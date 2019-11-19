Millbrook is on a mission, as the Wildcats defeat Heritage, 86-67, in opener

Millbrook’s Adam Carey (14) cheers while Sam Hood (33) winds up for the dunk. The Millbrook Wildcats and the Heritage Huskies met in a basketball game in Wake Forest NC on November 19, 2019. newsobserver.com

Last season Millbrook went 27-2 and fell one game short of a state championship game appearance.

Many expect the 2019-20 Wildcats to be just as good, if not better. The mission for an appearance in the 2020 4A title game started Tuesday night in Wake Forest, as Millbrook took the first step by defeating Heritage, 85-67.

The Wildcats aren’t looking ahead to March, where they want to be the last team standing. The first test was getting by the Huskies, who kept it close in the first half. But part of the journey, Millbrook head coach Chris Davis said, was taking that first punch from opponents, recovering and answering.

That’s exactly what the Wildcats did. After the Huskies (0-1) took a 25-22 lead, Millbrook (1-0) tied the game with a three from Zach Miller. They ended the first half on a 10-4 run and never looked back. Behind a big game from center William Felton (30 points, 13 rebounds), there’s no reason not to believe the Wildcats can’t be one of the last teams standing when it’s all said and done.

“Everybody has the same goal,” Davis said. “Everyone is on the same page. We want to be in a situation where we continue to get better every day. We battled against a really good team tonight and we stayed the course.”

Last season Millbrook won 24 games in a row to start the season before falling to rival Leesville in late February. They rebounded by winning three straight in the playoffs, making it to Greenville before falling to eventual champ, South Central, in the east finals.

That game, obviously not the result they wanted, pushed the team all summer. There was room for improvement, so they focused on those areas.

“This (win) was important,” Felton said. “To show everybody that we’ve gotten better mentally and physically. We can push past our weaknesses last year and get even better.”

One of those weaknesses, Felton said, was not putting teams away early. That was the case against Heritage, who led by four after the first quarter, and by three before Miller’s three sparked a run by the Wildcats.

“If we (didn’t) come out early and wake up, they are going to think they can hang around and beat us,” Felton answered when asked what was the halftime speech from Davis like. “That was our strategy in the beginning.”

Felton, the 6-8 junior who has been on varsity since his freshman season, was unstoppable, collecting his 16th career double-double and his second 30 point game. He seemed to realize pretty early on that the Huskies didn’t have much of an answer for him inside, and Davis was smart enough to ride that horse to an 18-point win.

“Will Felton was the truth tonight,” Davis said. “He’s strong, he’s physical, he can run all day and I can leave him in the game every second. For him to play with fouls tonight was big for us.”

Felton picked up two quick fouls in the first half, but finished the game without fouling out. While the Wildcats fast pace was driven by guards a year ago, Davis has a set up trees up front that will be the main focus of the team this year. Along with Felton, the Millbrook front line features Sam Hood (6-10) and Eric van der Heijden (6-9). Davis was without the services of 6-6 point guard Nolan Dorsey. Even though his team is bigger this year, the goal is still the same - run, run, run.

“I think these guys play a certain way, but the big guys have to learn how to play fast for us,” Davis said. “They like the freedom it gives them.”

And Davis has depth. All 10 players who saw action scored. Bradley Williams, for example, didn’t get on the court until the third quarter and finished with seven points, his final bucket giving the team a 22-point lead. Senior guard Jalen McCoy, who averaged 11.5 points in the postseason a year ago, complemented Felton with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting. In his first career start with Millbrook, van der Heijden scored 10 points.

The Wildcats have 24 regular-season games on the schedule, which means, with a huge target on their backs, they will get the best shot from each team 24 times. How do they handle that throughout the regular season?

“We stay together,” Davis said. “We don’t turn on each other, we make sure we stay on it. We have to make sure we keep us together.”