Public school hoops is back! The 2021 Triangle-area boys basketball preview

A pandemic forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association to delay the start of its 2020-21 high school basketball season. So while the state’s private schools began in November, public schools begin Monday.

A quick look around the Triangle.

Teams to Watch

Apex Friendship: The Patriots have won 45 games in the last years, including a 23-5 mark a year ago. Apex Friendship will look to senior guards Kenny Noland and Luke Proctor on a team that expects to win but has a lot unproven talent.

Clayton: The Comets return four seniors from last year’s 26-win squad (3A state quarterfinalist) led by Justin Bell, Javonte Long, Elijah Shepherd and Owen Woznichak. Clayton has the experience to repeat as the Greater Neuse 3A conference champions after going a perfect 10-0 in league play last season.

Garner: The Trojans had a season to remember a year ago, going 22-6, winning the South Wake Athletic 4A Conference regular season and tournament titles, plus earning the No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA Eastern bracket. This year, 6-foot-1 senior sharpshooter Ben Hines (13 ppg), and 6-foot-8 junior forward Asa White (8 ppg, 5 rpg), headline a team that will playing with something prove after a dream season ended in a second round playoff loss to Lumberton.

Green Hope: The Falcons have the core of an 18-win team back with the senior trio in 6-foot-8 forwards Broderick Ellis and David Morgan III joining 6-foot-4 guard Reese Evans (16 ppg) on a team whose goal is win Tri-8 conference title and much more.

Heritage: The Huskies boast a dynamic senior duo in 6-foot-6 Red Dunton (16 ppg) and Lucas Taylor (22 ppg, Clemson University commit) that will give Heritage as chance to repeat at Northern Atlantic 4A conference champions.

Millbrook: The Wildcats won 23 games last year, including the CAP 7, 4A conference title. This year, Millbrook looks to prove they can be an elite team again with 6-foot-8 senior forward Eric Van Der Heijden (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, Louisville commit) leading the charge.

Panther Creek: The Catamounts return three starters from a team that won 22 games a year ago with senior Daylen Berry (18 ppg), Dylan Drinkwater (11 ppg) and sophomore Tyler Thompson back to lead the way.

Princeton: The Bulldogs return four starters from a squad has 44 wins in the last two years combined, including back-to-back Carolina 1A Conference titles, where they are a perfect 24-0 in that same span. Princeton will depend on the senior backcourt duo of Jaheim Taylor (14.4 ppg) and Tyrese Whitley (14.9 ppg) to have another banner season.

Research Triangle: The Raptors return three double-figure scorers from an 18-win team, led by senior Jalin Burris (13.6 ppg) and juniors, Eli Griffith (10 ppg) and Barry Marrow (15.2 ppg, 6 rpg).

Players to Watch

Daylen Berry, Panther Creek: The 6-foot-4,Charlotte 49ers’ commit (18 ppg, 6 rpg) is back to lead a veteran Catamounts’ team.

Jermaine Burnette, Chapel Hill: The 6-foot senior point guard (15 ppg) and team most valuable player (MVP) will play a lead role on a Chapel Hill squad that should be much improved with three starters back.

Reese Evans, Green Hope: The 6-foot-4 senior guard (16 ppg, 5.6 rpg) is versatile athlete of the wing that can contribute with and without the ball.

Dakota Gordan, Enloe: The 5-foot-11 junior (15 ppg, 4 apg) excels on and off the court (4.5 grade-point average), where he also helps tutor some of his teammates.

Dante Kisenhofer, Holly Springs: The 6-foot-9 Wofford College signee (12 ppg, 10 rpg) averaged a double double as a junior.

Jalen McDonald, Leesville Road: The 6-foot-5 senior forward moves into a lead role for the Pride with former Leesville Road point guard Carter Whitt now at Wake Forest.

Jayvon Mercer, East Wake: The 6-foot-6 senior looks to carry the momentum from a breakout junior season, where he averaged 22 points and seven rebounds per game.

Sam Perez, Middle Creek: The 6-foot-7 senior forward (16.6 ppg, 8 rpg) back to lead a Mustangs’ squad that won 20 games last year.

Lucas Taylor, Heritage: The 6-foot-5, Clemson University signee (22 ppg, 5 rpg) is amongst the top 10 players in the state, according to multiple publications.

Will Tyndall, East Chapel Hill: The 6-foot-5 senior forward (16.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and two-time all-conference performer is efficient with the ball in his hands, shooting 63 percent from the field last year.

