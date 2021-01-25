Preps Now

Thursday’s HS Basketball Update: Schedule, live scores, Wednesday’s winners

Wednesday’s Boxscores

CARRBORO GIRLS, CUMMINGS 17

Carborro 14 6 8 9 = 37

Cummings 0 6 5 6 = 17

CARY GIRLS 39, GREEN HOPE 37

Cary. 10. 12. 8. 7. 2

Green Hope. 13. 9. 6. 9 0

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Millbrook (girls)

Northern Athletic 4A

Heritage at Wakefield

Triangle Independent Schools

North Raleigh Christian at Durham Academy

Triad-Triangle Athletic

O’Neal School at Trinity Academy

Central Tar Heel 1A

Clover Garden at Woods Charter

Nonconference

Lake Norman Christian at The Burlington School (girls)

Mount Zion Christian at Wayne Prep (girls)

Raleigh Christian at Southside Christian

South Wake Sabres at High Point HomeSchool (girls)

Thales Academy-Apex at Crossroads Christian

Wake Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville (boys)

Word of God at The Burlington School (boys)

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Southeast Raleigh

Sanderson at Leesville Road

Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale at Wakefield

Rolesville at Corinth Holders

Wake Forest at Heritage

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex at South Garner

Apex Friendship at Garner

Holly Springs at Middle Creek

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Garner at Apex Friendship

Middle Creek at Holly Springs

South Garner at Apex

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Panther Creek

Cary at Green Level

Green Hope at Hillside

Riverside at Jordan

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Northwood

East Chapel Hill at Orange

Southern Durham at Northern Durham

Vance County at Chapel Hill

Greater Neuse 3A

East Wake at South Johnston

Smithfield-Selma at Clayton

West Johnston at Cleveland

Triangle Independent Schools

Durham Academy at Cary Academy

Raleigh-Area Athletic

Thales Academy-Apex at St. Thomas More

Thales Academy-Rolesville at Neuse Christian

Trinity Academy at Salem Baptist

Triangle-Triad Athletic

O’Neal School at Burlington Christian

Eastern Plains 3A

Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy

GRACE Christian at St. David’s School

Eastern Plains 2A

Nash Central at North Johnston

North Pitt at Farmville Central

SouthWest Edgecombe at Beddingfield

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Durham School of the Arts

Cummings at Graham

Carolina 1A

North Duplin at Neuse Charter

Princeton at Union

Rosewood at Hobbton

Central Tar Heel 1A

Chatham Charter at Southern Wake Academy

Cornerstone Charter at Research Triangle Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

East Wake Academy at Falls Lake Academy

Henderson Collegiate at Roxboro Community

Vance Charter at Oxford Prep

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Richmond (Va) Marshall

Friendship Christian at Wake Christian

Ravenscroft School at Wesleyan Christian

Mount Zion Academy at Word of God Christian

Saturday

Central Tar Heel 1A

Woods Charter at Chatham Charter

Nonconference

Greensboro Day at North Raleigh Christian (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)

Tuesday’s Boys Boxscores

HOLLY SPRINGS 73, LEESVILLE ROAD 55

Leesville Road 10 17 17 11 55

Holly Springs 15 16 23 19 73

Leesville Road 55 -- Chase Hakarem 30, Jalen McDonald 9, Scott Martin 5, Cole Lanford 3, Aaron Zemonek 2, Will Keever 2

Holly Springs 77 -- Houston Wills 26, Collin Kuhl 20, Ryan Crotty 11, Jordan Kearney 10, Jake Fields 4, Sam Streeter 2

Notable: Sophomore Houston Wills scored a career high 26 points on 7-8 3FG and sophomore Collin Kuhl recorded his fourth double double of the season.

