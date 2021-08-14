Wake County high school football outlook: Top players, top teams, predictions

Cardinal Gibbons’ Donovan Shepard (23) tries to escape from Grimsley’s Travis Shaw (2) during the first half of Cardinal Gibbons High School’s game against Grimsley High School in the NCHSAA 4A state championship at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, May 7, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

With the start of high school football less than a week away, the News & Observer takes an in-depth look at the schools inside Wake County.

2021 Fall News & Observer Wake County Football Preview/Capsules

APEX

Head coach: Britt Morton

2021 Spring Record: 0-6, 0-6

Conference: South Wake Athletic 4A

Returning starters: N/A

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Outlook: The Cougars scored plenty of points during the spring season but suffered from inconsistent defense. Max Bartelt, a senior this season, passed for 1,102 yards and ran for 373 more. And Ian Bright, a junior this year, rushed for 328 yards. However, the early roster posted by Apex shows a large number of freshmen and sophomores. Like a number of other area schools, development of young players will be a primary goal this fall.

APEX FRIENDSHIP

Head coach: Adam Sanders (seventh season as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 7-1, 6-0 (lost in second round of 4AA playoffs to Pinecrest)

Conference: South Wake Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 9

Returning lettermen: 35

Key returning starters: Ashton Locklear (WR, sr.); Hunter Mestey (OL, sr.); Dylan Niklas (TE, sr.); Donnie Williams (DB, jr.); Gabe Jones (DB, sr.); Judah Wilson (RB, sr.).

Other key returnees: Dustin Veach (QB, sr.); Cam Cornwaithe (WR, soph.).

Key newcomers: Terry Hicks (RB/DB, jr.); Davon Grubbs-Hampton (WB/LB, sr.).

Outlook: The Patriots have just nine starters off the team that won the South Wake Athletic 4A, but they have nearly three dozen returning lettermen. That means some of the talented backups from the spring season will be in key roles this fall, including QB Dustin Veach and WR Cam Cornwaithe. Coach Adam Sanders says this team has good leadership to go with a strong running game. The linebacker corps is being rebuilt, however, and that is a potential trouble spot for the Patriots.

ATHENS DRIVE

Head coach: Tommy Smith (first year as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 3-4, 3-4

Conference: CAP-6 4A

Returning starters: 9

Returning lettermen: 15

Key returning starters: Russell Ange (6-3, 225, TE/ILB, sr.); Wesley Anderson (5-11, 170, WR/CB, jr.); Shawn Certain Jr. (5-10, 172, WR/DB, sr.).

Other key returnees: R.L. Moore (5-9, 160, WR/DB, sr.); Walker Morgan (6-2, 163, LS/ILB, sr.); Jack Stephenson (5-11, 165, WR/DB, jr.); Zyion Cooper (6-2, 250, OL/DL, jr.); Khan Cline (6-2, 285, OL/DL, sr.); Seth Bowen (6-1, 220, P/DE/TE, sr.); Elijah Harris (6-4, 275, OL/DL, sr.); Coley Smith (6-0, 165, WR/OLB, sr.); Eric Morgan (6-0, 175, WR/DB, sr.); Dasaun Robertson (5-9, 165, RB/ILB, sr.).

Key newcomers: Luke Jackson (5-10, 165, QB, jr.); Caleb Lynch (6-0, 172, WR/OLB, jr.); Charles Carter (5-10, 150, WR/DB, jr.); Willis Hester (5-9, 150, WR/DB, jr.); Dwiki Abidin (5-8, 160, WR/DB, jr.); Kiyon Brown (5-10, 205, ILB/TE, jr.).

Outlook: New head coach Tommy Smith has a big challenge, guiding the Jaguars into a tough conference that includes Cardinal Gibbons and Leesville Road. The defensive leader figures to be LB Russell Ange, who earned honorable mention all-conference honors in the spring. But a big question for the Jaguars this season will be how quickly new QB Luke Jackson and other newcomers, like WR’s Charles Carter and Caleb Lynch, can develop.

BROUGHTON

Head coach: Chris Dawson (seventh season as head coach; 17-36 record)

2021 Spring Record: 2-5, 2-4

Conference: CAP-6 4A

Returning starters: 13 (8 offense, 5 defense)

Returning lettermen: 26

Key returning starters: Reggie Jarrett (6-2, 210, DE, sr.); George Dale (5-9, 245, NG/DT, sr.); Malcolm Forbes (6-1, 165, CB, sr.); McCallum Wright (6-2, 180, WR, sr.); Damien Ford (5-7, 150, WR, sr.); Chase Taborn (6-3, 265, OT, sr.); Ian Napue (OT); Darin Richardson (6-1, 240, RB, sr.).

Key newcomers: Charles Burgess (6-3, 175, QB/WR, sr.); Wade Warren (5-10, 150, QB, sr.); Manning Lasso (6-3, 180, WR, jr.).

Outlook: It’s been 15 years since Broughton has compiled a winning record, as low turnout always seems to be a problem at the International Baccalaureate magnet school. This year, there is hope. Coach Chris Dawson has all but three starters returning from the spring 2021 offense, and there are 26 returning lettermen. Charles Burgess and Wade Warren are battling for the starting quarterback job, and newcomer Manning Lasso has impressed coaches so far. With experience on the offensive and defensive lines, there are reasons for Broughton fans to look forward to this fall.