Eric Van Der Heijden, Millbrook: The 6-foot-8 Louisville commit is a versatile forward (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg) who can create his own shot or set up his teammates.

Asa White, Garner: The 6-foot-8 junior forward (8 ppg, 5 rpg) is on the verge of a breakout season with offers from Elon and N.C. Central and interest from Cincinnati, Clemson, N.C. State and Utah State, according to Garner basketball coach, Kent Bloms.

All-Raleigh News & Observer Boys’ Preseason Team

Daylen Berry, Panther Creek, 6-4, Sr.

Dante Kisenhofer, Holly Springs, 6-9, Sr.

Jalen McDonald, Leesville Road, 6-5, Sr.

Lucas Taylor, Heritage, 6-5, Sr.

Eric Van Der Heijden, Millbrook, 6-8, Sr.

Schedules

Click here for team-by-team yearly schedules

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

(all are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless noted otherwise)

MONDAY

Nonconference

Rolesville at Southeast Raleigh

Wayne Prep at Thales Academy-Rolesville

TUESDAY

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex Friendship at Middle Creek

Fuquay-Varina at Holly Springs

Garner at South Garner

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina

Middle Creek at Apex Friendship

South Garner at Garner

Triangle 6 4A

Athens Drive at Riverside

Cary at Green Hope

Green Level at Hillside

Panther Creek at Jordan

Big 8 3A

Chapel Hill at Vance County

Northern Durham at Southern School

Orange at East Chapel Hill

Greater Neuse 3A

Cleveland at Southern Nash

Triangle Independent 3A

Ravenscroft at Wake Christian

Mid-South 2A

Carrboro at Bartlett-Yancey

Carolina 1A

Neuse Charter at North Duplin

Union at Princeton

Central Tar Heel 1A

Research Triangle Academy at Cornerstone Charter

North Central Athletic 1A

Henderson Collegiate at Voyager Academy

Nonconference

Cary Academy at Sanford Grace Christian

Franklinton at West Johnston

Neuse Christian at Trinity Academy

North Raleigh Christian at New Life Camp

St. David’s School at Fayetteville Academy

South Wake Crusaders at GRACE Christian

Thales Academy-Apex at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

WEDNESDAY

Cap 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road

Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh

Sanderson at Enloe

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at Broughton

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Broughton at Apex

Big 8 3A

Northwood at Cedar Ridge

Nonconference

East Wake at Wake Forest

Fairmont at North Johnston

Franklinton at Rolesville

Smithfield-Selma at Triton

South Wake Academy at Chatham Charter

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More

Wakefield at Ravenscroft

Western Harnett at South Johnston

THURSDAY

Nonconference

GRACE Christian at Concord Academy

Southside Christian at Thales Academy-Apex

Trinity Academy at Durham Academy

Wake Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville

FRIDAY

Cap 7 4A

Enloe at Millbrook

Leesville Road at Sanderson

Southeast Raleigh at Broughton

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at Garner

Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek

Holly Springs at Apex Friendship

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Apex Friendship at Holly Springs

Garner at Apex

Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina

Triangle 4A

Green Hope at Athens Drive

Hillside at Panther Creek

Jordan at Green Level

Riverside at Cary

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill at Northern Durham

Vance at Orange

Triangle Independent Schools

Durham Academy at Ravenscroft

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference

Thales Academy-Rolesville at St. Thomas More

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference

Trinity Academy at O’Neal School

Mid-State 2A

Durham School of the Arts at Carrboro

Carolina 1A

Princeton at Neuse Charter

Central Tar Heel 1A

Clover Garden at Research Triangle Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

Falls Lake Academy at East Wake Academy

Nonconference

Cardinal Gibbons at Heritage (boys)

Coastal Christian at Cary Christian

Corinth Holders at Cleveland

Crossroads Christian at Southside Christian

Durham Flight at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Fike at North Johnston

GRACE Christian at Wake Christian

HA Prep at Word of God

Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons (girls)

Holly Springs at Friendship Christian

Knightdale at East Wake

North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School

Rocky Mount Christian at Friendship Christian

Smithfield-Selma at Harnett Central

South Johnston at Triton

Southern Wake Academy at Cape Hatteras

Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy

Wake Forest at Franklinton

West Johnston at Western Harnett

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy

North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day

Star Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)

Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian

Winston-Salem Christian at Word of God