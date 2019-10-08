Preps Now
The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 7
Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.
Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.
Here are The N&O’s Starting 11 from week 7:
Hobart Brantley, Faith Christian
Brantley carried the ball 15 times for 199 yards and finished with 316 total yards and seven touchdowns during a 58-26 win over Pope John Paul. He also added 10 solo tackles and returned one interception for a score.
TJ Moore, Leesville Road
Moore carried the ball 12 times for 183 yards and one touchdown in a 42-10 Leesville Road win over Sanderson.
Andrew Doss, Leesville Road
Doss carried the ball 17 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns against Sanderson.
Jacob Gill, Cardinal Gibbons
Crusaders’ junior wide receiver caught six passes for 145 yards and one touchdown in a 52-22 win over Heritage.
Jack Grazen, Cardinal Gibbons
Grazen carried the ball 16 times for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Heritage.
Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons
Crusaders’ quarterback completed 15 of 21 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns against Heritage.
Isaiah Hargett, Jordan
Hargett, a senior linebacker, had 17 tackles, 10 solo, and two tackles for loss, during a 23-20 win over Hillside.
Dylan Joshua, Jordan
Falcons’ defensive lineman finished with 10 tackles, one for a loss, against Hillside.
Ben Haugh, Broughton
Caps’’ senior linebacker had 13 tackles, two sacks and one interception during a 36-18 win over Southeast Raleigh.
Vincent Meymandi, Broughton
Meymandi had 11 tackles and one sack against Southeast Raleigh.
Gavin Mathan, Ravenscroft
Mathan completed 15 of 29 passes for 212 yards and two scores during a 38-7 win over Wake Christian.