CARDINAL GIBBONS

Head coach: Steven Wright (11th season as head coach; 98-27 record at the school)

2021 Spring Record: 9-1, 6-0 (lost in 4A state championship game)

Conference: CAP-6 4A

Returning starters: 13

Returning lettermen: 47

Key returning starters: Jake Taylor (6-5, 221, TE, sr.); Donovan Shepard (5-9, 171, RB, sr.); Connor Clark (6-6, 218, QB, jr.); Blake Raphael (6-1, 198, RB/DB, jr.); Donovan Dozier (6-3, 220, DE, jr.); Will Mason (5-9, 172, DB, sr.); Carter Scearce (5-11, 210, LB, sr.); Ethan Grace (6-1, 210, DE, sr.); Jamil Tucker (6-1, 172, DB, jr.); Pierce Johnston (6-1, 215, DL, jr.); Tim Charnot (6-0, 245, OL, sr.); Ian Evans (6-0, 182, WR, sr.); Maverick Shotwell (6-2, 181, WR, sr.); Jackson Fortney (6-0, 188, WR/DB, sr.); Joey Olivieri (6-0, 278, OL, sr.).

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: Winning conference championships and reaching the state final are routine for Cardinal Gibbons, and with 13 returning starters — most of them all-conference players — the Crusaders are primed for another big season. QB Connor Clark earned all-state honors, and he has talented receiving targets in TE Jake Taylor and RB Donovan Shepard. Clark threw for 1,484 yards and 18 touchdowns in the spring season. The defense is loaded, with experience on the line, at linebacker and in the secondary. Perhaps the only concern for Cardinal Gibbons is at kicker. Gray Carter, who converted on 35-of-37 extra points in the spring, has graduated.

CARY

Head coach: Coleman Tyrance (first year as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 3-3, 3-3

Conference: South Wake Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 16 (8 offense, 8 defense)

Returning lettermen: 18

Key returning starters: Rylan Vann (6-1, 270, OL/DL, sr.); Shawn Burton (6-4, 275, OL/DL, jr.); Sam Grena (6-2, 190, LB/TE, jr.); Omarien Woodly (5-9, 175, RB/DB, sr.); Nate Henderson (5-11, 165, DB/WR, sr.); Matt Huggins (5-11, 170, QB/S, sr.); Andy Kudlak (5-11, 235, OL/DL, sr.); Alex Kohn (5-9, 170, WR/SS, jr.); Tyrik Bryant (5-9, 160, WR/RB, sr.); Ian Acheampong (5-10, 170, FS/WR, sr.); Kody Roberts (6-2, 190, WR, sr.).

Other key returnees: Kennen Hatcher (6-3, 285, DL, soph.); Damon Holmes (5-11, 235, LB, jr.); Chris Elehu (5-9, 160, DB, sr.); Nate Rep (6-2, 330, OL/DL, soph.); Bo Holcombe (6-3, 225, TE/DL, sr.); Brady Blalock (6-3, 195, LB, jr.); Logan Hernandez (6-1, 190, LB/WR, sr.).

Key newcomers: Tyler Dean (6-2, 170, WR/FS, soph.; also plays basketball and runs track); Trey Roberts (6-4, 190, WR/SS, sr.; also plays baseball and basketball); Debvrin Smith (5-8, 165, RB, jr.).

Outlook: Coleman Tyrance, defensive coordinator at Cary the past three years, takes over as head coach this season. Tyrance has a history of developing strong defenses, and he’ll be able to build around arguably the best defensive player in the state, in DL Rylan Vann, an N.C. State commit. Playing on the same line with Vann is all-conference lineman Shawn Burton, and all-conference LB Sam Grena is behind them. In the secondary, all-conference safety Alex Kohn had 31 tackles and an interception in the spring season. Yes, the Imps will have a strong defense in their 100th season of football. Tyrance thinks the defense, the offensive line, and the running backs will be a strength. The Imps are thin in the receiving corps, however, and can’t afford injuries.

CARY CHRISTIAN

Head coach: Josh Elliott (first season as head coach)

2020 Fall Record: 1-4, 1-4

Conference: Big East (8-man football)

Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)

Returning lettermen: 9.

Key returning starters: Luke Harvey (QB, sr.); Chide Ogan (RB/LB, sr.); Ian Liechty (WR/DE, sr.); Colin Massey (RB/LB, sr.); Lucas Cullen (WR/DB, sr.); Noah Callahan (OL/DL, jr.).

Key newcomers: David Wisniewski (WR/LB, soph.); Ben Elliott (RB/DE, soph.).

Outlook: Chide Ogan earned all-state honors last fall in just his second year playing football. Luke Harvey is the son of Terry Harvey, a standout in football and baseball at N.C. State in the 1990s. They make up a strong combination for Cary Christian, which should be among the Big East’s quickest teams this season. Depth is a big issue, however, and coach Josh Elliott will hope to keep his team healthy in his first season at the helm.

EAST WAKE

Head coach: Dealton Cotton

2021 Spring Record: 2-4, 2-3.

Conference: Quad County 3A

Returning starters: 13

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Warriors showed remarkable improvement during the spring season, finishing with two victories. Johnathan Montague had a solid freshman season and will lead what could be a strong offensive attack. The Warriors won’t have to deal with Clayton and Cleveland, which have moved up to 4A, but Quad County 4A foes Fike and Hunt should have solid teams this season.

ENLOE

Head coach: Ryan Clark (first year as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 0-7, 0-6

Conference: CAP-6 4A

Returning starters: 17

Returning lettermen: 23

Key returning starters: Isaiah Jacobs (6-4, 185, WR, sr.); Jayden Morrison (6-0, 172, QB, sr.); George Moretz (6-1, 190, LB, sr.); Ian Neptune (6-2, 195, OL/DL, sr.); Jameson Ollison (6-1, 195, WR, sr.); C.J. Shepherd (5-9, 275, OL/DL, sr.); Scott Lei (6-0, 230, OL, sr.); L.J. Pickett (6-3, 170, WR/DB, jr.); R.J. Artis (5-8, 150, WR/DB, jr.); Aaron Hollis (6-1, 220, OL/DL, soph.); Marquis Fenton (5-9, 168, RB/LB, soph.).

