong start in the same event.

Bartholomew also shot a team-best 3-under 33, with four birdies to lead her team to a victory over St. Mary’s at Raleigh Golf Association Oct. 16.

Alex Butulis, Cary Academy Field Hockey: The Chargers’ sophomore forward/midfielder scored the game-winning goal in Cary Academy 3-0 win at Ravenscroft Oct. 14.

Butulis also had a goal in a 2-1 loss at Durham Academy Oct. 16.

Through Sunday, Butulis has four goals for Cary Academy (4-1).

Kevin Diaz, Thales Academy Apex, Soccer: The Titans’ senior midfielder accounted for five assists, a goal and 20 steals in Thales Academy Apex’s wins over Bradford Academy and Thales Academy Rolesville.

Diaz had an assist and the game-winning penalty kick as the Titans beat Thales Academy Rolesville on penalty kicks Oct. 14. Diaz had one assist to help his team tie the score 4-4 in regulation. Diaz converted the fifth and final penalty kick to give Thales Academy Apex the win.

Diaz then had four assists and seven steals to lead the Titans to a 6-0 win over Bradford Academy on Senior Night Oct. 15.

Through Sunday, Diaz has four goals and nine assists for Thales Academy Apex (6-3).

Michael Diorio, Wake Christian Soccer: The Bulldogs’ senior forward accounted for both goals in Wake Christian’s 2-1 win over North Raleigh Christian Oct. 13.

Diorio scored a goal and had an assist to help Wake Christian earn a key Triangle Independent Schools’ Athletic Association (TISAC) game.

Through Sunday, Diorio has four goals and two assists for Wake Christian (3-2).

Lillie Groff, Neuse Christian Volleyball: The Lions’ senior outside hitter had 26 kills, 28 digs and nine aces to lead Neuse Christian to wins over Friendship Christian, Thales Academy Apex and Thales Academy Rolesville.

Groff started her week with seven kills, 12 digs and three aces in a 3-1 win over Thales Academy Rolesville Oct. 13.

Groff came back with nine kills, nine digs and three aces in a 3-2 win over Friendship Christian Oct. 15.

The next day, Groff had 10 kills, 13 aces and seven digs in a 3-0 victory over Thales Academy Apex.

Gruff has 103 kills, 107 digs and 23 aces for a Neuse Christian team (8-5) that has won seven straight games through Sunday.

Saia Rampersaud, Durham Academy Golf: The Durham Academy 8th grader broke the school record (for an 18 hole score) for the second straight week, shooting an even par 72 at the Mill Creek Golf Course in Mebane Oct. 15.

Rampersaud had 14 pars, two birdies and two bogeys in her round to break her own school record that she set last week.

Rampersaud shot a 2-over par 74 (then the school-record) at Hope Valley Country Club Oct. 7.

Rogerick Ray, North Raleigh Christian Football: The Knights’ senior running back rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, including the game-winning score with less than a minute to play in North Raleigh Christian’s 30-27 victory over Ravenscroft Oct. 16.

Ray also had one catch for 12 yards, 11 tackles from his linebacker position on defense and a block punt in the fourth quarter to contribute in all phases to the Knights’ win.

Charlie Robb, Durham Academy Soccer: The Cavaliers’ senior forward accounted for all four goals to lead Durham Academy to a 4-3 win at North Raleigh Christian Oct. 16.

Robb had two goals and two assists, including the game-winning score with 2:20 left in the contest to lead Durham Academy past North Raleigh Christian.

Durham Academy also lost to 1-0 at Ravenscroft Oct. 15.

Robb has four goals and three assists for Durham Academy (3-2) through Sunday.

Brock Vanek, Cary Christian Cross Country: The Knights’ senior ran a 17:31 to win a dual meet with Grace Christian by 51 seconds (over the field) at WakeMed Park Oct. 13.

Vanek also led his Cary Christian team to victory in the same meet.

Carter Ward, Grace Christian Volleyball: The Eagles’ junior setter had 61 assists and 18 digs as Grace Christian beat both Arendell Parrott Academy and St. David’s, while losing to Durham Academy this week.

Ward had her best game of the week with 27 assists and five digs to lead Grace Christian to a 3-0 win at St. David’s Oct. 16.

The previous day, Ward had 18 assists, six digs and six kills in a 3-0 sweep of Arendell Parrott Academy.

Ward also had 16 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 loss at Durham Academy Oct. 13.

Through Sunday, Ward has 179 assists and 51 digs for Grace Christian (7-3).

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 18.

