2021 Triangle-area girls basketball preview. Who are this years top players and teams?

A pandemic forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association to delay the start of its 2020-21 high school basketball season. So while the state’s private schools began in November, public schools begin Monday.

A quick look around the Triangle.

Teams to Watch

Apex Friendship: The Patriots return the core of a team that went 24-3, led by South Wake Athletic 4A Conference (SWAC 4A) player of the year, 5-foot-11 junior Indya Nivar (26 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg), and sophomores Victoria Sagne (10 ppg) and Milla Gnann (8 ppg). Apex Friendship, the SWAC 4A conference runner-up last year, will have plenty of motivation in the postseason after a 4A state quarterfinal loss ended their season.

Heritage: The Huskies return all nine players from last year, including the entire starting lineup led by seniors Noelle Horton (10 ppg, 7 rpg), Simone Mahoney (9 ppg) and junior Chloe Williams. Heritage (14-13) should more consistent with a veteran team that hopes to vie for the Northern Atlantic 4A conference crown.

Jordan: The Falcons return seven players from the Triangle 8 Conference regular season and tournament championship team that won 23 games. Jordan will need senior Nia Howard (16.9 ppg) and sophomore Sydney Barker (7.4 ppg) to play big roles to stay on top of the conference standings.

Millbrook: The Wildcats have a strong senior class, led by 6-foot-2 forward Keanna Rembert (14 ppg, 9 rpg, University of Illinois commit) and 5-foot-9 point guard Reiven Douglas (Quinnipiac University commit) that helped Millbrook to the 4A state semifinals last year.

Princeton: The Bulldogs return the core of a team that went 20-4 last year, winning the Carolina 1A conference title. This year, seniors LeOnna Nelson (10 ppg), Meredith Wooten (18 ppg) and sophomore Anna Taylor (21.6 ppg) give Princeton the experience and talent to be even better.

Southeast Raleigh: The defending 4A champions have averaged 28 wins per season over the last five years. This year, Southeast Raleigh will again have championship goals led by seniors Morgan Graham, Mikayla Harris and Tamsi Echend.

Wakefield: The Wolverines have won 49 games in the last two years, including back-to-back Northern Atlantic 4A conference titles. This year, coach Donald Williams has another strong team with 5-foot-10 senior guard, Elise Williams (19.9 ppg) leading the way.

Players to Watch

Savanna Coffel, Apex: The 6-foot-4 Harvard University commit (15 ppg , 8 rpg) is the Cougars’ go-to player in the paint.

Morgan Graham, Southeast Raleigh: The 6-foot senior forward will play a bigger role for a Bulldogs’ team that always has great expectations.

Nia Howard, Jordan: The 5-foot-9 senior UNC Greensboro commit is the Falcons’ primary playmaker. She averaged 16.9 points and 4.2 rebounds as a junior.

Teonni Key, Cary: The 6-foot-4, University of North Carolina-bound all-state senior can dominate a game. She averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks per game last year.

Jerni Kiaku, Garner: The 5-foot-6 junior guard can light it up (21.9 ppg); has offers from Florida Atlantic, Mississippi State and UNC Wilmington, according to Garner basketball coach William Stigler.

Rhian Lawrence, Cardinal Gibbons: The 5-foot-8 sophomore averaged 13.8 point, 7.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game as a freshman last year.

Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship: The 5-foot-11 junior and reigning SWAC 4A player of the year (26 ppg) is being recruited by “everyone in the country,” according to Apex Friendship basketball coach Scott Campbell.

Keanna Rembert, Millbrook: The 6-foot-2 senior University of Illinois commit (14 ppg, 9 rpg) gives the Wildcats consistent production inside on both ends of the court.

Anna Taylor, Princeton: The Bulldogs’ sophomore sharpshooter (21.6 ppg) made 104 three-pointers last year.

Elise Williams, Wakefield: The 5-foot-10 senior guard and Wake Forest commit fills up a stat sheet in a hurry, averaging 19.9 points, 8.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 5.3 spg per game last season.