Key newcomers: Juston Ethridge (5-8, 130, WR/DB, soph.).

Outlook: A decade after Ron Clark left the head coaching position at Enloe, his son Ryan, an Enloe alum, is taking over the job. Times have been tough for the Eagles, with only one winning season in the past 10 years. The rebuilding process gets a jump-start this season, as Clark has 17 of 22 starters returning. QB Jayden Morrison will have Isaiah Jacobs and several other talented pass-catchers as targets. Enloe also will have experienced players at linebacker and in the secondary.

FUQUAY-VARINA

Head coach: Jeb Hall (18th season as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 3-4, 2-4

Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Returning starters: 16

Returning lettermen: 24

Key returning starters: Jackson Barker (6-2, 205, RB, sr.); Liam Towey (6-3, 250, OL, sr.); Guy Taylor (6-2, 225, OL/DL, sr.); Connor Scherpereel (5-10, 215, RB, sr.); Dylan Smith (6-3, 190, TE/WR, sr.); Jace Gaddy (5-10, 180, LB, jr.); Aden Harper (6-3, 225, OL, jr.).

Key newcomers: Head coach Jeb Hall has an experienced team for the first season in the new conference. A big part of the offense will revolve around all-conference RB Jackson Barker, and he’ll be running behind a line anchored by Liam Towey and Guy Taylor. Defense could be an issue, as the Bengals lost several of their leading tacklers from the spring season. LB Jace Gaddy figures to be a key player on that unit. Most coaches in the conference expect Cleveland and Clayton to dominate, but Fuquay-Varina is considered a team capable of taking third place.

GARNER

Head coach: Thurman Leach

2021 Spring Record: 3-4, 3-3

Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Returning starters: 9

Returning lettermen: 21

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: QB Dominic Haney passed for nearly 600 yards as a sophomore in the spring, and he has a pair of talented receivers in Markyell Royster and Marshall Jean. The Trojans won three of their final four games in the spring and could be a contender in their new conference, where Clayton and Cleveland, climbing from 3A, are the favorites.

GRACE CHRISTIAN

Head coach: Keith Boutwell

2020 Fall Record: 0-6, 0-6

Conference: Big East (8-man football)

Returning starters: N/A

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Eagles graduated several skill position starters off last year’s team, but head coach Keith Boutwell had a large group of freshmen and sophomores who saw action in 2020. GRACE Christian scored enough points to compete last fall but had trouble stopping opponents.

GREEN HOPE

Head coach: David Green (fifth season as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 4-2, 4-1 (lost in first round of 4AA playoffs)

Conference: South Wake Athletic 4A

Returning starters: N/A

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: Owen Zalc (5-10, 155, K/P, jr.); Jack Major (6-0, 225, ILB/TE, sr.); Charlie Easter (6-0, 210, ILB/TE, sr.); Ethan Barbin (5-9, 165, CB/HB, jr.); Arnav Praveen (5-9, 150, CB/WR, sr.); Bryce Peterson (6-3, 185, WR, sr.); Cole McLaughlin (5-10, 175, S/RB, sr.).

Key newcomers: Christian Wright (6-0, 165, S/HB, jr.); Lucas Mullins (5-9, 155, QB, soph.); Ian Hemilright (6-3, 260, C, fr.); Ben Lu (5-9, 150, S/RB, soph.).

Outlook: This is David Green’s 49th year in coaching, and it looks to be among his younger teams. The linebacking corps and the secondary are experienced and talented, so Green Hope should be strong there. But the offense is question mark, with sophomore Lucas Mullins moving up from the junior varsity to start at QB. Senior LB’s Jack Major and Charlie Easter look to anchor the defense, and Green Hope has a strong kicker in Owen Zalc.

GREEN LEVEL

Head coach: Beau Goudeau (second season as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 1-4, 1-4

Conference: South Wake Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 22

Returning lettermen: 30

Key returning starters: Cameron Chatmon (5-10, 175, RB/DB, sr.); Jackson Rukamp (6-0, 200, LB, sr.); Tyler Cohen (6-1, 255, OL/DL, sr.); Blair Alexander (6-2, 260, OL, sr.); Shawn Epiu (6-3, 304, OL/DL, sr.); Cody Cross (5-8, 200, RB/K/P, sr.); Zekhi Mills (5-9, 200, DL/LB, sr.); J.J. Herald (5-11, 156, LB, sr.); Zach Piepho (5-11, 160, DB, jr.); Carter Devereaux (6-2, 170-, QB, jr.).

Ashton Evans (6-2, 165, WR, sr.); Bryce Friedlander (5-11, 175, DB, sr.); Logan Pesta (6-2, 190, DE/WR, jr.); Scott Sabol (6-1, 200, TE/QB, jr.); Mitchell Blakley (5-10, 190, LB, jr.); Ben Taylor (5-8, 165, DB/RB, soph.); Rhoen Breen (6-5, 215, DE/TE, soph.); Justin Sheppard (5-11, 160, DB, sr.); Conor Perry (6-0, 190, TE, sr.); Bryson Burkall (5-10, 125, K, soph.).

Key newcomers: Dylan Horwin (5-10, 160, DB, sr.); Alex Winters (5-11, 165, WR, sr.); Trott Ivey (5-11, 240, OL, jr.); Jason Coe (6-4, 220, OL/DL, jr.).

