There’s a lot happening behind scenes in this COVID high school football season.

The marching band plays, the whistle blows, the ball is kicked off, and the high school football game is under way -- just like always.

It’s the traditional under-the-lights drama on a Friday night (or in this season, maybe a Thursday night or a Saturday afternoon).

Behind the scenes, however, this COVID-19 high school football season has tested administrators, coaching staffs and players. There’s a lot more involved in that high school football game this season than might meet the eye.

“There’s a lot of extra work,” Broughton head coach Chris Dawson says. “But if you ask any player or coach, they’d tell you it’s unquestionably worth it.”

Some of the changes are visible to fans. Players, both in the game and on the sidelines, are wearing masks. So are their coaches. State limitations on attendance has kept many people at home, watching the games on their phones or computers.

For those who do attend games, tickets are purchased online in advance.

But there has been much more.

It actually started in early February, when the N.C. High School Athletic Association permitted football teams to begin practices.

Football practice began in the midst of the boys’ soccer and the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse seasons. And it happened in the midst of a wet winter -- not the typical 90-degree heat of practices in August.

“We had a lot of our early practices in the parking lot,” Leesville Road head coach Ben Kolstad says. “We practiced on our field only three times before our first game.

“We were running plays around traffic cones for a couple weeks.”

Even gymnasiums weren’t available, because it was also the middle of basketball season.

“I’m not one for excuses,” Kolstad says. “But it was certainly different than the way we typically prepare for a season.”

When the season opened Feb. 26, it was raining.

Cardinal Gibbons scrapped its game plan that night, in its opener at Leesville Road.

“They worked really hard to have that field in good shape,” Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright says of the Leesville Road administration. “But it was just pouring.”

Once the Crusaders got in front, they ran the ball for the rest of the game.

Even filling out a schedule can be a test. There have been a handful of COVID-related postponements in the Triangle area this spring, with schools attempting to reschedule games.

Elsewhere in the state, it has been more difficult. Weddington, the two-time defending state 3AA champion, has lost a pair of conference games for that reason this season. Head coach Andy Capone says he worked the telephones both times, trying to find a replacement game.

“We found a few teams that had an open date, but for one reason or another, it didn’t work out,” Capone says. “I hate it for the kids. We only had a seven-game schedule to start with. I hate seeing them lose some of those opportunities.”

Perhaps the biggest change behind the scenes is after the game.

“Normally, all the kids are in the locker room,” Dawson says. “They put their clothes in a bin, and we do the laundry. But the locker rooms are closed.”

So after games, most schools are having players return to the gym, spread out, take off their uniforms, change into sweats, and leave. The uniforms are collected -- safely -- by coaches for the laundry.

“We spray and wipe down everything.”

Dawson says coaches have been strict in enforcing COVID safety protocols.

“But the kids have been dealing with it,” he says.

“Look,” Dawson adds. “If it were a choice between going through all these protocols, or not playing, 100 percent of the kids would play.”