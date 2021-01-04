Preps Now
2021 Triangle-area girls basketball preview. Who are this years top players and teams?
A pandemic forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association to delay the start of its 2020-21 high school basketball season. So while the state’s private schools began in November, public schools begin Monday.
A quick look around the Triangle.
Teams to Watch
Apex Friendship: The Patriots return the core of a team that went 24-3, led by South Wake Athletic 4A Conference (SWAC 4A) player of the year, 5-foot-11 junior Indya Nivar (26 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg), and sophomores Victoria Sagne (10 ppg) and Milla Gnann (8 ppg). Apex Friendship, the SWAC 4A conference runner-up last year, will have plenty of motivation in the postseason after a 4A state quarterfinal loss ended their season.
Heritage: The Huskies return all nine players from last year, including the entire starting lineup led by seniors Noelle Horton (10 ppg, 7 rpg), Simone Mahoney (9 ppg) and junior Chloe Williams. Heritage (14-13) should more consistent with a veteran team that hopes to vie for the Northern Atlantic 4A conference crown.
Jordan: The Falcons return seven players from the Triangle 8 Conference regular season and tournament championship team that won 23 games. Jordan will need senior Nia Howard (16.9 ppg) and sophomore Sydney Barker (7.4 ppg) to play big roles to stay on top of the conference standings.
Millbrook: The Wildcats have a strong senior class, led by 6-foot-2 forward Keanna Rembert (14 ppg, 9 rpg, University of Illinois commit) and 5-foot-9 point guard Reiven Douglas (Quinnipiac University commit) that helped Millbrook to the 4A state semifinals last year.
Princeton: The Bulldogs return the core of a team that went 20-4 last year, winning the Carolina 1A conference title. This year, seniors LeOnna Nelson (10 ppg), Meredith Wooten (18 ppg) and sophomore Anna Taylor (21.6 ppg) give Princeton the experience and talent to be even better.
Southeast Raleigh: The defending 4A champions have averaged 28 wins per season over the last five years. This year, Southeast Raleigh will again have championship goals led by seniors Morgan Graham, Mikayla Harris and Tamsi Echend.
Wakefield: The Wolverines have won 49 games in the last two years, including back-to-back Northern Atlantic 4A conference titles. This year, coach Donald Williams has another strong team with 5-foot-10 senior guard, Elise Williams (19.9 ppg) leading the way.
Players to Watch
Savanna Coffel, Apex: The 6-foot-4 Harvard University commit (15 ppg , 8 rpg) is the Cougars’ go-to player in the paint.
Morgan Graham, Southeast Raleigh: The 6-foot senior forward will play a bigger role for a Bulldogs’ team that always has great expectations.
Nia Howard, Jordan: The 5-foot-9 senior UNC Greensboro commit is the Falcons’ primary playmaker. She averaged 16.9 points and 4.2 rebounds as a junior.
Teonni Key, Cary: The 6-foot-4, University of North Carolina-bound all-state senior can dominate a game. She averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks per game last year.
Jerni Kiaku, Garner: The 5-foot-6 junior guard can light it up (21.9 ppg); has offers from Florida Atlantic, Mississippi State and UNC Wilmington, according to Garner basketball coach William Stigler.
Rhian Lawrence, Cardinal Gibbons: The 5-foot-8 sophomore averaged 13.8 point, 7.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game as a freshman last year.
Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship: The 5-foot-11 junior and reigning SWAC 4A player of the year (26 ppg) is being recruited by “everyone in the country,” according to Apex Friendship basketball coach Scott Campbell.
Keanna Rembert, Millbrook: The 6-foot-2 senior University of Illinois commit (14 ppg, 9 rpg) gives the Wildcats consistent production inside on both ends of the court.
Anna Taylor, Princeton: The Bulldogs’ sophomore sharpshooter (21.6 ppg) made 104 three-pointers last year.
Elise Williams, Wakefield: The 5-foot-10 senior guard and Wake Forest commit fills up a stat sheet in a hurry, averaging 19.9 points, 8.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 5.3 spg per game last season.
Nia Young, Leesville Road: The Charlotte 49ers’ commit, a 5-foot-11 senior (12.4 ppg), is back to lead the Pride.
