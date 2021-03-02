Millbrook boys, Garner girls win state semis, heading to Saturday’s state championship games

Two Wake County teams are heading to Saturday’s N.C. 4A state championship game.

The Garner High girls held off Wilmington Ashley 73-67 on the road. Garner earned the third state finals berth in school history since 1979 and held off Ashley star Saniya Rivers, a McDonald’s All-American to win.

Millbrook’s boys needed overtime to beat Lumberton 79-77 to earn the second state finals appearance in school history. Millbrook lost in the 2011 state championship game.

Millbrook boys survive close call

While fan attendance was scarce, the playoff energy could definitely be felt in what would be a close game throughout Tuesday’s NC 4A Eastern Regional Championship matchup between the Millbrook Wildcats and Lumberton Pirates.

Both teams survived close games prior to this matchup and this one was nothing short of the same as Millbrook’s undefeated season was put to the test in a closely contested battle.

Millbrook blew past their opponent with a quick 7-0 lead but Lumberton wouldn’t stay down long after coming back with their own run to tie the game. The first half was filled with multiple lead changes after neither team would let up.

While Lumberton lacked size in the frontcourt, they made up for it with some toughness on the boards, stiff post defense, and willingness to attack the paint on the offensive end in the first half.

Silas Demary, Jr. and Charlie Miller led their respective teams early with big lead-changing buckets. Both finished the half with 10 points.

Tied at 32 going in halftime, neither team was able to push away with a definitive lead. Lumberton started off the second half with some aggressive buckets in the paint but Millbrook’s shooting ability kept the game close.

While Demary Jr. continued to dominate on the offensive end, Chris Daniels helped him terrorize the Pirates defensively forcing 8 combined turnovers.

The Wildcat’s victory seemed all but sure with 1:19 left in the fourth until Lumberton erased a 6-point deficit. With 15 seconds left in the fourth, Pirates’ guard Jadarion Chatman hit a game-tying three to send the game to overtime with the score even at 70.

Turnovers would ultimately be the downfall for Lumberton in overtime. Millbrook leaned on their go-to option Demary to pull away with the final score of 79-77.

Three who mattered

Silas Demary Jr, Millbrook: His 29-point scoring output was quiet but consistent throughout the game. His 11 rebounds, four steals, and 73% shooting were a major factor in the victory.

Chris Daniels, Millbrook: The 6’1 guard provided some needed help on the stat sheet with 14 points,5 assists and 6 rebounds. He also added on the defensive end with 4 steals.

Jadarion Chatman, Lumberton: Despite scoring 17 points, his toughness was his biggest attribute to this game with his willingness to penetrate the Millbrook defense.

Worth mentioning

▪ This victory marks Millbrook’s first time winning the regional championship since 2011

▪ This game was the Lumberton Pirates’ second trip to the regional finals

▪ The Pirates’ season started later than expected after having to quarantine for two weeks.

What’s next?

Lumberton finishes the season with the final record of 13-3. Millbrook advances to face Ardey Kell in the 4A state championship this Saturday

Summary

Millbrook 17 15 23 15 9 --- 79

Lumberton 16 16 20 18 7 --- 77

MILLBROOK: Silas Demary 29; Redford Dunton 15; Chris Daniels 14; Eric Van der Heiden 13; CeeJay Jordan 8; Jarius Copeny 0

LUMBERTON: Charlie Miller 19; Matt Locklear 18; Jadarion Chatman 17; Angel Bowie 15; JaMerel Brockington 8; Jacob Hammonds 0

Garner girls advance

Garner 73, Ashley 67 ... The Trojans advanced to the girls’ state finals for the first time in 45 years, rallying in the closing minutes. Garner led 63-51 midway in the final period, but Ashley senior Saniya Rivers, a South Carolina commit, scored eight straight points for Ashley. Lexi Hinson’s 3-pointer brought Ashley within 65-64, but Garner’s Jerni Kiaku hit a pair of three throws, and the Trojans hung on.

Kiaku finished with 36 points, 24 of those in the second half. Rivers, who picked up her fourth personal foul in the final quarter, had 37 points, 18 rebounds and four assists in her high school finale.

Princeton girls punch ticket

Princeton 82, Pinetown Northside 67 ... The Bulldogs gained a state title berth in girls’ basketball for the first time since 1986, as senior Meredith Wooten scored 30 points in her final home game. It will be the fourth state finals appearance alltime for Princeton in girls’ basketball.