Outlook: This is the first senior class at Green Level, so everyone is back from the spring team. That includes the leading rusher (Cameron Chatmon) and the leading tackler (all-conference LB Jackson Rukamp). Head coach Beau Goudeau says his team played hard and remained resilient during the spring, in spite of a lack of experience. Now he hopes the Gators will be able to climb in the standings. Goudeau would like to see his team gain strength and some speed, especially at the perimeter defensive positions.

HERITAGE

Head coach: Wallace Clark (11th season as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 4-2, 2-2

Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 6

Returning lettermen: 12

Key returnees: Dillon Bethea (LB); Lex Thomas (QB); Will Hawkins (WR); Lee Hall (OL); Cater Alls (OL); Robert Milom (OL); Marco Paterno (LB); Derrick Hunter (DB); Josh Bryant (DL); Coleson Fields (RB); Jaz Adam-Beaver (RB/DB).

Key newcomers: Tavares Carter (WR); Chance Peterson (OL/DL); Bradon Crutchfield (DB); Tyler Adair (RB).

Outlook: The Huskies are coming off a strong season. They won their first four games in the spring and lost only 29-21 to eventual 4AA state runner-up Rolesville. But this fall, Heritage will be among the least-experienced teams in Wake County. QB Lex Thomas and WR Will Hawkins will have the luxury of a strong offensive line, but there will be a number of new faces on defense. Heritage will have a few winnable games early in the season to build momentum for the rugged Northern Athletic 4A.

HOLLY SPRINGS

Head coach: Robert Furth (seventh season as coach; 37-29 record)

2021 Spring Record: 4-2, 4-4 (lost in opening round of 4AA playoffs to Rolesville)

Conference: South Wake Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 8

Returning lettermen: 22

Key returning starters: Brock Wills (6-0, 170, QB, sr.); Addison Carlson (5-10, 160, WR, jr.); Braden Stone (5-9, 160, WR, sr.); Dean Collum (6-3, 220, TE/WR, sr.); Issac Thomas (6-1, 230, DE, sr.); Chase Christopher (6-1, 210, LB, jr.); Seth Fowler (6-1, 205, LB, sr.).

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: Offensively, Holly Springs should be fine behind QB Brock Wills and receivers like Addison Carlson and Dean Collum. And the linebackers are strong, led by Chase Christopher and Seth Fowler. But like a lot of other area teams this fall, Holly Springs will be young. The roster is loaded with sophomores, but the Golden Hawks should be part of a very tight battle for the conference’s third playoff spot (with Panther Creek and Apex Friendship as favorites).

KNIGHTDALE

Head coach: Anthony Timmons (sixth season as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 4-3, 2-3

Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 10 (6 offense, 4 defense)

Returning lettermen: 24

Key returning starters: Bryce Council (5-10, 185, RB, sr.); Mican Sumpter (6-4, 270, TE/QB/DT, sr.); Tamarcus Cooley (6-2, 185, ATH, jr.); Luke Peters (6-4, 270, OL, sr.); Ki’Shawn Harvey (6-3, 310, DT, jr.); Kenneth Moye (6-3, 290, OL, sr.).

Key newcomers: Justin Yarbrough (5-10, 160, WR, sr.); Jonathan Montague (6-2, 185, QB, jr.).

Outlook: In many other conferences, a team with Knightdale’s talent would be considered a contender. DT Micah Sumpter and ATH Tamarcus Cooley were all-conference selections as sophomores, and RB Bryce Council was an all-conference pick as a junior. OL Ki’Shawn Harvey and Kenneth Moye also were all-conference picks. Knightdale has a wealth of experience on offense, and the Knights have some of Wake County’s biggest linemen. But the Knights are playing in the rugged Northern 4A, and they will be inexperienced defensively. Avoiding offensive mistakes and controlling the tempo could be keys this fall for Knightdale.

LEESVILLE ROAD

Head coach: Ben Kolstad (third season as head coach; 18-5 record; 118-85 record overall as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 5-2, 4-2

Conference: CAP-6 4A

Returning starters: 13

Returning lettermen: 27

Key returning starters: Beau Atkinson (6-6, 240, DE/TE, sr.); Tim Hogan (6-5, 280, OL, sr.); . Nasir Winston (6-0, 185, DB/WR, sr.); Tyler Lassiter (6-3, 215, ILB, sr.); Anthony Jemerson, (5-10, 175, DB, sr.); Cam Todd (6-2, 260, OL, sr.); Drew Thomas (5-10, 160, DB, sr.); Josiah Gary (5-9, 170, DB/WR, jr.); D.J. Scott (5-9, 160, RB, jr.); Jay Snelling (5-9, 160, RB, jr.); Logan Bower (5-9, 170, LB, sr.); Brock Winstead (6-2, 265, LS/OL, jr.); Tyler Graham and Jordan Brown (kickers).

Other key returnees: D.R. McMillan (6-0, 190, WR, sr.); Bailey Wagner (6-3, 240, OL, sr.); Ian Westbrook (5-8, 155, WR, sr.).

Key newcomers: Dylan Cosey (6-2, 205, LB, sr.; transfer from Knoxville, Tenn.); Wil Murray (6-4, 170, QB, jr.); John Mark Shaw (6-5, 195, QB, jr.); Gabe Simpkins (6-2, 205, TE, jr.); Braxton Lassiter (6-5, 230, DL, fr.).

Outlook: The Pride qualified for the 4AA playoffs in the spring, but they were forced to drop out due to COVID-19 issues. So the team is looking at this season as a chance to make up for what it lost in the spring. DE Beau Atkinson is a state player of the year candidate, and the defense also has LB Tyler Lassiter (33 tackles and a forced fumble in the spring), LB Logan Bower (one interception, one pass breakup, one sack) and DB Anthony Jemerson (three interceptions, five pass breakups). A big question mark is at quarterback, where juniors Will Murray and John Mark Shaw as candidates for the starting role. Brock Winstead has been the Pride’s long snapper for two years. Depth on the offensive and defensive lines concerns head coach Ben Kolstad, so the Pride will need to avoid injuries.

