Here’s what you need to know about the first round of the high school football playoffs

While most of the eastern part of the state starts high school football playoffs Thursday, the bulk of the Triangle teams kick off the postseason Friday. A few local teams earned first-round byes, but there will be plenty of action fans can take in.

In the 4AA bracket, there are games featuring local teams, a majority of teams will be playing unfamiliar opponents. Game times will be a little different than the regular season. NCHSAA mandates that playoff games start at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of the first round of the high school football playoffs.

4AA

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

(8) Rolesville (9-2) vs. (9) Panther Creek (6-5)

Players to watch

Josh Pullen (Rolesville): The Rams’ senior back has rushed for 1,575 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Hayden Lundin (Panther Creek): Catamounts’ senior linebacker led the team with 116 tackles.

2018 playoffs:

Rolesville - Lost in first round, 30-6.

Panther Creek - Lost in first round, 41-6.

(5) Green Hope (7-3) vs. (12) Apex Friendship (7-4)

Players to watch:

Evan Ashworth (Green Hope): Passed for 1, 213 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Scott Sidney (Apex Friendship): Rushed for 689 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2018 playoffs

Green Hope - Didn’t make the playoffs

Apex Friendship -Didn’t make the playoffs

(6) Garner (6-5) vs. (11) Wakefield (5-6)

Players to watch:

Nolan Mclean (Garner): After missing the first three games of the season while playing for USA Baseball in South Korea, the senior quarterback passed for 1, 431 yards and 13 scores.

Trexler Ivey (Wakefield): The senior quarterback completed 60 percent of his passes in 2019, finishing with 2,641 yards and 27 scores.

2018 playoffs:

Garner - Lost in second round, 38-21

Wakefield - Lost in first round, 21-19

(7) Hoke County (7-4) vs. (10) Millbrook (6-5)

Players to watch

Josh Harrelson (Hoke County): Junior linebacker led the team with 117 tackles and three fumble recovers.

Jaden Patterson (Millbrook): The senior rushed for 1,004 yards and five touchdowns.

2018 playoffs

Hoke County - didn’t make the playoffs.

Millbrook - didn’t make the playoffs.

4A

(8) Seventy-First (6-5) vs. (9) Durham-Riverside (8-3)

Players to watch

Malik Wilson (Seventy-First): The senior linebacker finished with 132 tackles.

Landin Sledge (Durham-Riverside): Sledge was one of the best quarterbacks in the state, passing for 3,111 yards and 41 touchdowns.

2018 playoffs

Seventy-First - Lost in fourth round, 28-0.

Durham-Riverside - Lost in first round, 14-6.

(5) Heritage (7-4) vs. (12) Pine Forest (5-6)

Players to watch:

Whit Kane (Heritage): Senior wide receiver caught 72 passes for 971 yards and 13 scores.

Chris Green (Pine Forest): Defensive back led the team with eight interceptions.

2018 playoffs

Heritage - Lost in first round, 26-21

Pine Forest - Lost in second round, 27-21

(7) Jack Britt (7-4) vs. (10) Knightdale (7-4)

Players to watch

Anthony Fiffie (Jack Britt): Wideout caught 75 passes for 1,086 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Aeneas Peebles (Knightdale): The senior defensive tackle led the team with 106 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 21 sacks.

2018 playoffs

Jack Britt - Lost in first round, 21-14.

Knightdale - Lost in first round, 23-17.

3AA

(1) Lee County (11-0) vs. (16) Eastern Guildford (6-5)

Players to watch

Desmond Evans (Lee County). UNC commit finished with 19.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks.

Kamell Smith (Eastern Guildford). Junior quarterback passed for 1,881 yards and 22 touchdowns.

2018 playoffs:

Lee County - Lost in first round, 29-26.

Eastern Guildford - Lost in second round, 9-3.

(8) Northern Durham (9-2) vs. (9) Southern Alamance (8-3)

Players to watch

Anthony Freeman (Northern Durham): Rushed for 1,231 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Hunter Harrelson (Southern Alamance): Caught 36 passes for 701 yards and nine scores.

2018 playoffs

Northern Durham - Lost in second round, 26-13.

Southern Alamance - Lost in first round, 33-30.

(5) Cleveland (10-1) vs. Cape Fear (7-3)

Players to watch

Omarion Hampton (Cleveland): Sophomore running back rushed for 1,864 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Cayden Mckethan (Cape Fear): Mckethan rushed for 987 yards and 18 scores.

2018 playoffs

Cleveland - Lost in the east finals, 37-33.

Cape Fear - Lost in first round, 21-8.

(3) Southern Durham (10-1) vs. (14) Gray’s Creek (7-4)

Players to watch

Jakhari Dowd (Southern Durham): Led the Spartans with 119 tackles and 10.8 tackles for loss.

Jerry Garcia (Gray’s Creek): Rushed for 1, 706 yards and 20 touchdowns.

2018 playoffs

Southern Durham - N/A

Gray’s Creek - Lost in the first round, 31-6.

(6) Southeast Guilford vs. (11) Clayton (6-5)

Players to watch

Jalen Fairley (Southeast Guilford): Rushed for 1,596 yards and nine scores.

Jalen Chadwick (Clayton): Chadwick transferred to Clayton for senior year and led the team in rushing.

2018 playoffs

Southeast Guilford - Lost in 3AA championship game.

Clayton - Lost in first round, 16-7.