Preps Now
The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 1
Cardinal Gibbons knocks off Wake Forest
Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.
Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.
The starting 11: Week 1
Daekwon Rogers, Enloe: Senior defensive back picked up where he left off in 2018 by intercepting two passes in the season opening 48-13 win over South Garner.
Tyler Shupe, Panther Creek: Catamounts quarterback completed 19 of 41 passes for 243 yards and two scores in a 28-6 win over Fuquay-Varina.
Trey Baker, Leesville Road: Baker was impressive in his Leesville debut, completing 7 of 10 passes for 129 yards and two scores in three quarters.
Matthew Magner, Panther Creek: The junior middle linebacker led the Catamounts with 12 tackles against Fuquay-Varina.
Derek Coombs, Holly Springs: Junior running back rushed 20 times for 102 yards in a 48-18 win over Athens Drive.
Masiyah Tucker, Corinth Holders: Junior wide out caught six passes for 104 yards in a 20-7 win over Millbrook.
Ayden Pearce, Corinth Holders: Junior linebacker finished with 13 tackles and one interception during the Pirates win over Millbrook.
Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons: Crusaders signal caller completed 15 of 27 passes for 161 yards and two scores as Cardinal Gibbons knocked off three-time defending champion Wake Forest.
Matt Cozart, Corinth Holders: Pirates quarterback completed 11 of 18 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown versus Millbrook. He also rushed for one score.
Noah Burnette, Leesville Road: Senior wide out caught four passes for 84 yards and 1 touchdown. Also connected on a 46-yard field goal and hit 2 of 3 extra points.
Omarion Hampton, Cleveland: Sophomore running back rushed for 195 yards on 24 carries and 2 touchdowns during a 26-13 win over Southern Durham.
