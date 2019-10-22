The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 9

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

The N&O’s Starting 11

Isaiah Anderson, Grace Christian

Anderson had six total touchdowns last week against St. David’s and finished with 198 yards of total offense.

Skyler Locklear, Cleveland

The sophomore quarterback completed 9 of 11 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 113 yards and another score. Locklear finished with 340 yards of total offense in one half during a 62-0 win over Smithfield-Selma.

Dakota Marquess, Cleveland

Rams’ senior linebacker racked up 11 tackles as Cleveland pitched its third shutout of the season.

Derek Coombs, Holly Springs

The 6-2, 205-pound junior running back finished with 296 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 42 carries. He powered a second-half comeback attempt with 18 straight carries on 19 plays leading to two touchdowns against Middle Creek.

Luke McDonald, Middle Creek

The senior outside linebacker had a scoop-and-return fumble recovery 10 yards for a touchdown a third-quarter 10-yard sack that forced a punt.

Sean Brown, Middle Creek

The senior quarterback overcame a slow start to finish 15-of-41 for 202 yards without an interception and the game-winning 18-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds remaining. He spread his 15 completions around to five receivers.

Colin Johnson, Lee County

Yellow Jackets’ quarterback completed 22 of 34 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-6 win over Union Pines.

AJ Boulware, Lee County

Senior running back carried the ball 23 times for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Jayden Chalmers, Lee County

Senior wide receiver/defensive back caught seven passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and finished with two tackles on defense.

Jamae Blank, Southern Durham

Spartans’ linebacker/defensive end finished with 10 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as Southern Durham defeated Northwood 49-3.

Tiawan Moore, Leesville Road

Pride running back carried the ball 20 times for 148 yards during a 24-19 win over Broughton.

Scores from around the Triangle

Apex Friendship 35, Fuquay-Varina 14

Leesville Road 24, Broughton 19

Jordan 13, Cary 10

Northern Durham 35, Chapel Hill 14

Clayton 44, East Wake 0

Garner 42, South Garner 6

Panther Creek 20, Hillside 0

Middle Creek 27, Holly Springs 21

Rolesville 49, Knightdale 6

Cardinal Gibbons 43, Millbrook 6

Southern Durham 49, Northwood 3

Vance County 40, Orange 30

Cleveland 62, Smithfield Selma 0

Enloe 48, Southeast Raleigh 0

Wake Forest 34, Corinth Holders 7

Heritage 34, Wakefield 28