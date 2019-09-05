Hurricane Dorian makes a mess of the Friday night high school football schedule

Cardinal Gibbons knocks off Wake Forest Cardinal Gibbons High School head coach Steven Wright talks about his Crusaders defeating Wake Forest, the defending state champions, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cardinal Gibbons High School head coach Steven Wright talks about his Crusaders defeating Wake Forest, the defending state champions, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Three weeks into the high school football schedule and we are yet to see a Friday with a full slate of games.

It’s September, which means storms can change the schedule, and this week is no different. The threat of Hurricane Dorian has canceled several games, but other Triangle teams are still scheduled to play Friday.

Wake and Johnston counties have already canceled school for Friday due to Dorian, which could mean some adjustments to games scheduled for tomorrow night. Typically when school is canceled, all after-school activities, such as football games, are not allowed.

Durham County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Friday and still has games scheduled.

Friday’s games to watch

Northern Durham (1-0) at Durham Jordan (2-0), 7 PM

Are the Falcons the best team in Durham? That’s yet to be determined, but a game versus the Knights is a step in the right direction. Northern won’t be a pushover in this classic game.

Southern Durham (0-1) at Hillside (1-0), 7:30 PM

Even though we are on week three, this will only be the second game of the season for the Spartans and Hornets. In the offseason Southern coach Darius Robinson raved about his offense, but the Spartans only managed 13 points in the season opener. Hillside, on the flip side, had no problems putting up points against Fuquay-Varina in Week One. The Hornets have won three in a row in the rivalry.

Friday’s postponed games

North Raleigh Christian (1-1) at Wake Christian (2-1)

Cardinal Gibbons (2-0) at Heritage (1-1)

Orange (0-1) at South Granville (0-2)

Leesville Road (2-0) at Fuquay-Varina (0-2)

Riverside (1-1) at Person (0-2)

East Chapel Hill (0-2) at Nash Central (1-1)

High Point Christian (3-0) at Ravenscroft (2-0)

Broughton (2-0) at Cary (1-1)

Knightdale (2-0) at South Garner (2-0)

Rescheduled games

Wakefield (1-1) at Apex Friendship (2-0), 11 a.m., Saturday

Rolesville (1-0) at East Wake (0-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

Millbrook (0-2) at Garner (1-1), 6 p.m., Saturday

Panther Creek (1-1) at Havelock (0-1), 7 p.m., Saturday

Middle Creek (2-0) at Wake Forest (1-1), 6 p.m., Monday

Enloe (1-1) at Athens Drive (0-2), 6:30 p.m., Monday

Leesville Road (2-0) at Fuquay-Varina, 6:30 p.m., Monday

Green Hope (2-0) at Holly Springs (2-0), 7 p.m., Monday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.