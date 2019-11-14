Here’s where and when to watch top-ranked prep basketball teams, players this week

Ravenscroft School will serve this weekend as home to some of the top high school basketball players and programs from the region and beyond.

The National High School Showcase will be making a two-day stop in Raleigh on Friday and Saturday. Fifteen teams, including the Ravens, programs from as far away as Canada and teams from across North Carolina, will participate. Games start at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Highlighting the event will be nationally ranked Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Moravian Prep and ISA Osborne Academy (OH).

Here’s what you need to know.

Who are the top players?

There are plenty to go around at this event, from top-25, class of 2020 prospects like Shakeel Moore and Josh Hall (Moravian Prep), to the top freshman in the country, Elijah Fisher (Crestwood).

Shakeel Moore, Moravian Prep

Moore (6-1, 185) is the No. 7 player in North Carolina in the class of 2020, and one of the top point guard prospects in the state.

Josh Hall, Moravian Prep

Hall (6-9, 190) is the No. 2 player in the state in the class of 2020. The small forward has offers from N.C. State, DePaul, Louisville, Alabama and Arkansas, among others.

Elijah Fisher, Crestwood Prep

Fisher (6-5, 185) is only a freshman, but the shooting guard already holds some big-time offers from the likes of Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Cam Thomas, Oak Hill

Thomas (6-3, 180) is a five-star shooting guard, the No. 6 player in the country and one of the best scorers in the class of 2020. He has scholarship offers from N.C. State, LSU, Auburn, UCLA and UConn, among others.

Jaden Bradley, Cannon

Bradley (6-2, 160) is the No. 1 player in the state for the class of 2022 and the top overall point guard in his class.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Combine Academy

Hood-Schifino (6-4, 185) is the No. 3 player in North Carolina in the class of 2022. The five-star prospect is the No. 5 shooting guard in the nation.

Djimon Bailey, Greenfield

Bailey (6-5, 170), a guard, is the No. 23 player in the state and a Wake Forest commit.

Charles Bediako, ISA

Bediako (6-11, 215) is the No. 2 player in Ohio in the class of 2021. The four-star prospect is the No. 6 center in the country.

Game schedule

Friday

4:30 p.m. - Ravenscroft School vs. Northwood Temple Academy

6 p.m. - Moravian Prep vs. ISA (OH)

7:30 p.m. - Oak Hill Academy (Va) vs. Crestwood Prep (Toronto)

9 p.m. - Greenfield School vs. Cannon School

Saturday

10:30 a.m. - Concord First Assembly vs. Liberty Heights High School

12:15 a.m. - Crestwood Prep (Toronto) vs. Trinity Christian School

2 a.m. - Greenfield School vs. Henderson Collegiate High School

3:45 p.m. - Combine Academy vs. ISA (OH)

5:30 p.m. - Moravian Prep vs. Piedmont Classical High School

7:15 p.m. - Grace Christian School vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

9 p.m. - Ravenscroft vs. Cannon School

Tickets

Tickets for Friday’s games will go on sale Friday; tickets for Saturday’s games will go on sale Saturday. Cost is $10 per game or $15 for a day pass.

Watch

The event will be livestreamed here.