The Starting 11: The top high school football players from Week 4

Cardinal Gibbons knocks off Wake Forest Cardinal Gibbons High School head coach Steven Wright talks about his Crusaders defeating Wake Forest, the defending state champions, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cardinal Gibbons High School head coach Steven Wright talks about his Crusaders defeating Wake Forest, the defending state champions, on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

Here’s the Starting 11 from Week 4:

Hunter Morris, Cleveland

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rams’ junior linebacker registered 15 tackles (two tackles for loss), one sack and one interception in a shutout win over Fuquay-Varina.

Dakota Marquess, Cleveland

The senior linebacker led the Rams with 16 tackles (two tackles for loss) and two sacks during a 42-0 win over Fuquay-Varina.

Landin Sledge, Durham Riverside

Pirates quarterback completed 11 of 21 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-7 win over Northern.

Hobart Brantley, Faith Christian Patriots

Senior running back/defensive back had 323 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries and 13 tackles and two interceptions on defense during a 60-32 win over Rocky Mount Academy.

Matthew Manger, Panther Creek

Catamounts’ linebacker had 12 tackles during a 23-20 win over Apex Friendship

Jalen Campbell, Heritage

Huskies’ senior running back carried the ball eight times for 117 yards and one touchdown against Sanderson.

Andrew Hayes, Jordan

Hayes, a senior, carried the ball 17 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns against Chapel Hill.

Ryan Wolfram, Cary

Imps’ senior middle linebacker had 17 tackles against West Brunswick.

Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest

Senior running back only carried the ball five times, but finished with 175 yards and two touchdowns against Millbrook.

Ben Steele, Heritage

Senior kicker was 3-for-3 in field goals, 1-for-1 PAT and 4-of-6 on touchbacks with the only two returned fielded inside the 5-yard line.

Jayden Martinez, Enloe

Eagles’ senior running back carried the ball 20 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-33 win over Apex.