PRINCETON 73, ROSEWOOD 55

Princeton 17 19 15 22 -- 73

Rosewood 10 13 17 15 -- 55

Princeton 73 -- Jaheim Taylor 32, Zion McPhatter 11, Ethan Potts 10, Hunter Bailey 8, Jacob McCain 7, Aden Taylor 5

Rosewood 55 -- Otis Coley 18, Roderick Benjamin 16, Dalton Phillippean 6, Gabe Vernon 5, Juston Jackson 4 Micah Cox 3, Seth Bogue 2, Julian Lucas 1

Notable: Princeton moves to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Carolina 1A, Rosewood falls to 4-1 in the Carolina 1A

RAVENSCROFT 56, DURHAM ACADEMY 40

Ravenscroft 22 12 14 8 — 56

Durham Academy 9 9 15 7 — 40

Ravenscroft 56 — Olander 13, Brown 10, Corrigan 9, Emuobar 9, Williams 8, Poole 5, Crenshaw 2

DA 40 — Harris 24, Dunk 8, DeGraaf 3, Tupper 2, Bland 2, Roeder 1

Tuesday’s Girls Boxscores

HOLLY SPRINGS 61, LEESVILLE ROAD 58

Holly Springs 17, 13, 20, 11 -- 61

Lewisville 17, 11, 11, 18 -- 58

Holly Springs 61- Staci Williams 20, Elise Grissette- 20, Alondra Arroyo- 11

JORDAN GIRLS 68, GREEN HOPE 27

Jordan. 23. 10 14 21 -- 68

Green Hope. 4. 2. 11. 10 -- 27

Boys Standings

(through Sunday’s games)

Northern Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Wake Forest

2-0

2-3

Rolesville

1-0

3-2

Heritage

0-0

2-1

Wakefield

0-0

1-1

Corinth Holders

0-1

1-4

Knightdale

0-2

1-3

CAP 7 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Millbrook

5-0

6-0

Leesville Road

4-1

4-1

Sanderson

1-1

1-2

Southeast Raleigh

1-2

2-2

Broughton

1-2

1-3

Enloe

0-2

0-3

Cardinal Gibbons

0-4

0-5

South Wake Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Apex Friendship

5-0

6-0

Fuquay-Varina

4-1

5-1

South Garner

3-2

3-3

Middle Creek

2-3

3-3

Garner

1-3

1-3

Apex

1-4

2-4

Holly Springs

1-4

1-4

Triangle 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Panther Creek

5-0

5-0

Green Hope

4-1

4-1

Hillside

4-1

4-1

Jordan

3-2

3-2

Cary

2-3

2-3

Riverside

2-3

2-3

Athens Drive

0-5

0-5

Green Level

0-5

0-5

Greater Neuse 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cleveland

2-0

4-1

South Johnston

1-1

4-1

Smithfield-Selma

1-1

4-1

Clayton

1-1

4-2

East Wake

1-1

3-2

West Johnston

0-2

0-3

Big 8 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

East Chapel Hill

5-0

5-1

Southern Durham

3-1

3-1

Northwood

4-2

4-2

Cedar Ridge

2-2

2-2

Chapel Hill

2-2

2-2

Orange

0-4

0-4

Northern Durham

0-5

0-5

Vance County

0-0

0-0

Mid-State 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Reidsville

2-0

4-1

Cummings

1-0

1-0

Reidsville

1-0

3-1

Graham

1-1

2-2

Durham School of Arts

0-4

0-4

Bartlett-Yancey

0-0

0-0

N.C. School Science/Math

0-0

0-0

Eastern Plains 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

SW Edgecombe

2-0

6-0

Farmville Central

2-0

4-0

Beddingfield

0-0

0-3

North Johnston

0-1

1-3

North Pitt

0-1

1-4

Nash Central

0-2

0-2

Carolina 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Rosewood

4-0

4-0

Princeton

3-0

5-0

Lakewood

2-1

2-1

Union

2-1

2-1

Hobbton

1-2

1-2

Neuse Charter

1-4

1-4

North Duplin

0-5

0-5

North Central Athletic 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Henderson Collegiate

3-0

3-1

Oxford Prep

2-2

2-2

Vance Charter

2-2

2-2

Voyager Academy

2-2

2-2

East Wake Academy

1-2

1-2

Falls Lake Academy

1-2

1-2

Roxboro Community

0-1

0-1

Franklin Academy

0-0

0-0

Triangle Math/Science

0-0

0-0

Central Tar Heel 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Chatham Charter

4-0

5-0

Research Triangle Acad.

