Heritage overcomes penalties to shut out Sanderson

Trey Holloway (20) of Heritage gains yards against Dorian Lee , right, of Sanderson. The Heritage Huskies visited the Sanderson Spartans in a high school football game on September 13, 2019. newsobserver.com

Heritage place-kicker Ben Steele gave new definition to salvaging a possession with a field goal in the Huskies’ 22-0 win over Sanderson Friday night on the Spartans’ field.

The first two of three field goals he kicked were about more than stalled drives. They were the result of touchdown passes called back for penalties.

“It doesn’t matter the situation,” Steele said. “I just have to do my job I’ve been doing for three years. I try to blank out everything and make the kick.”

Steele hit from 40 yards late in the first quarter and 27 on the first play of the second period.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Huskies were forced to settle for another field goal midway through the second period when an apparent touchdown catch at the 5-yard line was dropped. Steele hit from 40 yards for the 9-0 advantage that stood up through halftime.

Heritage also gave new definition to the expression two steps forward and one back in the first half. The Huskies finished with 294 yards of total offense, but they gave back 215 on 22 penalties.

The Huskies finally put the game away with two second-half touchdowns. Trey Holloway scored on a 4-yard run with 7:15 left in the third quarter and Jalen Campbell on an 8-yard run with 2:00 left in the game.

Campbell, a senior, finished the night with nine carries for 126 yards. Heritage senior quarterback Walker Harris completed 13-of-26 passes for 147 yards, although he had passes dropped that could have pushed him over 200 yards.

On a night of sloppy play, Sanderson didn’t accept Heritage’s generosity without giving back on its own.

On Heritage’s first possession of the third period, Steele connected on a 32-yard field goal, but Sanderson was flagged for roughing the kicker.

As the officials prepared to mark off half the distance to the 8-yard line, Sanderson was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. This time four yards were walked off to the 4-yard line. Holloway scored one play later.

Sanderson quarterback Jaxson Masterson spent most of the night running from pressure. He was sacked seven times for minus-65 yards. Heritage defensive lineman Ayden Gilmore was in on four of the sacks.

RECORDS: Heritage (2-1) at Sanderson (2-2)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(Heritage – Jalen Campbell) The junior set up the Huskies’ second field goal with a 65-yard run to the Sanderson 9. He picked his way from the left side of the backfield around the right end and down the sideline.

(Heritages - Ben Steele) In addition to three-for-three on field goals, the four senior was four-for-six on kickoff touch backs and hit his only extra-point attempt. He says his career long is 46, but Heritage punted in the first quarter rather than attempting a 42-yard field goal.

(Sanderson – Nate Byass) The junior wide receiver led the Spartans with eight catches for 75 yards.

WORTH MENTIONING

--- If Heritage having two touchdown passes called back wasn’t frustrating enough, in the fourth quarter Huskies defensive back Marques Roper’s 104-yard interception return was negated by a block in the back. Roper had no one in front of him when the block was thrown behind him.

--- Heritage’s propensity for back-to-back penalties resulted in a 1st-and-39 in the first half and 1st-and-33 in the third quarter. Needless to say, they failed to convert.

Scoring summary

--- H – Ben Steele 40 FG

--- H – Ben Steele 27 FG

--- H – Ben Steele 40 FG

--- H – Trey Holloway 4 run (run failed)

--- H – Jalon Campbell 8 run (Ben Steele kick)