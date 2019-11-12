The Starting 11: The Here are the top high school players from Week 12

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and eastern North Carolina.

HERE ARE THE N&O’S STARTING 11 FROM WEEK 12

Aeneas Peebles, Knightdale

The Knights’ defensive tackle, a Duke commit, finished with 11 tackles and five sacks, three in the fourth quarter, against Wakefield.

Jamae Blank, Southern Durham

Defensive end/linebacker had 2.5 sacks against East Chapel Hill.

AJ Archie, Cary

Archie rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-7 win over Athens Drive.

Elijah Hines, Wake Forest

Hines carried the ball 16 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-26 win over Heritage.

Skyler Locklear, Cleveland

Completed 14 of 20 passes for 374 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-7 win over South Johnston.

Trey Robinson, Cleveland

The Rams’ junior defensive end finished with 13 tackles (4 for loss) and two sacks.

Nick Roccia, Cleveland

Roccia caught three passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns against South Johnston.

Andrew Hayes, Jordan

The senior running back carried the ball 26 times for 142 yards and one touchdown in a 24-3 win over Green Hope.

Isaiah Hargett, Jordan

The Falcons’ senior linebacker finished with 10 tackles and one fumble recovery against Green Hope.

Dylan Waskey, Holly Springs

Waskey carried the ball 35 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 20-12 win over Hillside.