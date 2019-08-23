Corinth Holders football team opens 2019 season with a win over Millbrook

Masiyah Tucker of Corinth Holders carries the ball and tries to evade a tackle by Eithan Campbell of Millbrook. The Corinth Holders Pirates visited the Millbrook Wildcats in a high school football game on Aug. 23, 2019. newsobserver.com

Corinth Holders jumped out to a 20-0 lead over host Millbrook, and the Pirates set sail on the 2019 campaign with a 20-7 win over the Wildcats.

The game was delayed because of lightning in the area, and by the time the officials sent the teams back to their locker rooms with 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Pirates had a big enough lead to call it a game.

Corinth Holders scored on three consecutive drives to bridge the first and second quarters, twice on the ground and once through the air. Junior quarterback Matt Cozart accounted for two scores, first punching it in from the 1-yard line in the first quarter to put the Pirates up 6-0.

After a turnover on downs by Millbrook, Cozart went to the air, finding a wide-open Marcus Bland for a 50-yard score. Corinth Holders went up 13-0 after the PAT by Matson Daniels. An interception by Langston Robinson set up the next Pirates’ score. After Robinson picked off Wildcats quarterback Tristen Pullen, Kambron Whitaker scored from 28 yards out to make it 20-0.

Millbrook’s lone score in the game was a big one. Jaden Patterson broke free for a 73-yard score late in the second quarter. Both teams would go scoreless in the second half, but the Pirates did enough damage to start the game to head back to Wendell with a victory.

RECORDS: Corinth Holders (1-0), Millbrook (0-1)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(Corinth Holders — Matt Cozart) Scored the first touchdown of the season with his legs and had one through the air to Marcus Bland. He finished with 193 yards passing.

(Corinth Holders — Kambron Whitaker) The Pirates’ senior running back finished with seven carries for 52 yards and one score, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

(Millbrook — Jaden Patterson) The senior running back was a huge bright spot, carrying the ball 15 times for 161 yards and one touchdown.

WORTH MENTIONING:

This was the first win for the Pirates since Sept. 28 of last year. Corinth Holders finished the 2018 season with a 3-8 record and ended the year on a five-game losing streak. The Pirates did not defeat a 4A opponent last season.

Millbrook turned the ball over twice — two interceptions — the second one on fourth-and-goal and trailing by 13 with 5:30 remaining in the game. Pirates linebacker Ayden Pearce returned the ball to midfield to seal the game.

Scoring Summary:

C – Matt Cozart 1 run (Kick failed)

C – Marcus Bland 50 pass from Matt Cozart (Daniels kick)

C – Kambron Whitaker 28 run (Daniels kick)

M – Jaden Patterson 73 run (Crute kick)