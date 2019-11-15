Apex Friendship gets first playoff win on a field goal in final minute to beat Green Hope

Alan Josephson (80) of Apex Friendship celebrates after scoring the winning field kick along his teammates Nathan Johnson (8), Jakin Burk (18) and Anthony Deberardino (7). The Apex Friendship Patriots visited the Green Hope Falcons in a high school football game on November 15, 2019. newsobserver.com

The night was cold and wet, but Apex Friendship heated up the evening with the Patriots’ first postseason victory in their initial playoff appearance in four years of varsity football.

Alan Josephson kicked a 20-yard game-winning field goal with 50.5 seconds to play to lift Apex Friendship to a 9-6 win over Green Hope on Friday night in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4AA playoffs.

Josephson’s chip shot was set up after senior Justin Reed ran 23 yards to the Green Hope 8-yard line on a fourth-and-1 call out of a Wildcat formation. He also had scored the game’s only touchdown on a 6-yard Wildcat run in the second quarter.

“It’s a great feeling to bring home (a playoff win) to our team,” said the 6-3, 220-pound Reed, who is committed to the Naval Academy. “These guys have worked so hard, and I couldn’t have done it without them. I’m grateful coach (Adam Sanders) put me in position to make a play and my teammates held their blocks.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The game appeared destined for overtime with a 6-6 tie when Green Hope punter Owen Zale got off a 50-yard punt out of his end zone to the Apex Friendship 49-yard line. But the Patriots converted a third-and-2 for a first down at the Green Hope 40-yard line.

That set up Reed’s fourth-and-1 Wildcat carry through the middle of the line to the 8-yard line. Two more Reed runs positioned the ball in the middle of the field for essentially an extra-point.

“I love having the ball, and I love the pressure,” Reed said. “Coach knows the man I am. I’m so glad he gave me the opportunity to make the play.”

Most of the first quarter was played in Apex Friendship’s end of the field, but the Falcons only came away with Owen Zalc’s 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 5:30 remaining in the opening period.

The teams then traded three turnovers at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter, with the end result Apex Friendship linebacker Zach Johnson recovering a fumble to set up the Patriots’ first score.

Apex Friendship recovered the ball at the Falcons’ 32-yard line and avoided giving the ball quickly back thanks to a fourth-and-9 pass interference call to the 16-yard line. Green Hope’s defense forced a third-and-6, but junior quarterback Sam Lersch completed a 6-yard pass to junior Peyton Bloom.

One play later Reed ran over the left side for a 6-3 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half. The kick was blocked.

Green Hope tied the score 6-6 to start the third quarter with Zalc’s 23-yard field goal.

RECORDS: Apex Friendship (8-4); Green Hope (7-4)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Peyton Bloom, Apex Friendship: The junior wide receiver caught seven passes for 79 yards.

Justin Reed, Apex Friendship: In addition to the senior’s offensive production (six carries for 35 yards), he sacked Green Hope quarterback Evan Ashworth for an 11-yard loss at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. He and Zach Johnson combined on a fourth-quarter rush that forced an intentional grounding call.

Tavaras Vann, Green Hope: The senior outside linebacker had an interception and recovered a fumble that set up Owen Zale’s field goal to tie the score 6-6 in the third quarter. He also caught three passes for 26 yards.







WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Apex Friendship was seeded 12th, finishing third in the South Wake 4A Conference behind co-champions Holly Springs and Garner. Green Hope, the No. 5 seed, finished in a three-way tie for second behind Triangle 8 4A champion Jordan. Green Hope lost to Jordan in the regular-season finale. The Falcons returned the playoffs for the first time since advancing to the second round in 2017.

▪ The drizzle and threat of heavier rain with a 44-degree tempered the normally supportive Green Hope fans, but Apex Friendship’s following traveled impressively. The Patriots’ fans filled the visitors’ stands for the school’s first playoff appearance.







Scoring summary

GH — Owen Zalc 37 FG

AP — Justin Reed 6 run (kick blocked)

GH — Owen Zalc 23 FG

AP — Alan Josephson 20 FG