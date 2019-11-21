Wake Forest vs. Rolesville rematch highlights round two of NCHSAA football playoffs

Sometimes you get a second chance.

Four weeks ago, Rolesville was two yards from making school history. Down 31-30 in overtime to rival Wake Forest, the Rams went for two and the win. They were stopped short and their hopes of beating the Cougars for the first time ever were dashed.

But on Friday, Rolesville gets another shot. After beating Panther Creek 47-7 win on Nov. 15 in the opening round of the NCHSAA playoffs, the Rams will travel to Wake Forest Friday for a rematch.

Wake Forest, the No. 1 seed in the 4AA East, had a first-round bye. The Rams have gone 0-6 against the Cougars since Rolesville High opened in 2013. This will be the first playoff meeting between the two schools. Rolesville came close to a win in their last game and have been waiting for their second shot at Wake Forest since the playoff brackets were released.

“We knew we were going to end up playing them again,” Rams’ running back Josh Pullen said after rushing for 284 yards and five touchdowns against Panther Creek. “We’re going to stay focused in practice and keep doing what we have to do.”

The win over the Catamounts was the first playoff win in school history for Rolesville, which has won a school-record 10 games under first-year coach Martin Samek. The only thing that stands in front of the Rams and another piece of history is the three-time defending 4AA champs.

“I hope people get their money’s worth,” Samek said about the rematch. “It was a good game last time, we’re hoping to go over there and expecting the same type of game.”

Friday night’s high school football playoffs - second round

4AA

(1) Wake Forest (10-1) vs. (8) Rolesville (10-2)

Players to watch

Josh Pullen (Rolesville): The senior running back rushed for almost 300 yards last week, and finished with 179 yards and four touchdowns in the first meeting between the two schools.

Kahlil Watson (Wake Forest): Watson, a junior who plays on both sides of the ball, missed the first game between Rolesville and Wake Forest after being ejected in the first half.

Last week

Rolesville - Defeated Panther Creek, 47-7.

Wake Forest - Bye.

(4) Hoggard (5-5) vs. (12) Apex Friendship (8-4)

Players to watch

Chris Redmon (Hoggard): the 6-0, 246 pound defensive tackle has been the best defensive player this season.

Zach Johnson (Apex Friendship): Johnson has 10 tackles for loss this season. He had a forced fumble last week against Green Hope.

Last week

Hoggard - Bye.

Apex Friendship - Defeated Green Hope, 9-6.

(2) Leesville Road (10-0) vs. (7) Hoke County (8-4)

Players to watch

David Sohn (Leesville Road): The senior leads the Pride with 55 tackles, also has two interceptions. He has seven rushing touchdowns.

Keonte Shaw (Hoke County): Rushed for 177 yards and one touchdown last week against Millbrook.

Last week:

Leesville Road - Bye.

Hoke County - Beat Millbrook, 20-10.

4A

(4) Cardinal Gibbons (9-2) vs. (5) Heritage (8-4)

Players to watch

Jack Grazen (Cardinal Gibbons): Senior running back rushed for 1,555 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

Whit Kane (Heritage): In the first meeting between the two teams, Kane caught 12 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Last week

Cardinal Gibbons - First-round bye.

Heritage - Defeated Pine Forest, 35-14.

(3) Jordan (9-2) vs. (6) Scotland (10-2)

Players to watch

Zymere Reddick (Scotland): Junior linebacker has 12 sacks and one interception this season.

Andrew Hayes (Jordan): Senior running back has rushed for 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

Last week

Scotland County - Defeated South Central, 56-13.

Jordan - Bye.

3AA

(1) Lee County (10-2) vs. (9) Southern Alamance (9-3)

Players to watch

Colin Johnson (Lee County): Yellow Jackets senior quarterback passed for 1,984 yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

Hunter Harrelson (Southern Alamance): Rushed for 132 yards and one score last week against Northern Durham.

Last week:

Lee County - Defeated Eastern Guilford, 41-7.

Southern Alamance - Defeated Northern Durham, 35-0.

(4) D.H. Conley (9-3) vs. (5) Cleveland (11-1)

Players to watch

Nick Hamilton (D.H. Conley): Passed for 487 yards and five touchdowns against J.H. Rose last week.

Isaiah Sawyer (Cleveland): Senior wide receiver caught three passes for 100 yards and one touchdown in round one.

Last week

D.H. Conley - Defeated J.H. Rose, 35-7.

Cleveland - Defeated Cape Fear, 34-13.