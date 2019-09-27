Leesville Road edges Gibbons with Burnette’s feet and foot in Cap 7 4A showdown

Trey Baker (3) of Leesville Road looks for a pass against pressure from Nicco Moriates (81) of Cardinal Gibbons. The Leesville Road Pride visited the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a high school football game on September 27, 2019. newsobserver.com

Police directed heavy car and foot traffic Friday around the Edwards Mills and Trinity roads intersection, but it wasn’t all fans for hockey night and a Carolina Hurricanes preseason game at PNC Arena.

A fair share were headed up the hill for the Cardinal Gibbons campus and Friday Night Lights high school football. Two of Wake County’s better teams met in a Cap 7 4A showdown, and they did not disappoint.

Leesville Road edged Cardinal Gibbons 30-24 in a game that kept the standing-room-only crowd in its seats until the final seconds ticked down.

Gibbons faced a first-and-10 at The Pride’s 34-yard line with 11 seconds when Crusaders quarterback Andrew Harvey was forced out of the pocket. Harvey raced for the sideline to stop the clock and another play, but the Pride’s Beau Atkinson, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound sophomore, caught him a step before the sideline.

The officials ruled for the final three seconds to run off the clock.

On a night with so much football traffic, it was appropriate the kicking foot of Leesville Road’s Noah Burnette and the running feet as a wide receiver decided the game. Burnette kicked field goals of 51, 33 and 51 yards and scored on a 24-yard touchdown reception.

“The (51-yarders) felt good as soon as they came off my foot,” Burnette said. “Shout out to my holder (Trey Baker) and snapper (Xavier McCreary).”

Baker, Leesville Road’s quarterback, threw a 26-yard score to Burnette.

“He’s a phenomenal kicker and a better receiver,” Baker said. “He’s an all-around great guy.”

With 1:49 left in the game, Burnette had a chance for The Pride to take 26-24 lead on a 41-yard field goal. But while fans watched the ball fade to the left, everyone but the officials missed the roughing-the-kicker penalty.

Leesville Road was awarded a first down at the 12-yard line and scored the game-winning touchdown four plays later on a David Sohn’s 1-yard run.

RECORDS: Leesville Road (5-0, 1-0 Cap 7 4A) at Cardinal Gibbons (3-2, 0-1 Cap 7 4A)







THREE WHO MATTERED

Jacob Gill, Cardinal Gibbons: The junior wide receiver caught seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons: The 6-3, 190-pound senior quarterback completed 22-of-32 passes for 370 yards and three touchdown passes without an interception.

Cameron Noble, Cardinal Gibbons: The 6-3, 175-pound senior wide receiver caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.







WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Noah Burnette’s two 51-yard fields goal were both good with plenty of leg. He also booted 5-of-7 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. The other two were fielded at the 1- and 2-yard lines.

▪ With Leesville Road and Cardinal Gibbons preseason favorites in the Cap 7 4A and off to strong starts this season, the winner was in the driver's seat for the league title.







Scoring summary

CG: Cameron Noble 30 pass from Andrew Harvey (Noah Lawrence kick)

LR: Noah Burnette 51 FG

CG: Noah Lawrence 38 FG

LR: Noah Burnette 33 FG

CG: Cameron Noble 74 pass from Andrew Harvey (Noah Lawrence kick)

LR: Noah Burnette 26 pass from Trey Baker (Noah Burnette kick)

LR: Tiawan Moore 77 pass from Trey Baker (Noah Burnette kick)

LR: Noah Burnette 51 FG

CG: Jacob Gill 20 pass from Andrew Harvey (Noah Lawrence kick).

LR: David Sohn 1 run (Noah Burnette kick)