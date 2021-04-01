Thursday’s Triangle-area high school football previews, schedule

Cardinal Gibbons (4-0, 4-0 CAP 7 4A) at Southeast Raleigh (2-3, 1-3), 6:30 p.m. – Senior DE John Caramanico is having a stellar season. The Cardinal Gibbons standout has 19 tackles (10 for lost yardage) and 3.5 sacks in four games. But if you subtract the 48 points Southeast Raleigh allowed last week against Leesville road, the Bulldogs have permitted only 5.5 points a contest.

Corinth Holders (1-3, 1-1 Northern Athletic 4A) at Knightdale (2-3, 0-3), 7 p.m. – Corinth Holders has a strong offensive weapon in RB Masiyah Tucker, but it’s the Pirate defense that has toughened in recent weeks. Knightdale also plays solid defense, so points might be at a premium.

Fuquay-Varina (3-2, 2-2 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Garner (2-3, 2-2), 6:30 p.m. – The visiting Bengals have one of the conference’s top defense, with Connor Rosenblum (26 tackles, four for lost yardage) leading the way. That unit faces a strong Garner ground game led by Markyell Royster, who is averaging 140 rushing yards a game.

Heritage (4-0, 2-0 Northern Athletic 4A) at Rolesville (4-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – The conference championship likely is at stake here. Heritage QB Cade Cunningham accounted for three touchdowns last week. Rolesville is coming off a surprisingly dominating 36-3 trouncing of Wake Forest.

Hillside (3-1, 3-1 Triangle 4A) at Cary (2-2, 2-2), 6:30 p.m. – Two defensive-minded teams square off, with Hillside hoping to remain in the hunt for one of the conference’s two guaranteed playoff berths.

Jordan (2-3, 2-3 Triangle 4A) at Athens Drive (2-3, 2-3), 6:30 p.m. – Mistakes cost the host Jaguars dearly last week against Panther Creek. Jordan scored 23 points in its first four games, then exploded for 41 last week.

Leesville Road (3-2, 3-2 CAP 7 4A) at Enloe (0-5, 0-4), 7 p.m. – Sophomore RB D.J. Scott ran for three Leesville Road touchdowns a week ago, and the Pride will be solidly in the race for a playoff berth with a victory here. Youth has caused defensive problems for Enloe, which is allowing an average of 53 points a game.

Middle Creek (4-1, 3-1 South Wake Athletic 4A) at South Garner (0-5, 0-4), 6:30 p.m. – Mustang QB Chad Kearns threw for three touchdown passes last week, but the Middle Creek defense (allowing 9.2 points a game) could make the difference against a Titan offense which has scored only 24 points this season.

Sanderson (1-3, 1-3 CAP 7 4A) at Broughton (2-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. – Sanderson’s offense is averaging 25.5 points a game. Broughton, which is allowing an average of 37 points a contest, must tighten up this week.

South Johnston (2-3, 1-2 Greater Neuse 3A) at East Wake (0-4, 0-3), 6:30 p.m. – East Wake is coming off its best outing of the season, a 38-27 loss to unbeaten West Johnston. Damonte Burgess and Isaiah Harris lead a strong South Johnston ground game.

Wakefield (1-4, 0-3 Northern Athletic 4A) at Wake Forest (3-1, 2-1), 7 p.m. – The host Cougars are coming off their first conference loss in seven seasons. Wakefield is trying to snap a four-game losing streak.

OUTSIDE WAKE COUNTY

Chapel Hill (3-1, 3-1 Big 8 3A) at Southern Durham (5-0, 5-0), 7 p.m. – The Tigers have an explosive passing attack and will create problems for Southern Durham. Chapel Hill WR Khylil Jones is averaging more than 100 receiving yards a game. Look for the Spartans’ Lazar Houze and Thomas Johnson (four sacks each) to put pressure on the Tigers.

West Johnston (5-0, 3-0 Greater Neuse 3A) at Cleveland (5-0, 3-0), 6:30 p.m. – Behind QB Skyler Locklear (877 passing yards) and RB Omarion Hampton (13 touchdowns), Cleveland has rolled to five victories. West Johnston is averaging more than 30 points a game, but its defense faces a tough test in this first-place showdown.

This week’s schedule

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Southeast Raleigh, 6:30

Leesville Road at Enloe, 7

Sanderson at Broughton, 7

Northern Athletic 4A

Corinth Holders at Knightdale, 7

Heritage at Rolesville, 7

Wakefield at Wake Forest, 6:30

South Wake Athletic 4A

Fuquay-Varina at Garner, 6:30

Middle Creek at South Garner, 6:30

Triangle 4A

Hillside at Cary, 6:30

Jordan at Athens Drive, 6:30

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Orange, 6:30

Chapel Hill at Southern Durham, 7

Northwood at Vance County, 7

Greater Neuse 3A

Smithfield-Selma at Clayton, 6:30

South Johnston at East Wake, 6:30

West Johnston at Cleveland, 6:30

Eastern Plains 2A

Beddingfield at Farmville Central, 6

North Johnston at SouthWest Edgecombe, 6

North Pitt at Nash Central, 6

Carolina 1A

Lakewood at Princeton, 7

North Duplin at Rosewood, 7

Union at Hobbton, 7

Friday

South Wake Athletic 4A

Apex at Holly Springs, 7

Triangle 4A

Panther Creek at Green Level, 7

Mid-State 2A

Bartlett-Yancey at Carrboro, 7

Cummings at Reidsville, 7

Nonconference

Apex Friendship at Millbrook, 6:30

Postponed/canceled

Green Hope at Riverside

Monday

Big 8 3A

Northern at Vance County, 7