Nia Young, Leesville Road: The Charlotte 49ers’ commit, a 5-foot-11 senior (12.4 ppg), is back to lead the Pride.

All-Raleigh News & Observer Girls’ Preseason Basketball Team

Savanna Coffel, Apex, 6-4, Sr.

Morgan Graham, Southeast Raleigh, 6-0, Sr.

Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship, 5-11, Jr.

Teonni Key, Cary, 6-4, Sr.

Keanna Rembert, Millbrook 6-2, Sr.

Elise Williams, Wakefield, 5-11, Sr.

Nia Young, Leesville Road, 5-11, Sr.

Schedules





THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

(all are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless noted otherwise)

MONDAY

Nonconference

Rolesville at Southeast Raleigh

Wayne Prep at Thales Academy-Rolesville

TUESDAY

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex Friendship at Middle Creek

Fuquay-Varina at Holly Springs

Garner at South Garner

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina

Middle Creek at Apex Friendship

South Garner at Garner

Triangle 6 4A

Athens Drive at Riverside

Cary at Green Hope

Green Level at Hillside

Panther Creek at Jordan

Big 8 3A

Chapel Hill at Vance County

Northern Durham at Southern School

Orange at East Chapel Hill

Greater Neuse 3A

Cleveland at Southern Nash

Triangle Independent 3A

Ravenscroft at Wake Christian

Mid-South 2A

Carrboro at Bartlett-Yancey

Carolina 1A

Neuse Charter at North Duplin

Union at Princeton

Central Tar Heel 1A

Research Triangle Academy at Cornerstone Charter

North Central Athletic 1A

Henderson Collegiate at Voyager Academy

Nonconference

Cary Academy at Sanford Grace Christian

Franklinton at West Johnston

Neuse Christian at Trinity Academy

North Raleigh Christian at New Life Camp

St. David’s School at Fayetteville Academy

South Wake Crusaders at GRACE Christian

Thales Academy-Apex at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

WEDNESDAY

Cap 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road

Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh

Sanderson at Enloe

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at Broughton

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Broughton at Apex

Big 8 3A

Northwood at Cedar Ridge

Nonconference

East Wake at Wake Forest

Fairmont at North Johnston

Franklinton at Rolesville

Smithfield-Selma at Triton

South Wake Academy at Chatham Charter

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More

Wakefield at Ravenscroft

Western Harnett at South Johnston

THURSDAY

Nonconference

GRACE Christian at Concord Academy

Southside Christian at Thales Academy-Apex

Trinity Academy at Durham Academy

Wake Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville

FRIDAY

Cap 7 4A

Enloe at Millbrook

Leesville Road at Sanderson

Southeast Raleigh at Broughton

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at Garner

Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek

Holly Springs at Apex Friendship

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Apex Friendship at Holly Springs

Garner at Apex

Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina

Triangle 4A

Green Hope at Athens Drive

Hillside at Panther Creek

Jordan at Green Level

Riverside at Cary

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill

East Chapel Hill at Northern Durham

Vance at Orange

Triangle Independent Schools

Durham Academy at Ravenscroft

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference

Thales Academy-Rolesville at St. Thomas More

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference

Trinity Academy at O’Neal School

Mid-State 2A

Durham School of the Arts at Carrboro

Carolina 1A

Princeton at Neuse Charter

Central Tar Heel 1A

Clover Garden at Research Triangle Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

Falls Lake Academy at East Wake Academy

Nonconference

Cardinal Gibbons at Heritage (boys)

Coastal Christian at Cary Christian

Corinth Holders at Cleveland

Crossroads Christian at Southside Christian

Durham Flight at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Fike at North Johnston

GRACE Christian at Wake Christian

HA Prep at Word of God

Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons (girls)

Holly Springs at Friendship Christian

Knightdale at East Wake

North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School

Rocky Mount Christian at Friendship Christian

Smithfield-Selma at Harnett Central

South Johnston at Triton

Southern Wake Academy at Cape Hatteras

Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy

Wake Forest at Franklinton

West Johnston at Western Harnett

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy

North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day

Star Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)

Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian

Winston-Salem Christian at Word of God