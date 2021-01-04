Preps Now
Public school hoops is back! The 2021 Triangle-area boys basketball preview
A pandemic forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association to delay the start of its 2020-21 high school basketball season. So while the state’s private schools began in November, public schools begin Monday.
A quick look around the Triangle.
Teams to Watch
Apex Friendship: The Patriots have won 45 games in the last years, including a 23-5 mark a year ago. Apex Friendship will look to senior guards Kenny Noland and Luke Proctor on a team that expects to win but has a lot unproven talent.
Clayton: The Comets return four seniors from last year’s 26-win squad (3A state quarterfinalist) led by Justin Bell, Javonte Long, Elijah Shepherd and Owen Woznichak. Clayton has the experience to repeat as the Greater Neuse 3A conference champions after going a perfect 10-0 in league play last season.
Garner: The Trojans had a season to remember a year ago, going 22-6, winning the South Wake Athletic 4A Conference regular season and tournament titles, plus earning the No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA Eastern bracket. This year, 6-foot-1 senior sharpshooter Ben Hines (13 ppg), and 6-foot-8 junior forward Asa White (8 ppg, 5 rpg), headline a team that will playing with something prove after a dream season ended in a second round playoff loss to Lumberton.
Green Hope: The Falcons have the core of an 18-win team back with the senior trio in 6-foot-8 forwards Broderick Ellis and David Morgan III joining 6-foot-4 guard Reese Evans (16 ppg) on a team whose goal is win Tri-8 conference title and much more.
Heritage: The Huskies boast a dynamic senior duo in 6-foot-6 Red Dunton (16 ppg) and Lucas Taylor (22 ppg, Clemson University commit) that will give Heritage as chance to repeat at Northern Atlantic 4A conference champions.
Millbrook: The Wildcats won 23 games last year, including the CAP 7, 4A conference title. This year, Millbrook looks to prove they can be an elite team again with 6-foot-8 senior forward Eric Van Der Heijden (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, Louisville commit) leading the charge.
Panther Creek: The Catamounts return three starters from a team that won 22 games a year ago with senior Daylen Berry (18 ppg), Dylan Drinkwater (11 ppg) and sophomore Tyler Thompson back to lead the way.
Princeton: The Bulldogs return four starters from a squad has 44 wins in the last two years combined, including back-to-back Carolina 1A Conference titles, where they are a perfect 24-0 in that same span. Princeton will depend on the senior backcourt duo of Jaheim Taylor (14.4 ppg) and Tyrese Whitley (14.9 ppg) to have another banner season.
Research Triangle: The Raptors return three double-figure scorers from an 18-win team, led by senior Jalin Burris (13.6 ppg) and juniors, Eli Griffith (10 ppg) and Barry Marrow (15.2 ppg, 6 rpg).
Players to Watch
Daylen Berry, Panther Creek: The 6-foot-4,Charlotte 49ers’ commit (18 ppg, 6 rpg) is back to lead a veteran Catamounts’ team.
Jermaine Burnette, Chapel Hill: The 6-foot senior point guard (15 ppg) and team most valuable player (MVP) will play a lead role on a Chapel Hill squad that should be much improved with three starters back.
Reese Evans, Green Hope: The 6-foot-4 senior guard (16 ppg, 5.6 rpg) is versatile athlete of the wing that can contribute with and without the ball.
Dakota Gordan, Enloe: The 5-foot-11 junior (15 ppg, 4 apg) excels on and off the court (4.5 grade-point average), where he also helps tutor some of his teammates.
Dante Kisenhofer, Holly Springs: The 6-foot-9 Wofford College signee (12 ppg, 10 rpg) averaged a double double as a junior.
Jalen McDonald, Leesville Road: The 6-foot-5 senior forward moves into a lead role for the Pride with former Leesville Road point guard Carter Whitt now at Wake Forest.
Jayvon Mercer, East Wake: The 6-foot-6 senior looks to carry the momentum from a breakout junior season, where he averaged 22 points and seven rebounds per game.
Sam Perez, Middle Creek: The 6-foot-7 senior forward (16.6 ppg, 8 rpg) back to lead a Mustangs’ squad that won 20 games last year.
Lucas Taylor, Heritage: The 6-foot-5, Clemson University signee (22 ppg, 5 rpg) is amongst the top 10 players in the state, according to multiple publications.
Will Tyndall, East Chapel Hill: The 6-foot-5 senior forward (16.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and two-time all-conference performer is efficient with the ball in his hands, shooting 63 percent from the field last year.
