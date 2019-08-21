Days before the start of the football season, Clayton coach Hunter Jenks steps down

3-and-out with Clayton coach Hunter Jenks Clayton head coach Hunter Jenks talks about his excitement for his first season on the sidelines, leading the Comets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clayton head coach Hunter Jenks talks about his excitement for his first season on the sidelines, leading the Comets.

With the season-opener days away, the Clayton Comets football team will have to start the year without its coach.

Hunter Jenks, who started coaching at Clayton in 2016, stepped down, county athletics officials confirmed Wednesday.

In an email to The News & Observer, Johnston County District Athletic Director Brent Walston wrote “I can confirm that Hunter Jenks has resigned his teaching and coaching positions at Clayton High School effective today, 8/21/19, to take a position in another district.”

Walston did not reply to an email asking who would be filling in for Jenks.

Jenks coached two seasons at South Johnston before taking over at Clayton. He has an overall coaching record of 41-22, including a 28-10 record with the Comets. In 2017, Clayton went 13-1 and a 5-0 in the Greater Neuse 3A Conference. Under Jenks, the Comets went 2-3 in the playoffs.

Clayton is set to open the 2019 season on the road against Richmond County on Friday.