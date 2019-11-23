Two second-half goals lift Wake Forest boys to 4A soccer state championship

In the past, when North Carolina fans heard Wake Forest and championship, especially on the field, they automatically thought football.

The Cougars did win it all again on Saturday, but this time it was futbol and not the pigskin. On a miserable day at the WakeMed Soccer Park, with a steady rain drenching the area the entire game, Wake Forest got two second-half goals. That was enough for the Cougars to defeat R.J. Reynolds, 2-0, to capture the 4A championship.

Game MVP Abdoulie Sanneh broke open a scoreless game in the 75th minute, using his 6-4 frame to rise above the scrum and tip the ball in to set off a celebration from the Wake Forest cheering section.

“I’m just so thankful that tall, lanky kid could get up in the air and get that first goal,” Cougars’ coach Rick Pittarelli said. “That was an ice breaker for us.”

Austin Talmadge had the assist on the goal.

Wake Forest (21-1-2) put the game away when Justin Palmer scored the final goal with just eight seconds remaining, with an assist from Chris Steg.

The championship comes 23 years to the day of the last time the Cougars won it all on the soccer field. The rain, and a good fight from the Demons, didn’t make life easy for Wake Forest. Shots were hard to come by as both teams tried to find their footing on the wet turf. But Pittarelli believed his team was due once it came out for the second half.

“We knew it was just a minute or so,” Pittarelli said. “We came back out and started playing the way we were supposed to play.”

Sanneh, who is in his first year as a defender, stepped into the center back position this year and developed a great chemistry with senior Bryan Marshall.

“We worked so hard back there,” Sanneh, still shivering from the cold rain, said as he clutched his MVP trophy. “Austin Talmadge, he’s so good, I knew that ball was coming.”

Once Wake Forest got up 1-0, Sanneh was confident their defense could keep Reynolds (19-3-1) off the board the rest of the way.

“We got the best defense in the state, that’s for sure,” Sanneh said. “Bryan Marshall is the best center back I’ve ever seen. I was confident in our defense.”

Wake Forest ended the 2018 season with a close loss to Apex, 3-2, but Pittarelli liked the team he had coming back. The Cougars came into the championship game on a 16-game winning streak. During that streak Wake Forest pitched nine shutouts and finished with three consecutive shutouts in the playoffs.

None of the current team members were alive the last time the Cougars won it all, so Pittarelli spent the week giving his team history lessons. Wake Forest fans don’t need a history lesson about football success at the school, with the Cougars having won the past three 4AA gridiron titles.

Pittarelli said one of the first people who gave him a hug on Saturday was Wake Forest football coach Reggie Lucas. Now they have to make extra room in the trophy case at the school for the latest state champs.

Since taking over in 2017, the team has steadily improved each year under Pittarelli, going from 11 wins, to 14 in 2018 and now 21 this season and a state championship.

“It was just one of those seasons where you have to pinch yourself when it’s all over to see if it really happened,” Pittarelli said. “Coach Lucas secretly gave me many, many meetings in his office telling me to stay focused. Gave me a lot of great advice.”