Eric Van Der Heijden, Millbrook: The 6-foot-8 Louisville commit is a versatile forward (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg) who can create his own shot or set up his teammates.
Asa White, Garner: The 6-foot-8 junior forward (8 ppg, 5 rpg) is on the verge of a breakout season with offers from Elon and N.C. Central and interest from Cincinnati, Clemson, N.C. State and Utah State, according to Garner basketball coach, Kent Bloms.
All-Raleigh News & Observer Boys’ Preseason Team
Daylen Berry, Panther Creek, 6-4, Sr.
Dante Kisenhofer, Holly Springs, 6-9, Sr.
Jalen McDonald, Leesville Road, 6-5, Sr.
Lucas Taylor, Heritage, 6-5, Sr.
Eric Van Der Heijden, Millbrook, 6-8, Sr.
Schedules
Click here for team-by-team yearly schedules
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(all are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless noted otherwise)
MONDAY
Nonconference
Rolesville at Southeast Raleigh
Wayne Prep at Thales Academy-Rolesville
TUESDAY
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex Friendship at Middle Creek
Fuquay-Varina at Holly Springs
Garner at South Garner
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina
Middle Creek at Apex Friendship
South Garner at Garner
Triangle 6 4A
Athens Drive at Riverside
Cary at Green Hope
Green Level at Hillside
Panther Creek at Jordan
Big 8 3A
Chapel Hill at Vance County
Northern Durham at Southern School
Orange at East Chapel Hill
Greater Neuse 3A
Cleveland at Southern Nash
Triangle Independent 3A
Ravenscroft at Wake Christian
Mid-South 2A
Carrboro at Bartlett-Yancey
Carolina 1A
Neuse Charter at North Duplin
Union at Princeton
Central Tar Heel 1A
Research Triangle Academy at Cornerstone Charter
North Central Athletic 1A
Henderson Collegiate at Voyager Academy
Nonconference
Cary Academy at Sanford Grace Christian
Franklinton at West Johnston
Neuse Christian at Trinity Academy
North Raleigh Christian at New Life Camp
St. David’s School at Fayetteville Academy
South Wake Crusaders at GRACE Christian
Thales Academy-Apex at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill
WEDNESDAY
Cap 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road
Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh
Sanderson at Enloe
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at Broughton
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Broughton at Apex
Big 8 3A
Northwood at Cedar Ridge
Nonconference
East Wake at Wake Forest
Fairmont at North Johnston
Franklinton at Rolesville
Smithfield-Selma at Triton
South Wake Academy at Chatham Charter
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More
Wakefield at Ravenscroft
Western Harnett at South Johnston
THURSDAY
Nonconference
GRACE Christian at Concord Academy
Southside Christian at Thales Academy-Apex
Trinity Academy at Durham Academy
Wake Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville
FRIDAY
Cap 7 4A
Enloe at Millbrook
Leesville Road at Sanderson
Southeast Raleigh at Broughton
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at Garner
Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek
Holly Springs at Apex Friendship
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Apex Friendship at Holly Springs
Garner at Apex
Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina
Triangle 4A
Green Hope at Athens Drive
Hillside at Panther Creek
Jordan at Green Level
Riverside at Cary
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill at Northern Durham
Vance at Orange
Triangle Independent Schools
Durham Academy at Ravenscroft
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
Thales Academy-Rolesville at St. Thomas More
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
Trinity Academy at O’Neal School
Mid-State 2A
Durham School of the Arts at Carrboro
Carolina 1A
Princeton at Neuse Charter
Central Tar Heel 1A
Clover Garden at Research Triangle Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
Falls Lake Academy at East Wake Academy
Nonconference
Cardinal Gibbons at Heritage (boys)
Coastal Christian at Cary Christian
Corinth Holders at Cleveland
Crossroads Christian at Southside Christian
Durham Flight at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Fike at North Johnston
GRACE Christian at Wake Christian
HA Prep at Word of God
Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons (girls)
Holly Springs at Friendship Christian
Knightdale at East Wake
North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School
Rocky Mount Christian at Friendship Christian
Smithfield-Selma at Harnett Central
South Johnston at Triton
Southern Wake Academy at Cape Hatteras
Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy
Wake Forest at Franklinton
West Johnston at Western Harnett
SATURDAY
Nonconference
Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy
North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day
Star Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)
Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian
Winston-Salem Christian at Word of God
