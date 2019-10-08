The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 7

Andrew Doss (6) of Leesville Road moves the ball against the pursuit of Zyaire Hopkins, left, of Sanderson. The Sanderson Spartans visited the Leesville Road Pride in a high school football game on October 4, 2019. newsobserver.com

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

Here are The N&O’s Starting 11 from week 7:

Hobart Brantley, Faith Christian

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Brantley carried the ball 15 times for 199 yards and finished with 316 total yards and seven touchdowns during a 58-26 win over Pope John Paul. He also added 10 solo tackles and returned one interception for a score.

TJ Moore, Leesville Road

Moore carried the ball 12 times for 183 yards and one touchdown in a 42-10 Leesville Road win over Sanderson.

Andrew Doss, Leesville Road

Doss carried the ball 17 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns against Sanderson.

Jacob Gill, Cardinal Gibbons

Crusaders’ junior wide receiver caught six passes for 145 yards and one touchdown in a 52-22 win over Heritage.

Jack Grazen, Cardinal Gibbons

Grazen carried the ball 16 times for 249 yards and two touchdowns against Heritage.

Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons

Crusaders’ quarterback completed 15 of 21 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns against Heritage.

Isaiah Hargett, Jordan

Hargett, a senior linebacker, had 17 tackles, 10 solo, and two tackles for loss, during a 23-20 win over Hillside.

Dylan Joshua, Jordan

Falcons’ defensive lineman finished with 10 tackles, one for a loss, against Hillside.

Ben Haugh, Broughton

Caps’’ senior linebacker had 13 tackles, two sacks and one interception during a 36-18 win over Southeast Raleigh.

Vincent Meymandi, Broughton

Meymandi had 11 tackles and one sack against Southeast Raleigh.

Gavin Mathan, Ravenscroft

Mathan completed 15 of 29 passes for 212 yards and two scores during a 38-7 win over Wake Christian.