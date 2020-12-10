Wake County high school sports could get shuffled in proposed NCHSAA realignment

Demeco Archangel, right, of Green Hope carries the ball against Torey Floyd (3) of Riverside. The Riverside Durham Pirates visited the Green Hope Falcons in a high school football game on November 1, 2019. newsobserver.com

The new N.C. High School Athletic Association proposal could shuffle some Wake County schools.

The draft, created by the NCHSAA staff, seeks to place teams into conferences for four years beginning in the fall of 2021.

In the proposal, Cary and Panther Creek high schools would leave their old conference with Athens Drive, Green Hope, Jordan, Panther Creek and Riverside.

They would join a league with Apex, Apex Friendship, Green Hope, Green Level, Holly Springs and Middle Creek.

In addition, the changes could shutter a longtime rivalry between Millbrook and Sanderson. Millbrook, which opened in 1922, has played its crosstown rival since Sanderson opened in 1968. The schools are about four miles apart.

Under the proposal, Millbrook and Sanderson would no longer play in the same league. The schools could continue to schedule nonconference games.

Southeast Raleigh will move from a league of all Raleigh schools into a eight-team league with three Johnston County Schools, under the proposal. That will create an about 40-mile round trip to Cleveland High, for example. That’s about double the average 20-mile round trip the school is making now for conference games.

The old leagues

CAP 7 4A: Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons, Enloe, Leesville Road, Millbrook, Sanderson, Southeast Raleigh

Northern 4A: Corinth Holders, Heritage, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wakefield

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

South Wake 4A: Apex, Apex Friendship, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Middle Creek

Triangle 8 4A: Athens Drive, Cary, Green Hope, Jordan, Panther Creek, Riverside

New proposed leagues

Conference 26: Corinth Holders, Clayton, Cleveland, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, South Garner, Southeast Raleigh, Willow Spring

Conference 27: Heritage, Knightdale, Millbrook, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wakefield

Conference 28: Athens Drive, Broughton, Cardinal Gibbons, Enloe, Leesville Road, Sanderson

Conference 29: Apex, Apex Friendship, Cary, Green Hope, Green Level, Holly Springs, Middle Creek, Panther Creek.

New realignment system

The NCHSAA said its Realignment Committee made “significant efforts” to focus on factors that were most important to the association’s 421 member schools. That led to the creation of 33 split conferences out of 61 new leagues. Split conferences include teams from more than one classification. There are currently 10 split conferences throughout the state.

“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”

Instead of just dividing schools by size, the NCHSAA employed a new system for realignment that uses three factors -- enrollment, athletic success by the school’s teams over the past three years, and the Identified Student Percentage, the percentage of the school’s students receiving free or reduced-price lunches.

Schools will have several opportunities to appeal and make suggestions in January and February before the NCHSAA Board of Directors votes on a final proposal in March.

East Chapel Hill in the proposal would move up from 3A to 4A, joining a league with Jordan, Chapel Hill, Hillside, Northern Durham, Riverside and Southern Alamance.

East Chapel Hill, with 1,528 students, would be the smallest school in its new league.

“I didn’t really expect this,” East Chapel Hill athletic director Randy Trumbower said, “but it doesn’t really matter as long as we get to play. I prefer playing schools of similar size or program strength. In an ideal world, we would be matched up with other schools with similar program sizes. I do like trips that are closer as it allows kids more time to study and be in class.”

Class 4A Proposals

NCHSAA

NCHSAA

Class 3A Proposals

NCHSAA

NCHSAA

Class 2A Proposals

West

NCHSAA

East

NCHSAA

Class 1A Proposals

West

NCHSAA

East

NCHSAA