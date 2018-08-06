We’re pleased to introduce ScoreStream’s addition to our PrepsNow area high school coverage

The high school sports season is right around the corner, with the regular season kicking off on Aug. 13 in all fall sports and the first Friday night of football set for Aug. 17.
With that in mind, here’s a new feature you’ll want to use this season.
The News & Observer is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school results. On Friday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on nando.com/preps from high school football games across The N&O’s 20-county coverage area. A separate scoreboard will feature results from all other high school sports.
Note: The 20 counties that The N&O covers are -- Wake, Johnston, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Lee, Moore, Harnett, Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Lenoir, Greene and Pitt.
The best part of this new system is that coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that, for instance, should allow us to greatly increase the number of Friday night football scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
We’ll all be getting to know ScoreStream better in the months to come. For now, bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to nando.com/preps.
Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.
Comments