MIDDLE CREEK

Head coach: Andrae Jacobs (first season as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 6-2, 5-1 (lost in second round of 4AA playoffs to Richmond Senior)

Conference: South Wake Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 13 (7 offense; 6 defense)

Returning lettermen: 25

Key returning starters: James Strohbusch (6-4, 245, DE/LB, sr.); Chad Kearns (6-4, 200, QB, sr.); Adam Booker (6-4, 205, WR, sr.); Josh High (5-8, 175, CB, sr.); Martez Smith (6-0, 275, DT, jr.); Carter Jacobs (6-0, 275, OT/DE, jr.); Isaiah Descourouez (5-11, 235, OLB, jr.); Breydan Harrison (5-11, 185, WR/FS, sr.); Tate Jones (5-9, 170, WR/CB, sr.); Reid Fallows (6-3, 215, MLB/SS, sr.); Noah Thomas (6-1, 285, G/T, sr.); Grant Garey (5-11, 175, DB, jr.).

Key newcomers: Brandon Ihle (6-2, 185, soph.); Michael Beaty (5-9, 165, soph.).

Outlook: The Mustangs have enough experience returning from their spring playoff team to contend for another postseason berth. One important returnee is QB Chad Kearns, who passed for 1,824 yards and 17 touchdowns in the spring season. WR Adam Booker had more than 400 yards in receptions and four touchdowns. So Middle Creek should be able to move the ball. LB James Strohbusch and CB Josh High are keys to the defense, which held five of the eight spring opponents to 13 points or less.

MILLBROOK

Head coach: Clarence Inscore (21st year as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 5-3, 5-1 (lost to Wake Forest in first round of 4AA playoffs)

Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 8

Returning lettermen: 20

Key returning starters: Wesley Grimes (6-4, 175, WR, sr.); Jaylen Donaldson (6-0, 175, DB/RB, sr.); William Santospago (6-4, 280, OL, sr.); Jaden Felton (6-3, 225, DE/OL, sr.); Cyril Rodts (6-3, 245, OL, sr.); David Santiago (6-4, 230, DE/OLB/TE, jr.); Nolan Hatley (6-2, 240, LB/TE, sr.); Xavier Pugh (5-11, 185, DB/RB, jr.); Jaylon Johnson (6-4, 275, OL/DL, jr.); Tyler Higgins-Hill (6-3, 285, OL/ DL, jr.); Nathan Leacock (6-3, 170, WR, jr.); Nic Hudson (5-8, 160, RB/DB, sr.).

Key newcomers: Mason Fortune (6-1, 170, QB, soph.); Chris Newcomb (5-11, 175, LB, soph.); Jayden Ferguson (5-10, 175, LB, soph.).

Outlook: The Wildcats lost 30-27 to Wake Forest in the playoffs and have enough returning talent to compete well in the very tough Northern Athletic 4A this fall. Senior WR Wesley Grimes and senior DB Jaylen Donaldson are all-conference candidates. But there will be new faces in the linebacker corps, and QB Mason Fortune, a sophomore, will lead the offense. The Wildcats are likely to be considerably improved by later in the season.

NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN

Head coach: Chris Rivera (seventh season as head coach; 16-42 record at North Raleigh Christian, and 110-142 overall in his career)

2020 Fall Record: 3-5, 3-3

Conference: Big East (NCISAA)

Returning starters: 7

Returning lettermen: 16

Key returning starters: Josh Pardo (5-7, 170, Slot/CB/Kick returner, sr.); Nolan Rock (6-3, 180, S/P/WR, sr.); Connor McGann (6-1, 185, QB, jr.); Bryce Toy (6-0, 210, OL/DL/FB, jr.); Matt Strunk (6-3, 210, OL, sr.); Max White (6-2, 210, OT/DL, jr.); McGregor Hewlett (5-10, 250, C, jr.).

Other key returnees: Caleb Erwin (6-2, 188, S/OLB/WR, sr.); Chris Rivera (5-8, 152, RB/DB/KR, jr.); Jackson Watkins (6-0, 170, WR, jr.); Grayson Black (6-0, 170, WR/OLB, sr.).

Key newcomers: Gabe Demorest (5-10, 180, RB/LB, jr.); Soren Grandy-Richardson (5-9, 143, DB/Slot, soph.); Nate Earnest (6-2, 260, OL, fr.).

Outlook: The Knights should be a contender in what looks to be a very closely contested Big East Conference. Quarterback, offensive line and wide receivers are strength positions for North Raleigh Christian, and the Knights will be dangerous on kick returns with Josh Pardo and Chris Rivera. Defensively, the secondary is North Raleigh Christian’s strength. Nolan Rock could be one of the state’s top private school punters. But inexperience will be a concern at running back and linebacker, with junior Gabe Demorest as one of the top newcomers at those positions.

PANTHER CREEK

Head coach: Sean Crocker (ninth season as head coach; career record of 93-77)

2021 Spring Record: 8-1, 6-0 (lost in playoff quarterfinals, 27-21 to Myers Park)

Conference: South Wake Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 7

Returning lettermen: 14

Key returning starters: Amari Odom (6-3, 175, QB, jr.); Chris Brightman (6-0, 180, RB/FS, sr.); Tyler Thompson (6-5, 220, DE, jr.); Jesse Powell (6-3, 200, WR/S, sr.); Riley Whittenburg (6-2, 230, FB/MLB, sr.); Jake Ganoe (6-2, 240, LB, sr.).

Key newcomers: Bradley Garrity (5-8, 165, WR/DB); Greg Wheeless (6-1, 220, RB/LB).

