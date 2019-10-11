The Rolesville Rams remain undefeated as they defeat Wakefield, 49-19

The undefeated 6-0 Rolesville Rams traveled 12 miles down the road to Wolverine Stadium to go up against the 4-2 Wakefield Wolverines. The Rams beat the Wolverines 49-19 to go 7-0 and continue their undefeated streak.

The first quarter began with the Wolverines receiving the opening kick-off, but the Rams were the aggressors as they scored twice during the period. A 12-yard run from sophomore quarterback Byrum Brown and a 37-yard pass from Brown to senior Jashaun Patterson helped put Rolesville up 14-0. Aside from a 70-yard kick-off return and an 18-yard run from the wildcat formation by senior wide receiver Juwan Bunch, the Wolverines couldn’t keep up with the high-octane Roseville’s offense.

“I honestly thought it’d be a closer game; I thought our kids played very well. We had a good week of practice, but I didn’t think we’d have this offensive output against a very good Wakefield team,” Roseville head coach Martin Samek.

Brown was unstoppable throughout the matchup as he ran for a 12-yard touchdown and threw five touchdowns in the contest.

“What can you say about Byrum Brown? He just kind of got thrusted into the starting position because that’s what we had to do. He’s blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the county,” said Samek.

Jacob Morton was the unsung hero for the Wolverines as he didn’t miss a single field goal or extra point attempt throughout the contest, including a pivotal 30-yard field goal to start the second quarter. The Wolverines couldn’t capitalize off of Morton’s great night, as they found it hard to get into the scoring position.

“They took it to us from start to finish, our offensive line got exposed, we played horrible. Our defense gave up big balls, we can’t give up big plays,” said Wakefield head coach James Ward. “They put it on us, coach [Ward] didn’t do a good job of getting the kids ready.”

RECORDS: Rolesville Rams (6-0, 1-0 Northern 4A), Wakefield Wolverines (4-2, 0-1 Northern 4A)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

(Rolesville – Byrum Brown) The sophomore quarterback was remarkable on the ground, and through the air, as he threw for five touchdowns and scrambled in a 12-yarder to cap off the Rams first offensive possession of the game.

(Rolesville – Josh Pullen) The senior running back was an issue for the Wolverines defense as he caught a 42-yarder and ran for a 25-yard touchdown.

(Rolesville - Jashaun Patterson) The senior running back was more of a receiving threat as he caught a 37-yard and an 80-yard pass in the contest.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Rolesville has eclipsed their win total from last season as the Rams now have seven wins on the season.

The Rams have beaten Wakefield three years in row dating back to their 18-6 win in 2017.

Wakefield is one win away from besting their five wins last season.

Scoring Summary

R – Byrum Brown 12-yard run

R – Jashaun Patterson 37-yard pass from Brown

W – Jacob Morton 30-yard field goal

R – Josh Pullen 42-yard pass from Brown

W – Juwan Bunch 70-yard kick-off return

R – Patterson 80-yard pass from Brown

W – Morton 35-yard field goal

R – Chris Best 67-yard pass from Brown

R – Jaedyn Fulton 11-yard pass from Brown

R – Pullen 25-yard run

W - Juwan Bunch 18-yard run