All-Raleigh News & Observer Girls’ Preseason Basketball Team
Savanna Coffel, Apex, 6-4, Sr.
Morgan Graham, Southeast Raleigh, 6-0, Sr.
Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship, 5-11, Jr.
Teonni Key, Cary, 6-4, Sr.
Keanna Rembert, Millbrook 6-2, Sr.
Elise Williams, Wakefield, 5-11, Sr.
Nia Young, Leesville Road, 5-11, Sr.
Schedules
Click here for team-by-team yearly schedules
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(all are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless noted otherwise)
MONDAY
Nonconference
Rolesville at Southeast Raleigh
Wayne Prep at Thales Academy-Rolesville
TUESDAY
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex Friendship at Middle Creek
Fuquay-Varina at Holly Springs
Garner at South Garner
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina
Middle Creek at Apex Friendship
South Garner at Garner
Triangle 6 4A
Athens Drive at Riverside
Cary at Green Hope
Green Level at Hillside
Panther Creek at Jordan
Big 8 3A
Chapel Hill at Vance County
Northern Durham at Southern School
Orange at East Chapel Hill
Greater Neuse 3A
Cleveland at Southern Nash
Triangle Independent 3A
Ravenscroft at Wake Christian
Mid-South 2A
Carrboro at Bartlett-Yancey
Carolina 1A
Neuse Charter at North Duplin
Union at Princeton
Central Tar Heel 1A
Research Triangle Academy at Cornerstone Charter
North Central Athletic 1A
Henderson Collegiate at Voyager Academy
Nonconference
Cary Academy at Sanford Grace Christian
Franklinton at West Johnston
Neuse Christian at Trinity Academy
North Raleigh Christian at New Life Camp
St. David’s School at Fayetteville Academy
South Wake Crusaders at GRACE Christian
Thales Academy-Apex at Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill
WEDNESDAY
Cap 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road
Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh
Sanderson at Enloe
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at Broughton
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Broughton at Apex
Big 8 3A
Northwood at Cedar Ridge
Nonconference
East Wake at Wake Forest
Fairmont at North Johnston
Franklinton at Rolesville
Smithfield-Selma at Triton
South Wake Academy at Chatham Charter
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at St. Thomas More
Wakefield at Ravenscroft
Western Harnett at South Johnston
THURSDAY
Nonconference
GRACE Christian at Concord Academy
Southside Christian at Thales Academy-Apex
Trinity Academy at Durham Academy
Wake Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville
FRIDAY
Cap 7 4A
Enloe at Millbrook
Leesville Road at Sanderson
Southeast Raleigh at Broughton
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at Garner
Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek
Holly Springs at Apex Friendship
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Apex Friendship at Holly Springs
Garner at Apex
Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina
Triangle 4A
Green Hope at Athens Drive
Hillside at Panther Creek
Jordan at Green Level
Riverside at Cary
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill
East Chapel Hill at Northern Durham
Vance at Orange
Triangle Independent Schools
Durham Academy at Ravenscroft
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
Thales Academy-Rolesville at St. Thomas More
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
Trinity Academy at O’Neal School
Mid-State 2A
Durham School of the Arts at Carrboro
Carolina 1A
Princeton at Neuse Charter
Central Tar Heel 1A
Clover Garden at Research Triangle Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
Falls Lake Academy at East Wake Academy
Nonconference
Cardinal Gibbons at Heritage (boys)
Coastal Christian at Cary Christian
Corinth Holders at Cleveland
Crossroads Christian at Southside Christian
Durham Flight at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Fike at North Johnston
GRACE Christian at Wake Christian
HA Prep at Word of God
Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons (girls)
Holly Springs at Friendship Christian
Knightdale at East Wake
North Raleigh Christian at Cannon School
Rocky Mount Christian at Friendship Christian
Smithfield-Selma at Harnett Central
South Johnston at Triton
Southern Wake Academy at Cape Hatteras
Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy
Wake Forest at Franklinton
West Johnston at Western Harnett
SATURDAY
Nonconference
Metrolina Christian at Cary Academy
North Raleigh Christian at Covenant Day
Star Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)
Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian
Winston-Salem Christian at Word of God
Comments