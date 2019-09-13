Wakefield Wolverines dominate Broughton Capitals 40-7

The Broughton Capitals (2-2) visited the Wakefield Wolverines (3-1) to go mano a mano in a non-conference game Friday Night. This week four matchup comes after a Broughton 31-28 loss to the Cary Imps, and a Wakefield 41-14 win against the Apex Friendship Patriots.

The Wolverines began the game aggressive on the ground, which paid off with a goal line touchdown run from senior running back Jeremiah Boronse to put them up 7-0. The Wolverines kept their foot on the pedal as they won 40-7, with all their touchdowns coming from seniors: quarterback Trexler Ivey, running back Jeremiah Boronse and the wide receiver Juwan Bunch.

“We were able to watch them Monday night over at Cary, I knew they were going to bring a lot of gas and they pumped it on us out here,” said Wolverines coach James Ward. “I thought our kids came out focused and played tough.”

The Capitals didn’t score a point until senior quarterback Worth Warner ran in a 2-yard touchdown at the goal line. Through the first three quarters, Broughton had only made it pass midfield once during the game, and their only drive beyond the 50-yard-line was because of a running into the kicker penalty committed by Wakefield. All of the Capitals first downs in the first half were caused by penalties, but they couldn’t capitalize off of their opponents’ mistakes and put points up on the board.

“They’re a heck of a team, and we knew coming in that they were going to be the best team that we played so far,” said Capitals coach Chris Dawson. “Our biggest thing is practicing better, we are making a lot of mistakes in games because we make a lot of mistakes in practice, we’ve got to become a good practice team before we can become a good game team.”

RECORDS: Wakefield Wolverines (3-1), Broughton Capitals (2-2)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(Wakefield — Trexler Ivey) The senior quarterback exhibited his versatility at the position by throwing two touchdown passes to Bunch and running for a 60-yard touchdown.

(Wakefield — Juwan Bunch) The senior running back ran in one touchdown, and caught two touchdowns from Ivey (a 25-yard pass in the second quarter and a 30-yard touchdown catch in the third).

(Wakefield — Defense) The Wolverine’s defense was impenetrable throughout the entire game, and the Capitals struggled to move the ball. Senior linebacker Matt Smith was the standout on defense as his interception to end the second quarter stopped one of the Capitals few scoring opportunities in the contest as they were past their 40-yard line and nearing goal line range.

WORTH MENTIONING:

This was the first matchup between the Capitals and Wolverines since 2016. That game ended similarly with Wakefield defeating Broughton 49-0.

Wakefield is two wins away from bettering their 5-7 record from last year, and it comes under new head coach James Ward.

Scoring Summary:

W — Jeremiah Boronse 3-yard run (Jacob Morton kick)

W — Trexler Ivey 60-yard run (Morton missed kick)

W — Juwan Bunch 5-yard run (Morton kick)

W — Bunch 20-yard pass from Ivey (Morton kick)

W — Bunch 30-yard pass from Ivey (Missed 2-point conversion)

C — Worth Warner 2-yard run (Miranda kick)

W — Bunch 35-yard run (Morton kick)