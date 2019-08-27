The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 1

Cardinal Gibbons knocks off Wake Forest Cardinal Gibbons High School head coach Steven Wright talks about his Crusaders defeating Wake Forest, the defending state champions, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cardinal Gibbons High School head coach Steven Wright talks about his Crusaders defeating Wake Forest, the defending state champions, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

The starting 11: Week 1

Daekwon Rogers, Enloe: Senior defensive back picked up where he left off in 2018 by intercepting two passes in the season opening 48-13 win over South Garner.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tyler Shupe, Panther Creek: Catamounts quarterback completed 19 of 41 passes for 243 yards and two scores in a 28-6 win over Fuquay-Varina.

Trey Baker, Leesville Road: Baker was impressive in his Leesville debut, completing 7 of 10 passes for 129 yards and two scores in three quarters.

Matthew Magner, Panther Creek: The junior middle linebacker led the Catamounts with 12 tackles against Fuquay-Varina.

Derek Coombs, Holly Springs: Junior running back rushed 20 times for 102 yards in a 48-18 win over Athens Drive.

Masiyah Tucker, Corinth Holders: Junior wide out caught six passes for 104 yards in a 20-7 win over Millbrook.

Ayden Pearce, Corinth Holders: Junior linebacker finished with 13 tackles and one interception during the Pirates win over Millbrook.

Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons: Crusaders signal caller completed 15 of 27 passes for 161 yards and two scores as Cardinal Gibbons knocked off three-time defending champion Wake Forest.

Matt Cozart, Corinth Holders: Pirates quarterback completed 11 of 18 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown versus Millbrook. He also rushed for one score.

Noah Burnette, Leesville Road: Senior wide out caught four passes for 84 yards and 1 touchdown. Also connected on a 46-yard field goal and hit 2 of 3 extra points.

Omarion Hampton, Cleveland: Sophomore running back rushed for 195 yards on 24 carries and 2 touchdowns during a 26-13 win over Southern Durham.