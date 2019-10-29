The Starting 11: Here are the top high school players from Week 10

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

Here are The N&O’s Starting 11 from week 10

AJ Boulware, Lee County

Yellow Jackets’ running back carried the ball 28 times for 228 yards and four touchdowns during a 35-17 win over Harnett Central.

Trey Underwood, Lee County

Senior kicker was a perfect 5-5 on extra points and went over 300 career points.

Hayden Lundin, Panther Creek

Catamounts senior linebacker finished with 18 tackles (12 solo) during a 28-14 win over Athens Drive.

Davis Clemmons, Broughton

Clemmons caught four passes for 116 yards and a touchdown against Cardinal Gibbons, breaking the Capitals single-season record for receptions in a season with 73.

Isaiah Sawyer, Cleveland

Rams’ wide out caught three passes for 101 yards, with all three catches going for scores. Sawyer also carried the ball twice for 37 yards in a 54-9 win over Clayton.

Travis Waters, Cleveland

Cleveland defensive lineman finished with 10 tackles, six for loss, and one sack.

Josh Pullen, Rolesville

Pullen was a force against Wake Forest, rushing for 147 yards and four touchdowns.

Walker Harris, Heritage

Huskies’ senior quarterback completed 25 of 40 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns against Knightdale.

Whit Kane, Heritage

Kane was the main target of Harris during a 29-0 win over Knightdale. Kane caught seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Joaquin Davis, Jordan

In a 38-24 win over Riverside, Davis completed 15 of 19 passes for 212 yards and one score.

Anton Enoch, East Chapel Hill

Wildcats’ quarterback completed 11 of 23 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown in a 32-27 win over Chapel Hill.

Week 10 scores

Garner 48, Apex 0

Holly Springs 24, Apex Friendship 21

Cardinal Gibbons 59, Broughton 14

Cleveland 54, Clayton 9

Wakefield 34, Corinth Holders 20

East Wake 21, West Johnston 14

Fuquay-Varina 34, South Garner 14

Heritage 29, Knightdale 0

Hillside 19, Green Hope 16

Jordan 38, Riverside 24

Leesville Road 42, Southeast Raleigh 6

Ravenscroft 20, North Raleigh Christian Academy 7

Millbrook 21, Sanderson 6

Southern Durham 54, Cedar Ridge 0

Northern Durham 13, Vance County 6

Wake Forest 31, Rolesville 30