Outlook: The Catamounts were an explosive team last spring that came within an eyelash of reaching the West Regional finals. But only seven starters return, so newcomers will have to step up. Fortunately, coach Sean Crocker can build around QB Amari Odom, one of the region’s top quarterbacks in the spring. Odom passed for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns, but the top five receivers are all gone. The defense will be built around DE Tyler Thompson, who led the team in sacks and tackles-for-loss. Panther Creek certainly has the materials for another playoff run.

RAVENSCROFT

Head coach: Ned Gonet (41st year as head coach; 272-164 career record)

2020 Fall Record: 3-3, 2-3

Conference: Big East (NCISAA)

Returning starters: 15

Returning lettermen: 24

Key returning starters: Drake Hamlin (6-4, 275, OL/DL, sr.); William Stevenson (6-1, 205, RB/DE, jr.); Deacon Adams (6-2, 185, WR/DB, jr.); Josh Lindaurer (5-11, 210, OL/DL, jr.); Owen Fincher (5-9, 170, WR/DB, jr.); Kyle Morin (6-1, 195, TE/LB, sr.); Anthony Melvin (5-10, 170, RB/DB, sr.)

Other key returnees: Kyle Hawkins (6-3, 180, QB, jr.); Caden Storch (6-0, 185, TE/LB, jr.); Payne Kuklinski (5-10, 190, C/DL, jr.).

Key newcomers: Tre Crenshaw (5-9, 180, DB/WR, sr.); Xander White (6-1, 180, QB, jr.); Joey Brooks (6-1, 205, OL/LB, jr.); Naven MacDonald (5-10, 175, WR, sr.).

Outlook: Ned Gonet is a coaching icon in North Carolina, and his 41st team at Ravenscroft School is good enough to win another Big East championship. Defensively, the Ravens are quick and experienced and should be tough to score on. Offensively, the passing game is strong, led by junior QB Kyle Hawkins and junior WR Deacon Adams. What could possibly go wrong? Well, the running and kicking games are unknowns, according to Gonet. And depth is a potential problem on the offensive line.

ROLESVILLE

Head coach: Martin Samek (third season as head coach; 19-3 record at Rolesville, and 61-76 for his career)

2021 Spring Record: 9-1, 5-0 (lost to Vance, now named Julius Chambers, in 4AA playoff finals)

Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)

Returning lettermen: 22

Key returning starters: Byrum Brown (6-3, 195, QB, sr.); Noah Rogers (6-4, 180, WR, jr.); Jesiah Henderson (6-4, 310, OL, sr.); Jacorrey Bible (6-3, 180, OLB, sr.); Carsten Casady (6-6, 270, DE, jr.); Isiah Jones (5-9, 180, RB, soph.); Hunter Pulley (6-1, 250, OG, sr.); Damon Burton (6-3, 260, DL, sr.).

Other key returnees: Blake Faulkner (5-11, 180, OLB, jr.); Cam Richardson (6-0, 196, LB, jr.); Sterling Elliott (5-11, 195, LB, sr.); Jonathan Brown (6-2, 175, CB, jr.); Braxton Burnett (6-0, 280, OG, sr.).

Key newcomers: Ishawn Sholers (6-3, 230, DL, sr.); Reggie Love Jr. (5-9, 175, CB, jr.); Camden Rog (6-5, 190, WR, sr.); Antonio Crim Jr. (6-0, 190,RB, sr., transfer from Florida); Justice Williams (6-1, 275, NT, sr.).

Outlook: The Rams might have only about half their starters returning, but the returnees are among the state’s best at their positions. QB Byrum Brown was a second-team all-state choice last season and conference player of the year. WR Noah Rogers, OL Jesiah Henderson and OLB Jacorrey Bible were all-state picks. And DE Carsten Casady and RB Isiah Jones were all-conference selections. If all that isn’t enough, the group of “newcomers” includes DL Ishawn Solers, who was an all-conference pick in 2019 but sat out the spring 2021 season. Add in a few talented newcomers, and it looks like Rolesville will be the kind of team that can play into December this fall. Head coach Martin Samek says development of the linebackers is the big question mark in preseason.

ST. DAVID’S SCHOOL

Head coach: To be announced.

2020 Fall Record: 6-1, 6-0 (lost in semifinals of 8-man playoffs)

Conference: Big 8 (8-man)

Returning starters: N/A

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Warriors must rebuild, as they lost their top three running backs to graduation. Those players accounted for 1,900 of the team’s 2,100 rushing yards. Also gone are the two leading receivers from a year ago.

SANDERSON

Head coach: Jeremy Buck (third season as head coach; 7-10 career record)

2021 Spring Record: 3-3, 3-3

Conference: CAP-6 4A

Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)

Returning lettermen: 20

Key returning starters: Levi Matthews (6-5, 190, OLB/WR, sr.); Griffin Scott (6-3, 265, TE/DL, sr.); Christian Tant (6-1, 175, FS/WR, sr.); Jakson Attanasio (6-4, 300, OL, sr.); Zion Myers (5-10, 190, RB/LB, jr.); Conner Sandberg (5-11, 180, DB, sr.); Derrion Turner (6-0, 250, DL, sr.); Christian Mack (5-11, 160, DB, sr.); Davin King (5-10, 170, WR, jr.); Zay Donaldson (5-11, 205, LB/RB, jr.); Porter Thompson (5-11, 220, C, soph.).

