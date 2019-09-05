Preps Now
Hurricane Dorian makes a mess of the Friday night high school football schedule
Three weeks into the high school football schedule and we are yet to see a Friday with a full slate of games.
It’s September, which means storms can change the schedule, and this week is no different. The threat of Hurricane Dorian has canceled several games, but other Triangle teams are still scheduled to play Friday.
Wake and Johnston counties have already canceled school for Friday due to Dorian, which could mean some adjustments to games scheduled for tomorrow night. Typically when school is canceled, all after-school activities, such as football games, are not allowed.
Durham County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday and still has games scheduled.
Friday’s games to watch
Northern Durham (1-0) at Durham Jordan (2-0), 7 PM
Are the Falcons the best team in Durham? That’s yet to be determined, but a game versus the Knights is a step in the right direction. Northern won’t be a pushover in this classic game.
Southern Durham (0-1) at Hillside (1-0), 7:30 PM
Even though we are on week three, this will only be the second game of the season for the Spartans and Hornets. In the offseason Southern coach Darius Robinson raved about his offense, but the Spartans only managed 13 points in the season opener. Hillside, on the flip side, had no problems putting up points against Fuquay-Varina in Week One. The Hornets have won three in a row in the rivalry.
Friday’s postponed games
North Raleigh Christian (1-1) at Wake Christian (2-1)
Cardinal Gibbons (2-0) at Heritage (1-1)
Orange (0-1) at South Granville (0-2)
Leesville Road (2-0) at Fuquay-Varina (0-2)
Riverside (1-1) at Person (0-2)
East Chapel Hill (0-2) at Nash Central (1-1)
High Point Christian (3-0) at Ravenscroft (2-0)
Broughton (2-0) at Cary (1-1)
Knightdale (2-0) at South Garner (2-0)
Rescheduled games
Wakefield (1-1) at Apex Friendship (2-0), 11 a.m., Saturday
Rolesville (1-0) at East Wake (0-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Millbrook (0-2) at Garner (1-1), 6 p.m., Saturday
Panther Creek (1-1) at Havelock (0-1), 7 p.m., Saturday
Middle Creek (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-1), 6 p.m., Monday
Enloe (1-1) at Athens Drive (0-2), 6:30 p.m., Monday
Leesville Road (2-0) at Fuquay-Varina, 6:30 p.m., Monday
Green Hope (2-0) at Holly Springs (2-0), 7 p.m., Monday
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
