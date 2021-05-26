High School Sports
Rolesville High is News & Observer Sweet 16 football champion. Here is the final poll
Rolesville High School reached the N.C. 4AA state championship for the first time this season.
The Rams (9-1) are also The News & Observer’s Sweet 16 champions. The newspaper began the poll in the 2021 spring season to honor the top 16 teams in the Triangle on a weekly basis, regardless of classification.
News & Observer Sweet 16 Poll
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec
|1.
|Rolesville (4A)
|9-1
|2.
|Cleveland (3A)
|10-1
|3.
|Cardinal Gibbons (4A)
|9-1
|4.
|Wake Forest (4A)
|7-2
|5.
|Panther Creek (4A)
|8-1
|6.
|Clayton (3A)
|8-2
|7.
|Apex Friendship (4A)
|7-1
|8.
|Hillside (4A)
|6-2
|9.
|Millbrook (4A)
|5-3
|10.
|Princeton (1A)
|7-1
|11.
|Chapel Hill (3A)
|5-2
|12.
|Middle Creek (4A)
|6-2
|13.
|Heritage (4A)
|4-2
|14.
|Southern Durham (3A)
|5-2
|15.
|Green Hope (4A)
|4-2
|16.
|Leesville Road (4A)
|5-3
