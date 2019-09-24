The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 5

Trevion Cooley says Knightdale’s 5-0 start is not a fluke. Knightdale defeated Enloe 41-17 Friday night to improve to 5-0. The Knights are out to prove that they are a legit team in the Triangle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Knightdale defeated Enloe 41-17 Friday night to improve to 5-0. The Knights are out to prove that they are a legit team in the Triangle.

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

Here’s the Starting 11 from Week 5:

Trevion Cooley, Knightdale

Junior running back had a field day versus Enloe. Cooley ran 15 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-15 win.

Ishawn Shoulars, Knightdale

Sophomore defensive end finished with six solo tackles, one sack and an interception against Enloe.

Ro’Mello Cowan, Triton

Triton running back rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns during a 46-19 win over West Johnston.

Travion Sanders, Triton

Sanders also had a big day versus West Johnston, rushing for 192 yards on 11 carries.

Jack Grazen, Cardinal Gibbons

Crusaders’ senior was all over the place during a 36-0 win over Cleveland. Grazen carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards and one touchdown and caught seven passes for 71 yards.

Walker Harris, Heritage

Harris completed 26 of 36 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns against Millbrook.

Marcus Bland, Corinth Holders

Pirates’ wide receiver caught four passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns during a 50-0 win over Smithfield-Selma.

Anthony Freeman, Northern Durham

Knights’ junior rushed 18 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns, leading Northern Durham to a 16-14 win over Hillside.

Justin Reed, Apex Friendship

Patriots defensive end finished with eight tackles, five for a loss, during a 35-13 win over Athens Drive.

Kahlil Watson, Wake Forest

Cougars’ wide receiver caught eight passes for 155 yards and one touchdown during a 52-17 win over Garner.

Quinton Cooley, Southern Nash

Firebirds’ senior rushed 27 times for 308 yards and three touchdowns during a 55-21 win over J.H. Rose.