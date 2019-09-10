Preps Now
The Starting 11: The top high school football players from Week 3
Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.
Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.
THE STARTING 11: WEEK 3
Ro’Mello Cowan, Triton: The senior fullback had 243 Yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries against South Johnston. Cowan has 527 yards and 10 touchdowns through three games.
Omarion Hampton, Cleveland: The Rams’ sophomore back continues to impress. He ran for 282 yards and three touchdowns and caught one pass for a 55-yard score in a 49-12 win over Southeast Raleigh.
Dakota Marquess, Cleveland: The senior linebacker finished with 20 tackles and one sack against Southeast Raleigh.
Cody Britt, Wake Forest: Picked off two passes as the Cougars defeated Middle Creek 52-6.
Derek Coombs, Holly Springs: Junior running back finished with 238 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-28 win over Green Hope on Monday night.
Trexler Ivey, Wakefield: Senior quarterback was on fire against Apex Friendship. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-14 win.
Tristen Pullen, Millbrook: The Wildcats’ quarterback threw for 209 yards and a touchdown and ran for 110 yards with three more touchdowns in a 34-29 win over Garner.
Kambron Whitaker, Corinth Holders: The senior fullback finished with 137 yards on 21 carries in a 21-13 win over Clayton.
Landin Sledge, Riverside: The junior quarterback completed 20 of 32 passes for 382 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-19 win over Person.
Devin Smith, Riverside: The senior wideout caught eight passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns against Person.
Isaiah Jones, Riverside: The junior receiver had seven catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.
Comments