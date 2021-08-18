Best high school games in NC this week? They’re in Raleigh, Durham, Winston-Salem

Richmond’s Kellan Hood (7) looks to pass during the first half. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders and the Richmond Raiders met in a NCHSAA 4A second round playoff game in Raleigh, N.C. on April 23, 2021. newsobserver.com

High School football. Just think about how that sounds.

Sure, it’s just three words strung together, but the meaning and magnitude of what it stands for runs deep in the veins of Americana.

The fabric of many small towns and communities are woven with stories and pride that surround a game played by young high school aged student-athletes, often before crowds of thousands of spectators on Friday nights.

In many towns, the locals will often recall the star players, the coaches and even the most intimate details of prep football games that took place 30, 40 or even 50 years ago -- and the prep gridiron heroes that go on to become college, or professional football stars and become legends in the community.

This Thursday, we’ll embark upon that special time again as the high school football season begins across the state. It’ll be even more special for many communities as it marks the first time that public schools have played in the fall since 2019.

As with the start of any new season, hope is high for every program. The fields will be perfectly manicured, many of the uniforms will be brand new, and hopes of a state championship run will be in the hearts and minds of every player, coach, and fan.

Because many of the students were stripped of the opportunity for a traditional school year due to the pandemic, this week may be the first time in a long time that we see schools hold pep rallies or see the stadium bleachers full of screaming fans.

Since this week marks the opening week of the sport across the Carolinas, let’s take a quick trip around the state to look at some of the top games.

▪ Starting in the Capital City, we’ve got some very exciting matchups taking place between some hopeful championship contenders.

If you are undecided on which game you want to see, you may want to head over to the campus of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh where the Crusaders will play host to Julius Chambers in what is undoubtedly the biggest, and best game being played this week.

This battle of megastars will feature the battle-tested, back-to-back champs from Charlotte against the fast-rising contenders from Raleigh. Previously known as Vance, Chambers also touts one of the most electric and exciting running backs in the nation in junior Daylan Summers, the reigning N.C. high school player of the year.

▪ Staying in the Triangle, another incredible contest will take place in the Bull City as Wake Forest travels to Southern Durham. I know that Chambers has been the dominant team in recent years, but let’s not forget that it was Wake Forest that back-to-back-to-back 4AA state championships between 2016-18.

Coach Reggie Lucas will feature a very talented junior in running back Mikey DiPasquale, a player who has the potential to light up the scoreboard on any given play. Southern Durham enters the fall season with a lot of momentum after posting an impressive 5-2 mark in the spring.

With the Spartans potent spread attack and the Cougars powerful run-based offense, these two teams could keep the scoreboard operator busy.

▪ Finishing up our look at some other top games in the state, the always powerful Richmond County Raiders will travel to Forsyth County to take on the defending 3AA state champion Mount Tabor Spartans.

These two programs have had a history of producing memorable moments and I expect Friday to be no different.

While the Raiders have graduated a lot of familiar faces in recent years, Kellen Hood, the younger brother of UNC running back Caleb Hood, now has a season of experience at the quarterback position, and his quick feet and incredible athleticism makes him a threat to score both running the ball and passing it.

▪ If you like old time rivalries, consider taking a trip down to Kings Mountain as the Mountaineers host perennial power Shelby in one of the oldest rivals in the state. This game has a lot of star power and will feature two of the best defensive players in the state as defensive lineman Santana Hopper and linebacker Malaki Hamrick suit up for the Golden Lions.

No matter what game you choose to attend, just go out and support these young athletes, the schools, and booster clubs that put on the games. After a year of lost revenue, these schools need your support and dollars, so go to the concession stand, buy an extra hotdog, and tell them the Guru sent you!

Chris’ Top 25 Games of Week 1 Across North Carolina

Chambers at Cardinal Gibbons

Hough vs. Myers Park (Thursday)

Richmond County at Mount Tabor

Clayton at Grimsley

Mallard Creek at Butler

Eastern Alamance at Eastern Randolph

Charlotte Christian at Weddington

Tarboro at Rocky Mount

Charlotte Catholic vs. South Mecklenburg (Thursday)

Terry Sanford at Glenn

Wake Forest at Southern Durham

Ardrey Kell at Providence

Jacksonville at Southwest Onslow

A.C. Reynolds at West Forsyth

Shelby at Kings Mountain

East Lincoln at Hibriten

Chase at Mountain Heritage

Western Alamance at Reidsville

Draughn at Thomas Jefferson

Lee County at Northwood

Monroe at Marvin Ridge

Brevard at Pisgah

Asheville at Robbinsville

Wallace-Rose Hill at East Bladen

Havelock at Croatan

About the author

Chris Hughes, 44, has loved high school football since he was kid growing up in Kannapolis. He played at South Rowan and coached for eight years at South Rowan and Fayetteville Byrd. He’s covered high school football since 2007. Reach Chris with story ideas and comments at chughes@carolinapreps.com