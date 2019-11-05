The Starting 11: Here are the top high school football players from Week 11

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

The N&O’s starting 11

Worth Warner, Broughton

Capitals quarterback passed for 302 yards and one score, but was just as dangerous with his legs, rushing for three touchdowns in a 29-19 win over Sanderson.

Davis Clemmons, Broughton

Clemmons was Warner’s favorite target against Sanderson, catching five passes for 155 yards. Three of his five catches came on third down.

William Matejowsky, Cary

Imps quarterback completed 12 of 20 passes for 276 yards and three scores during a 40-12 win over Hillside.

Walker Harris, Heritage

Harris completed 30 of 47 passes for 374 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-27 win over Rolesville.

TJ Moore, Leesville Road

Moore had 13 carries for 168 yards and two scores in a 38-21 win over Enloe.

Cory Ibrahim, Leesville Road

Ibrahim finished with 10 tackles and one fumble recovery last week versus Enloe.

AJ Boulware, Lee County

Yellow Jackets’ running back carried the ball nine times for 208 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 68-6 win over Western Harnett.

Hobart Brantley, Faith Christian

Brantley closed out his high school career with 257 yards rushing and four touchdowns, to go along with 12 tackles in a loss to Arendell Parrott Academy.

Zion Evans, Ravenscroft

Evans, a linebacker/tight end, had 13 tackles (two for loss), one sack and one fumble recovery during the Ravens 27-7 win over Rabun Gap in the NCISAA Playoffs.

Landon Sledge, Riverside

Pirates quarterback completed 25 of 41 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns against Green Hope.

Andrew Harvey, Cardinal Gibbons

Crusaders’ quarterback completed 12 of 20 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a 64-0 win over Southeast Raleigh.

Week 10 scores

Jordan 50, Athens Drive 20

Cary 40, Hillside 12

Orange 43, Cedar Ridge 14

Clayton 56, Smithfield-Selma 0

Cleveland 47, West Johnston 0

South Johnston 44, East Wake 14

Leesville Road 38, Enloe 21

Garner 34, Fuquay-Varina 18

Wake Forest 41, Wakefield 24

Holly Springs 30, Apex 20

Knightdale 21, Corinth Holders 20

Northern Durham 60, East Chapel Hill 0

Green Hope 31, Riverside 26

Heritage 42, Rolesville 28

Middle Creek 61, South Garner 18

Cardinal Gibbons 64, Southeast Raleigh 0

Southern Durham 42, Chapel Hill 0

Vance 42, Northwood 21