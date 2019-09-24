Preps Now
The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 5
Trevion Cooley says Knightdale’s 5-0 start is not a fluke.
Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.
Here’s the Starting 11 from Week 5:
Trevion Cooley, Knightdale
Junior running back had a field day versus Enloe. Cooley ran 15 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-15 win.
Ishawn Shoulars, Knightdale
Sophomore defensive end finished with six solo tackles, one sack and an interception against Enloe.
Ro’Mello Cowan, Triton
Triton running back rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns during a 46-19 win over West Johnston.
Travion Sanders, Triton
Sanders also had a big day versus West Johnston, rushing for 192 yards on 11 carries.
Jack Grazen, Cardinal Gibbons
Crusaders’ senior was all over the place during a 36-0 win over Cleveland. Grazen carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards and one touchdown and caught seven passes for 71 yards.
Walker Harris, Heritage
Harris completed 26 of 36 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns against Millbrook.
Marcus Bland, Corinth Holders
Pirates’ wide receiver caught four passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns during a 50-0 win over Smithfield-Selma.
Anthony Freeman, Northern Durham
Knights’ junior rushed 18 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns, leading Northern Durham to a 16-14 win over Hillside.
Justin Reed, Apex Friendship
Patriots defensive end finished with eight tackles, five for a loss, during a 35-13 win over Athens Drive.
Kahlil Watson, Wake Forest
Cougars’ wide receiver caught eight passes for 155 yards and one touchdown during a 52-17 win over Garner.
Quinton Cooley, Southern Nash
Firebirds’ senior rushed 27 times for 308 yards and three touchdowns during a 55-21 win over J.H. Rose.