Other key returnees: Jack Cline (5-11, 170, DB, sr.); Jose Rodriquez (5-10, 260, OL/DL, sr.); Taj Winborne (6-0, 240, OL/DL, sr.); Morde Ngandu (6-5, 225, DE, sr.); Will North (5-11, 150, WR, sr.); Zy’aire Hopkins (6-1, 170, WR/DB, sr.); Thomas Kenner (5-10, 210, OL/DL, sr.); Larry Stanford (6-2, 175, WR, jr.); Will Koehler (5-10, 170, WR/DB, jr.); John DiCorte (6-2, 190, SS/WR, soph.).

Key newcomers: Drew Taintor (6-0, 200, QB, jr.); Nasir Jacobs (5-11, 160, QB, soph.); Jeremy Pittman (6-1, 235, DL, jr.); Aiden Ceisner (6-1, 235, OL, soph.); Thomas Northcutt (5-10, 190, LB/FB, jr.).

Outlook: Sanderson was possible the most-improved team in the Triangle area during the spring season. The Spartans have five returning all-conference players, including linemen Griffin Scott (265 pounds) and Jakson Attanasio (300 pounds). Levi Matthews is another all-conference player and is a standout at linebacker and wide receiver. Porter Thompson played every snap at center for Sanderson as a freshman in the spring. Coach Jeremy Buck says numbers are up, and the coaching staff has found players more than willing to train hard. Selecting a new quarterback and filling a few defensive positions where spring 2021 starters graduated will be the big concerns for the Spartans.

SOUTH GARNER

Head coach: Daniel Finn (fourth year as head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 1-6, 1-5

Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Returning starters: 7

Returning lettermen: 21

Key returning starters: Trondric Evans (6-0, 185, WR/DB, sr.); Elijah Marshall (6-3, 260, OL, jr.); James Johnson (6-0, 167, FS, soph.).

Other key returnees: Julian Littleton (6-0, 167, QB, soph.); Zimere Winston (6-1, 155, WR, jr.).

Outlook: Daniel Finn, the only coach in South Garner’s history, continues the building job this season. He’ll have the luxury of 21 returning lettermen, led by all-conference players like WR Trondric Evans, OL Elijah Marshall and FS James Johnson. The Titans should show progress this season, but they remain a young team playing in a competitive conference.

SOUTHEAST RALEIGH

Head coach: Edwin Campbell (second season as head coach; 2-5 career record)

2021 Spring Record: 2-5, 1-5

Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Returning starters: 12

Returning lettermen: 18

Key returning starters: Bryan Pulley (6-1, 184, WR/CB, sr.); Amir Mills James (5-11, 163, QB, sr.); Karim Swain (5-11, 182, RB/SB, sr.); Alex Williams (5-10, 184, MLB, soph.); J.T. Fulwood (6-0, 178, WR, sr.); Landon Stevens (5-10, 190, WR/DB, jr.).

Key newcomers: Carl “Ant” Greene (jr.); Nesta Pacheco (6-1, 230, G/DT, jr.); Chase Robinson (jr.); Gavin Peterson (soph.).

Outlook: From 2006 to 2011, Southeast Raleigh was a football power, compiling a record of 56-18. Since then, the Bulldogs have enjoyed only one winning season. In his second year at the helm, coach Edwin Campbell slowly is building experience and numbers at Southeast Raleigh. This fall, the Bulldogs have a proven quarterback in Amir Mills James and enough running backs and receivers to score some points. Depth remains an issue, however, but it appears as if the Bulldogs are headed in the right direction.

WAKE CHRISTIAN

Head coach: Beau Barger (third season as head coach; 5-10 record)

2020 Fall Record: 0-4, 0-4

Conference: Big East (NCISAA)

Returning starters: 12 (6 offense, 6 defense)

Returning lettermen: 12

Key returning starters: Michael Blake II (5-10, 210, RB/LB, sr.); Kendall Hines (5-9, 275, OL/DL, sr.); Will Black (6-1, 290, OL/DL, sr.); Garrett Marcin (6-1, 210, OL/LB, sr.); Taigen Mayes (5-9, 180, WR/FS, sr.); Stone Sears (6-6, 225, OL/DE, jr.); Conner Cole (6-6, 180, WR/CB, jr.).

Other key returnees: Ross Burnett (6-1, 200, QB/LB, soph.); Conner Bryant (6-1, 185, HB/LB, jr.)

Key newcomers: Jake Wulf (5-10, 180, RB/SS, soph.)

Outlook: Coach Beau Barger says his team is tight-knit and hard-working. The Bulldogs are not deep, however, so injuries could be a big problem — especially since there are a lot of two-way starters. RB Michael Blake and an experienced offensive line means Wake Christian should be able to run the ball effectively this fall.

WAKE FOREST

Head coach: Reggie Lucas (13th season as head coach; 151-20 record)

2021 Spring Record: 7-2, 4-1 (lost to Rolesville in 4AA East Regional finals)

Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 15

Returning lettermen: 43

Key returnees: Dominic Williams (6-3, 205, QB, sr.); Mike Dipasquale (5-10, 186, RB, jr.); Tre Stancil (RB); Mark Cesta (6-2, 220, OL, sr.); Ed Neathery (6-4, 207, OT, sr.); Sam Shepard (6-4, 205, OL, sr.); Seth Osteen (5-9, 220, G, sr.); Kali Moore (6-2, 250, OL, sr.).

Chris Allen (6-4, 260, DT/DE, sr.); Jeremiah Bethel (DE/MLB, jr.); Kyle Leary (DE, sr.); David Hagerman (6-3, 260, DE/DT, sr.); Fuller Howard (6-2, 210, LB, sr.); Max Hines (6-0, 200, LB, sr.); Steven Williams II (5-11, 210, LB, sr.); Nigel Lucas (6-1, 175, CB, jr.); Dashaun Grant (6-0, 170, CB, jr.); Vance Day (CB, jr.); Cory Felton (MLB, jr.).

