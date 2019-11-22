Wake Forest advances in 4AA football playoffs with 26-14 win over Rolesville

Sometimes it’s hard to get the ship going again once the momentum has been stopped.

When Rolesville played at Wake Forest on Oct. 25, the Rams were a perfect 8-0. Wake Forest won that game, 31-30, in overtime, and Rolesville hasn’t been the same since. On the flip side of that coin, neither have the Cougars.

Wake Forest has now won 11 in a row after a 26-14 win on Friday. Their first win over Rolesville was win No. 8 on their current streak. The Rams went 2-3 since dropping their first game of the season last month, and end the season with a school-record 10 wins.

But two loses to the three-time defending 4AA champs, and their neighbors from 10 miles away, changed the course of the season. Not only did it hand Rolesville its first loss, it ended its dream season. This time the Cougars spared fans the theatrics. The last game went into overtime, but the second time around Wake Forest never trailed and led by double digits for most of the second half.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We felt like the last time we played these guys we made some key mistakes to keep those guys in the game,” Cougars coach Reggie Lucas said. “We didn’t want to make any big mistakes. We were solid for a quarter and a half, maybe two quarters before they started finding a rhythm again.”

Rolesville started the game with a bang, covering 40 yards through the air on its first play from scrimmage. Penalties and negative plays resulted in zero points and just 25 total yards on the drive as the Rams were forced to punt.

The Cougars made the most of it, going 66 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a 5-yard run by Noah Douglas. Rolesville countered with its own 12-play drive, converting on fourth-and-goal from the 5 when Byrum Brown hit Cyrus Rogers for a 4-yard score, tying the score at 7 after the successful PAT.

The Rams would go scoreless in the second quarter, gaining only 41 yards the entire quarter. Meanwhile, Wake Forest scored nine points in a span of 53 seconds without the offense even touching the ball.

First, Brown was called for grounding as he was throwing out the end zone, which resulted in a safety. On the free kick, Triston Spencer fielded the ball and cut back across the grain, the play ending in the end zone, giving the Cougars a 16-7 lead, a margin they would carry into the locker room at halftime.

Rolesville rarely used outstanding running back Josh Pullen in the first half. After rushing for 284 yards in the first round against Panther Creek, Pullen only had four carries for 6 yards in the first half. He finished with 48 yards on just eight carries. He only got one carry in the third for a gain of 12, his best of the night to that point. On his sixth carry of the game, his first of the fourth, Pullen fumbled and Josiah Parsons recovered for Wake Forest. The turnover didn’t result in any points for the Cougars, but the damage was all but done.

The Cougars return home next week and will host No. 4 Hoggard, which defeated No. 12 Apex Friendship in Wilmington, 40-23.

“We want to play great defense,” Lucas said. “Defense wins championships, and we want to play great defense in the playoffs.”

RECORDS: Wake Forest (11-1); Rolesville (10-3)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Kahlil Watson, Wake Forest: Watson missed all but one drive of the first game after being ejected in the first quarter. But he played a factor as a wide receiver and a returner this time around.

“He’s a playmaker on both sides of the ball,” Lucas said about Watson. “You want your playmakers in the game and you saw the difference today.”

Noah Douglas, Wake Forest: The former Rolesville quarterback had two touchdowns against his former team.

Byrum Brown, Rolesville: The sophomore quarterback passed for one touchdown and finished with 151 yards through the air.

WORTH MENTIONING

This was the first playoff meeting between Rolesville and Wake Forest.

Wake Forest played most of the game without two starting offensive linemen who were injured in the first half.

This was just the second time this season that Pullen didn’t rush for more than 100 yards.

SCORING SUMMARY

W — Noah Douglas 2-yard run (Austin Riley kick)

R — Byrum Brown 4-yard pass to Cyrus Rogers (Devin Versteegen kick)

W — Safety

W — Triston Spencer 65-yard kickoff return (Riley kick)

W — Douglas 12-yard pass to Chris Moore (Riley kick)

W — Riley 21-yard field goal

R — Josh Pullen 16-yard run (Versteegen kick)

SCOREBOARD FROM AROUND THE TRIANGLE

Hoggard 40, Apex Friendship 23

Cleveland 35, D.H. Conley 14

Cardinal Gibbons 42, Heritage 0

Leesville Road 43, Hoke County 7

Scotland County 62, Jordan 27

Lee County 33, Southern Alamance 12