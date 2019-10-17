Isaiah Todd, the top-ranked basketball player in NC, announces his college decision

Isaiah Todd, the top-ranked player in North Carolina and No. 2 power forward in the nation, is heading to Michigan.

Todd, who will play his senior season at Word of God Christian Academy, made the announcement Thursday night at the Raleigh school’s gymnasium. The 6-10 195-pound forward picked the Wolverines over Kansas.

The five-star player has the highest national rank of any North Carolina prospect (14) since Winston-Salem’s Harry Giles (No. 3) and Fayetteville’s Dennis Smith Jr. (No. 7) in 2016.

Todd is the second commitment to join Michigan’s class of 2020, which includes four-star guard Zeb Jackson. He’s the highest rated Wolverines commit since 2012, the last time Michigan had a five-star recruit. Todd is a huge get for first-year Wolverines’ coach Juwan Howard, a former Michigan player who was part of the “Fab Five” that led the program to consecutive Final Fours.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This summer, Todd averaged 18.3 points per game in 13 games for Nightrydas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.