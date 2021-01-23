Chapel Hill boys repeat as NCHSAA 3A cross-country state champion Saturday

Chapel Hill’s boys won the NC 3A cross-country state title Saturday

Since 2002, few N.C boys cross-country programs have been as successful as the Chapel Hill High School Tigers.

Chapel Hill repeated as the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A champions Saturday and won five title in 12 seasons. Chapel Hill won in 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2019. The 2020 season was pushed back due the pandemic and concluded Saturday.

Chapel Hill won 4A state titles in 2002, 2005 and 2006.

Saturday, the Tigers had a total of 35 points to finish ahead of Weddington High (45) from Union County and Mount Tabor (85). No other Triangle team had a top 10 finish.

Individually, Williams High’s Ryan Motondo ran a time of 15:44.93 to win. Chapel Hill’s Emil Arangala was fifth and teammate Ben Hawley was ninth. In all, Chapel Hill had five runners in the top 20: Yichen Sun finished 13th; Max Reisinger 15th and Riley Westman was 19th.