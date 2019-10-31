Prep preview: Rolesville tries to bounce back against Heritage, plus players and games to watch in Week 11

Wake Forest’s Hezekiah Foster (2) grapples Rolesville’s Josh Pullen (6) late in the fourth quarter. The Rolesville Rams and the Wake Forest Cougars met in a regular season football game in Wake Forest, N.C. on October 25, 2019. newsobserver.com

GAME OF THE WEEK

Rolesville (8-1) at Heritage (6-3), 7 p.m.

The Rams went for it all in overtime last week against Wake Forest. It didn’t go their way, and Rolesville dropped its first game of the season. That, and a Heritage win, dropped the one-loss Rams to third in the Northern Athletic Conference.

The Huskies are in a spot to win the league, but Rolesville can play spoiler this week in Heritage’s quest. This league is still up for grabs and this game carries serious implications for the conference. The Huskies have won three in a row in the series and four out of five in the series. In those four Heritage wins, Rolesville has only scored once. The Rams’ only win in the series came in 2015.

YOU ALSO DON’T WANT TO MISS …

Riverside (7-2) at Green Hope (6-2), 7 p.m.

It’s crowded in the Triangle 4A conference, and some separation is needed. Going into Friday’s contest there are four teams with one loss in league play. The Pirates and Falcons sit at third and fourth in the league standings, chasing Apex Friendship and Holly Springs.

Both teams are coming off losses and don’t want to drop any further in the standings.

Vance (7-2) at Northwood (4-5), 7 PM

This is a middle-of-the-pack battle between two teams trying not to slip below .500 in the Big Eight. Northwood averaged four conference wins from 2013-17 and had a drop-off last season, going 1-4. A win would get it back to its average, but Vance stands in the way.

Broughton (3-6) at Sanderson (3-6), 7 PM

With two games remaining in the season, the Capitals can get to .500 in league play. The Spartans are in the same situation, with an identical 1-3 record in the CAP-7. The winner of this game will start to build some momentum to end the season strong. Broughton has won two in a row in the series.

WEEK 10 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hobart Brantley, Faith Christian

Heading into Friday’s contest against Parrott Academy, Brantley is one of the best at filling up the stat sheet. This season he has rushed for 1,857 yards and 22 scores and leads the team with 90 tackles. Last week against Fayetteville, Christian he rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

Dakota Marquess, Cleveland

Rams’ linebacker finished with 15 solo tackles last week versus Clayton. He also recovered one fumble.

Hunter Morris, Cleveland

Morris lined up beside Marquess at linebacker and recorded 12 solo tackles. This season, Cleveland has pitched four shutouts.

Trey Baker, Leesville Road

The Pride quarterback completed 6-of-8 passes and finished with 136 yards and one score last week against Southeast Raleigh.

Anthony Freeman, Northern Durham

Freeman, the junior running back, comes into Friday’s game with 1,029 yards rushing and 14 scores. Last week during a 13-6 win over Vance, he carried the ball 19 times for 127 yards.

Jaylon Chestnut, Northern Durham

Last week Chestnut was a perfect complement to Freeman in the backfield. Against Vance he rushed for 100 yards, averaging 14.3 yards per carry.

Jayden Martinez, Enloe

Eagles’ senior running back rushed for 113 yards and one score against Southeast Raleigh, averaging 14.1 yards per carry. Enloe will need another big game from Martinez this week against Leesville Road.

Tobias Joyner, Tarboro

Last week against Pamlico, 10 different players carried the ball in a 54-8 win. Joyner stood out, carrying the ball five times for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Trexler Ivey, Wakefield

Ivey had a big day last week against Corinth Holders, completing 22-of-29 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns. This season, Ivey has thrown 22 touchdowns.

Donal Moore, Hillside

Last week during a 19-16 win over Green Hope, Moore carried the ball 11 times for 154 yards.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Athens Drive (1-8) at Jordan (7-2)

Cary (2-7) at Hillside (3-6)

Cedar Ridge (1-8) at Orange (3-6)

Clayton (4-5) at Smithfield-Selma (1-8)

Cleveland (8-1) at West Johnston (2-7)

East Wake (1-8) at South Johnston (4-5)

Enloe (2-7) at Leesville Road (9-0)

Garner (4-5) at Fuquay-Varina (2-7)

Wake Forest (8-1) at Wakefield (5-4)

Holly Springs (8-1) at Apex (1-8)

Knightdale (5-4) at Corinth Holders (4-5)

Northern Durham (7-2) at East Chapel Hill (2-7)

South Garner (1-8) at Middle Creek (6-3)

Southeast Raleigh (1-8) at Cardinal Gibbons (7-2)

Southern Durham (8-1) at Chapel Hill (1-8)

STANDINGS

CAP-7 (4A)

Leesville Road: 9-0, 5-0

Cardinal Gibbons: 7-2, 3-1

Millbrook: 4-5, 2-2

Enloe: 2-7, 2-2

Broughton: 3-6, 1-3

Sanderson: 3-6, 1-3

Southeast Raleigh: 1-8, 0-4

Northern Athletic (4A)

Wake Forest: 8-1, 3-0

Heritage: 6-3, 3-0

Rolesville: 8-1, 2-1

Wakefield: 5-4, 1-2

Corinth Holders: 4-5, 1-3

Knightdale: 5-4, 0-3

Southwake Athletic (4A)

Holly Springs: 8-1, 4-1

Apex Friendship: 7-3, 4-1

Garner: 4-5, 3-1

Middle Creek: 6-3, 2-2

Fuquay-Varina: 2-7, 2-2

South Garner: 1-8, 0-4

Apex: 1-8, 0-4

Triangle (4A)

Panther Creek: 6-4, 4-1

Jordan: 7-2, 3-1

Durham-Riverside: 7-2, 3-1

Green Hope: 6-2, 3-1

Hillside: 3-6, 2-3

Cary: 2-7, 0-4

Athens Drive: 1-8, 0-4

Big Eight (3A)

Southern Durham: 8-1, 5-0

Northern Durham: 7-2, 4-1

Vance County: 7-2, 3-2

Northwood: 4-5, 3-2

Orange: 3-6, 2-3

East Chapel Hill: 2-6, 2-3

Cedar Ridge: 1-8, 1-4

Chapel Hill: 1-8, 0-5

Greater Neuse (3A)

Cleveland: 8-1, 3-0

Clayton: 4-5, 2-1

South Johnston: 4-5 2-1

West Johnston: 2-7, 1-2

East Wake: 1-8, 1-2

Smithfield Selma: 1-8, 0-4