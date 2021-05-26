High School Sports

Rolesville High is News & Observer Sweet 16 football champion. Here is the final poll

Rolesville High School reached the N.C. 4AA state championship for the first time this season.

The Rams (9-1) are also The News & Observer’s Sweet 16 champions. The newspaper began the poll in the 2021 spring season to honor the top 16 teams in the Triangle on a weekly basis, regardless of classification.

News & Observer Sweet 16 Poll

Rk.School (Cl)Rec
1.Rolesville (4A)9-1
2.Cleveland (3A)10-1
3.Cardinal Gibbons (4A)9-1
4.Wake Forest (4A)7-2
5.Panther Creek (4A)8-1
6.Clayton (3A)8-2
7.Apex Friendship (4A)7-1
8.Hillside (4A)6-2
9.Millbrook (4A)5-3
10.Princeton (1A)7-1
11.Chapel Hill (3A)5-2
12.Middle Creek (4A)6-2
13.Heritage (4A)4-2
14.Southern Durham (3A)5-2
15.Green Hope (4A)4-2
16.Leesville Road (4A)5-3
