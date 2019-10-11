Leesville Road holds off upset minded Millbrook

Noah Burnette (4) of Leesville Road scores from a field kick during the second half. The Leesville Road Pride visited the Millbrook Wildcats in a high school football game on October 11, 2019. newsobserver.com

Folks from the Leesville Road side constantly used the phrase “wake up call.”

David Sohn said it first and his teammate Noah Burnette echoed it moments later. Head coach Ben Kolstad said as a coach you don’t want games like this, but his team survived and that’s what matters most. Millbrook put a scare into the Pride, but Leesville remained perfect, defeating the Wildcats 19-14.

Behind a stout defense and the strong leg of Burnette, the Pride won its seventh straight game and improve to 3-0 in the CAP-7. Leesville Road shut Millbrook out for three quarters, only surrendering 14 points in the second quarter, and Burnette’s right leg will need some ice after connecting on field goals from 30, 45, 37 and 48 yards.

The Leesville defense scored the team’s only touchdown of the night when Marcus Purvis returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown. Millbrook held the Pride to 215 total yards and kept them from scoring, but two turnovers were costly for the Wildcats.

At the end of the game Kolstad didn’t even realize his offense had been kept out of the endzone, instead focusing on the team doing whatever it took to get the win.

“Good teams survive when they need to,” Kolstad said. “Big players step up and make plays when they need to.”

One of those players was Sohn, the senior safety who also moonlights at running back when needed. Sohn only got two carries, but he finished with six tackles and a late interception to end a Millbrook drive with less than 40 seconds remaining in the game.

“It was just an under thrown ball,” Sohn said afterwards. “I just had to make the most of the opportunity and help my team get the W.”

Millbrook dominated the second quarter, outscoring Leesville 14-7 thanks to two touchdowns by Jade Patterson, taking a 14-13 lead into the locker room at the half. It was the first time all season Leesville trail at halftime, foreign territory for the Pride.

“It was a wake-up call going into halftime,” Sohn said. “We had to tell our boys to step up. We know we are more of a second half team, but we need to step it up and be able to carry that load in the first half.”

Burnette, the talented kicker/wide receiver, was clutch, showing off his strong leg all night, a leg that he said was “tired” at the end of the game. He hit two field goals in the first quarter and one each in the third and fourth.

“Just being able to go out there and execute on special teams, with the snap and everything,” Burnette said. “It’s something we’ve been practicing, but we just went out and executed it.”

Records: Leesville (7-0, 3-0 CAP-7), Millbrook (4-4, 2-1 CAP-7)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Jaden Patterson, Millbrook - Patterson carried the ball 24 times for 182 yards and two scores.

Noah Burnette, Leesville Road - Pride senior produced 12 of the 19 Leesville points. He also caught four passes for 69 yards and returned two punts for 47 yards.

David Sohn, Leesville Road - Sohn sealed the deal for Leesville, picking off Kayden Avery with 36 seconds remaining in the game.

WORTH MENTIONING

- Millbrook led at the half, but went scoreless in the third quarter. The Wildcats only ran nine plays in the third, for a total of six yards. Leesville got a field goal from Burnette to take its first lead of the second half.

- The Pride didn’t score an offensive touchdown, the first time all season the Leesville offense has been kept out of the end zone.

- Millbrook came into the game on a three-game win streak.

SCORING SUMMARY

L - Noah Burnette 30-yard kick

L - Noah Burnette 45-yard kick

M - Jaden Patterson 25-yard run (Hutch Crute kick)

L - Marcus Purvis 15-yard fumble recovery (Burnette kick)

M - Jaden Patterson 80-yard run (Hutch Crute kick)

L - Noah Burnette 37-yard kick

L - Noah Burnette 48-yard kick