Key newcomers: Matt DeJesus (6-1, 220, TE, jr.); Miles Dickens (RB, sr.); Tavian Williams (6-1, 150, WR/CB, jr.); Zane Williams (LB, soph.); Dasani Gaddy (DL, soph.).

Outlook: This is head coach Reggie Lucas’ 28th season as an assistant or head coach at Wake Forest, and the Cougars look poised to battle defending 4AA state runner-up Rolesville for the Northern 4A Conference title. Wake Forest improved as the spring went on, and the combination of QB Dominic Williams and RB Mike Dipasquale should give the Cougars their typical strong ground game. The defense is similarly loaded, with most of the line and linebacking corps returning. With 15 of 22 starters back, Wake Forest has the look of a team that could go deep into the playoffs.

WAKEFIELD

Head coach: James Ward (fourth season as head coach; 22-18 record)

2021 Spring Record: 1-6, 0-5

Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Returning starters: 12 (7 offense, 6 defense)

Returning lettermen: 20

Key returning starters: Kyle Anderson (5-10, 165, WR/DB, sr.); Jackson Froh (5-9, 165, WR/DB, sr.); Nemiah Jones (6-3, 175, WR/DB, sr.); Coleman Kraska (6-0, 210, RB, sr.); Kennedy Nelson (6-0, 250, OL/DL, sr.); Nicolai Mage (6-4, 270, OL, sr.); Adam Aiken (6-2, 235, DE, sr.); Sholear Greenlee (6-4, 245, DE, jr.); Devon Kluch (6-0, 138, K, jr.).

Key newcomers: Dominic Haney (6-3, 210, QB, jr.); Kamron Bailey (5-9, 165, WR/CB, jr.); Jakobe Stevenson (6-4, 180, WR, sr.); Brandyn Febry (6-2, 298, OL/DL, jr.).

Outlook: Wakefield has talented receivers, in Nemiah Jones, Kyle Anderson and Jackson Froh. The key will be whether QB Dominic Haney can step into the role of running the offense. Haney will be getting protection from a fairly experienced line, so there is the potential for Wakefield to fare much better than in the spring. The defense will depend on the development of several new faces at linebacker and in the secondary.

PRESEASON ALL-WAKE TEAM

Offense

QB: Byrum Brown (Rolesville)

RB: Mike Dipasquale (Wake Forest); Donovan Shepard (Cardinal Gibbons)

WR: Wesley Grimes (Millbrook); Noah Rogers (Rolesville)

Tight end: Jake Taylor (Cardinal Gibbons)

Line: Mark Cestra (Wake Forest); Blake Hamlin (Ravenscroft); Tim Hogan (Leesville Road); Liam Towey (Fuquay-Varina); Rylan Vann (Cary)

Athlete: Tamarcus Cooley (Knightdale)

Kicker: Owen Zalc (Green Hope)

Defense

Line: Beau Atkinson (Leesville Road); Tyler Cohen (Green Level); Reggie Jarrett (Broughton); Hunter Mestey (Apex Friendship)

Linebacker: Russell Ange (Athens Drive); Chide Ogan (Cary Christian); Levi Matthews (Sanderson).

Secondary: Will Mason (Cardinal Gibbons); Larry Picket Jr. (Enloe); Blake Raphael (Cardinal Gibbons); Nasir Winston (Leesville Road)

Punter: Cody Cross (Green Level)

Honorable Mention

Quarterback: Byrum Brown (Rolesville); Connor Clark (Cardinal Gibbons)

RB: Bryce Council (Knightdale)

WR: Trey Barbee (Apex); Ashton Locklear (Apex Friendship)

Tight end: Dean Collum (Holly Springs)

Offensive line: Shawn Burton (Cary); Jesiah Henderson (Rolesville); Elijah Marshall (South Garner)

Defensive line: Chris Allen (Wake Forest); Donovan Dozier (Cardinal Gibbons); William Stevenson (Ravenscroft); Micah Sumpter (Knightdale)

Linebacker: Jacorrey Bible (Rolesville); Jason Rukamp (Green Level); James Strohbusch (Middle Creek)

Secondary: Kyle Anderson (Wakefield); Will Mason (Cardinal Gibbons); Nemiah Jones (Wakefield)

Kickers: Tyler Graham (Leesville Road); Devon Kluch (Wakefield)

CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS

CAP 6 4A

1.Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Leesville Road; 3. Sanderson; 4. Broughton; 5. Athens Drive; 6. Enloe.

Greater Neuse River 4A

1.Cleveland; 2. Clayton; 3. Garner; 4. Fuquay-Varina; 5. Corinth Holders; 6. South Garner; 7. Southeast Raleigh (Willow Spring playing a junior varsity schedule this fall).

Northern Athletic 4A

1.Rolesville; 2. Wake Forest; 3. Millbrook; 4. Heritage; 5. Wakefield; 6. Knightdale.

South Wake Athletic 4A

1.Panther Creek; 2. Apex Friendship; 3. Holly Springs; 4. Middle Creek; 5. Green Hope; 6. Cary; 7. Green Level; 8. Apex.

Quad County 3A

1.South Johnston; 2. Fike; 3. West Johnston; 4. Hunt; 5. Smithfield-Selma; 6. C.B. Aycock; 7. East Wake; 8. Southern Wayne.

Big East (NCISAA)

1.Harrells Christian; 2. Ravenscroft; 3. Trinity Christian; 4. North Raleigh Christian; 5. Wake Christian

Big 8 (8-man)

1.Arendell Parrott Academy; 2. John Paul II Catholic; 3. St. David’s School; 4. Cary Christian; 5. Faith Christian; 6. GRACE Christian; 7. Rocky Mount Academy.