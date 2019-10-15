The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 8

SHARE COPY LINK

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

Here are The N&O’s Starting 11 from week 8:

Hobart Brantley, Faith Christian

Once again the senior running back/defensive back filled up the stat sheet. Last week against Arendell Parrott, Brantley finished with 256 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and 12 tackles on defense.

Landin Sledge, Durham Riverside

Sledge passed for 301 yards and seven touchdowns, that’s right, seven, during a 54-28 win over Hillside. Sledge currently leads the state in passing yards (2,164) and passing touchdowns (31).

James Talton, St. David’s

Talton completed 11 of 17 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns during a 36-24 win over Fayetteville Chrisitan. He also rushed three times for 34 yards.

Trey Weddington, St. David’s

Weddington caught four passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns against Fayetteville Christian.

Jade Patterson, Millbrook

In a close loss to Leesville, Patterson was a bright spot for the Wildcats. The senior carried the ball 24 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry.

Noah Burnette, Leesville Road

The Pride didn’t score an offensive touchdown, but Burnette kept them in the game, connecting on four field goals in a 19-14 win. Burnette hit field goals from 30, 45, 37 and 48 yards away. He also had four catches for 69 yards and returned two punts for 47 yards.

Trevion Cooley, Knightdale

Knights’ junior running back had 16 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns against Wake Forest. His touchdowns covered 80 and 12 yards.

Jonathan Streeter, Panther Creek

Streeter was all over the place versus Cary. On offense he caught three passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. On defense he picked off three passes.

Hayden Lundin, Panther Creek

Lundin finished with 13 tackles, 1.0 and 1.0 tackle for loss in a 41-21 win over Cary.

Matthew Magner, Panther Creek

Magner also finished with 13 tackles, to go along with 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.

Justin Reed, Apex Friendship

Reed, a senior defensive end, finished with 10 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and one forced fumble during a 43-0 win over rival Apex.

Week 8 scores from around the Triangle

Apex Friendship 43, Apex 0

Cardinal Gibbons 26, Sanderson 6

Cedar Ridge 20, Chapel Hill 19

Charlotte Country Day School 45, Ravenscroft 7

Clayton 26, South Johnston 14

Cleveland 47, East Wake 0

Enloe 42, Broughton 35

Holly Springs 48, Fuquay-Varina 14

Green Hope 49, Athens Drive 16

Heritage 48, Corinth Holders 14

Garner 29, Middle Creek 21

Northern Durham 31, Orange 14

Panther Creek 41, Cary 21

Southern Durham 34 Vance County 0

Rolesville 49, Wakefield 19

Riverside 54, Hillside 28

Leesville 19, Millbrook 14