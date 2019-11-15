It’s the Josh Pullen show as Rolesville runs over Panther Creek in NCHSAA playoffs

Rolesville will get a redemption shot at Wake Forest and it’ll be because of the player who almost beat the Cougars in the first meeting this season.

Rams’ senior running back Josh Pullen was a one-man wrecking crew against Panther Creek in the first round of the NCHSAA 4AA playoffs. Pullen, the 6-1, 215-pound wrecking ball, had a season-high 278 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.

“If there’s a better running back in the state of North Carolina I want to see,” Rams’ coach Martin Samek said. “Or if more valuable to his team. He’s been that way all year and that’s what he does.”

With the 47-7 win, Rolesville will play next week at three-time defending 4AA champion Wake Forest, which had a first-round bye. The Cougars edged the Rams, 31-30, in overtime on Oct. 25.

Pullen had 179 yards and four touchdowns in that contest, which at the time was his best performance of the year. Against the Catamounts, Pullen outdid himself.

He had almost 100 yards (98) on the first two drives of the game and two touchdowns to show for it. Pullen had 23 carries and 141 yards at the half, good enough for a game for most athletes, but he was just getting warmed up.

“The first quarter I saw a whole bunch of holes from my offensive line,” Pullen said when asked could he tell it was going to be a good night. “They did a great job blocking tonight.”

Pullen and Rolesville took advantage of two fumbles to start the third quarter, and Pullen made the most of them. He scored on a 31-yard run to make it 25-7 with 10:40 remaining in the third. After Raekwan Williams recovered a fumble on the kickoff, Pullen got all the carries on the next drive, capping it off with a 15-yard score, pushing the Rolesville lead to 33-7 after the extra point.

Panther Creek did have the highlight play of the night with its lone score of the first half. On the first play of the second quarter, Nicholas Moore dropped back and found Khilen Holliman for a 93-yard touchdown pass.

Rolesville answered through the air, showing it had more to offer on offense that just Pullen. Sophomore quarterback Byrum Brown threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jashuan Patterson. Brown benefited from all the attention Pullen got, pulling the ball on some option plays in the second half for big gains.

Panther Creek did pick off Brown twice (Jordan Payne and O.C. Ford), but that wasn’t enough to slow down the Rams’ offense.

Now Rolesville will get another shot against its neighbors from Wake Forest. Since Rolesville High School opened in 2013, it hasn’t defeated the Cougars. The game on Oct. 25 was the closest in the rivalry and the Rams took a chance, going for two in overtime instead of the extra-point attempt to tie the score.

The Rams were in a position to pull off the upset thanks to Pullen and could be poised to get it done this Friday if Pullen continues his stellar play. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in all but one game this season and has averaged 168 yards per game in the three games heading into the playoffs.

He had that number by the fourth quarter and got stronger as the game went on.

“If this was 1985 he’d be an I-back and run 35 times a game,” Samek said. “He’s 17, he’s not going to wear out, he’s young. Obviously, when we need him he comes through.”

RECORDS: Rolesville (10-2), Panther Creek (6-6)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Josh Pullen, Rolesville: Pullen scored five touchdowns in a game for the second time this season. He had five against Knightdale on Oct. 18. He also carried the ball a season-high 35 times.

Byrum Brown, Rolesville: Pullen wasn’t the entire Rams offense. Brown threw a touchdown in the first half and picked up some big gains with his legs in the third quarter.

Jordan Payne, Panther Creek: Payne played on both sides of the ball, coming in for relief duty at quarterback and picking off a pass from the secondary on defense.

WORTH MENTIONING

The victory was the first playoff win in school history for Rolesville. The Rams started playing varsity football in 2013 and were 0-3 in the playoffs heading into Friday’s contest.

Panther Creek hasn’t won a playoff game since 2014.

SCORING SUMMARY

R — Josh Pullen 18 yard run (kick failed)

R — Pullen 1-yard run (conversion failed)

P — Nicholas Moore 93-yard pass to Khilen Holliman (Khush Patel kick)

R — Byrum Brown 24-yard pass to Jashaun Patterson (Devin Versteegen kick)

R — Pullen 31-yard run (Versteegen kick)

R — Pullen 15-yard run (Versteegen kick)

R — Pullen 21-yard run (Lawrence Alexander kick)

R — Davon Dunn 1-yard run (Raeann Clayton kick)

TRIANGLE PLAYOFF SCORES

Garner 20, Wakefield 12

Apex Friendship 9, Green Hope 6

Cleveland 34, Cape Fear 13

Jack Britt 21, Knightdale 20

Heritage 35, Pine Forest 14

Southern Alamance 35, Northern Durham 0

Southeast Guilford 13, Clayton 6

THURSDAY SCORES

Hoke County 20, Millbrook 10

Seventy-First 28, Durham-Riverside 20