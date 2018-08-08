Click here for live high school sports scores

Andrew Becvar (16) of Green Hope celebrates a defensive win along his teammates Chuck Hills (3), Monte Williams (28) and Colin Nagel (43) of Green Hope. The Green Hope Falcons visited the Jordan Falcons in a high school football game on Oct. 27, 2017. Green Hope won 48-20.
Andrew Becvar (16) of Green Hope celebrates a defensive win along his teammates Chuck Hills (3), Monte Williams (28) and Colin Nagel (43) of Green Hope. The Green Hope Falcons visited the Jordan Falcons in a high school football game on Oct. 27, 2017. Green Hope won 48-20. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

August 08, 2018 12:11 AM

The News & Observer is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time game reporting and scoring information for PrepsNow area high school sports results.

The N&O covers 20 counties: Wake, Johnston, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Lee, Moore, Harnett, Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Lenoir, Greene and Pitt.

On game nights, you’ll find live, up-to-the-minute scores from our coverage area.

To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app.

Tim Stevens, J. Mike Blake, Clay Best, Caryn Grant, Aaron Moody and Elliott Warnock follow all the news for high school athletes from Wake, Orange, Durham, Chatham and Johnston counties.