3-1

3-2

Woods Charter

0-0

0-1

Cornerstone Charter

1-2

1-2

Clover Garden

1-2

1-3

Southern Wake Academy

0-4

0-5

Eno River Academy

0-0

0-0

Raleigh Charter

0-0

0-0

River Mill Academy

0-0

0-0

Triangle Independent Schools Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Ravenscroft School

2-0

5-3

North Raleigh Christian

1-0

5-4

Durham Academy

2-1

7-4

Cary Academy

2-2

7-3

Wake Christian

0-4

0-8

Eastern Plains 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Cary Christian

2-0

11-3

GRACE Christian

0-0

2-5

Arendell Parrott Acad.

0-1

6-4

St. David’s School

0-1

2-6

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Thales Academy-Rolesville

5-0

8-3

Thales Academy-Apex

3-2

3-10

Neuse Christian

2-2

3-3

Friendship Christian

1-3

2-8

St. Thomas More

1-5

2-11

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Burlington Christian

2-0

10-1

Salem Baptist

3-1

6-3

Trinity Academy

0-0

5-0

O’Neal School

0-3

4-7

Carolina Friends

0-0

0-0

Trinity School Durham/CH

0-0

0-0

Others



All

W-L

Burlington School

17-3

Word of God

25-6

Raleigh Charter

7-6

Mount Zion Academy

3-12

Southside Christian

0-1

Girls Standings

(through Sunday’s games)

Northern Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Knightdale

2-0

6-0

Heritage

1-0

4-0

Wakefield

1-0

2-1

Wake Forest

0-1

3-1

Corinth Holders

0-1

3-2

Rolesville

0-2

2-4

CAP 7 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Millbrook

3-0

4-1

Cardinal Gibbons

2-1

2-2

Southeast Raleigh

0-0

1-0

Broughton

0-0

0-1

Sanderson

0-2

0-4

Leesville Road

0-2

0-2

Enloe

0-0

0-0

South Wake Athletic 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Garner

5-0

5-0

Apex Friendship

4-1

5-1

Holly Springs

4-2

4-2

Apex

1-3

2-3

Middle Creek

1-3

1-3

Fuquay-Varina

1-3

1-4

South Garner

0-4

0-4

Triangle 4A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Panther Creek

3-0

3-0

Athens Drive

4-1

4-1

Jordan

3-1

3-1

Hillside

2-3

2-3

Green Level

1-2

1-2

Cary

1-3

1-3

Green Hope

0-1

0-1

Riverside

0-3

0-3

Greater Neuse 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Clayton

2-0

2-2

West Johnston

1-0

2-2

Cleveland

1-0

1-3

Smithfield-Selma

0-0

0-3

East Wake

0-2

0-5

South Johnston

0-2

0-5

Big 8 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Northwood

4-0

4-0

Chapel Hill

3-0

3-0

East Chapel Hill

1-1

1-1

Orange

1-1

1-1

Southern Durham

2-3

2-3

Northern Durham

1-3

1-3

Vance County

0-1

0-1

Cedar Ridge

0-3

0-3

Mid-State 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Reidsville

2-0

2-2

Carrboro

1-0

1-1

Durham School of Arts

2-2

2-2

Graham

1-2

1-4

Cummings

0-2

0-2

Bartlett-Yancey

0-0

0-0

N.C. School Science/Math

0-0

0-0

Eastern Plains 2A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Farmville Central

2-0

3-0

SW Edgecombe

1-1

3-3

North Pitt

0-0

3-0

North Johnston

0-1

2-2

Beddingfield

0-1

2-3

Nash Central

0-2

0-2

Carolina 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Princeton

1-0

5-0

Lakewood

1-0

1-0

Union

1-0

1-1

Rosewood

0-1

1-1

North Duplin

0-2

0-2

Hobbton

0-0

0-0

Neuse Charter

0-0

0-0

North Central Athletic 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Falls Lake Academy

4-0

4-0

Vance Charter

2-1

2-1

Franklin Academy

0-0

0-1

Oxford Prep

1-2

1-2

Rosboro Community

1-2

1-2

Henderson Collegiate

0-1

0-2

East Wake Academy

0-2

0-2

Triangle Math/Science

0-0

0-0

Voyager Academy

0-0

0-0

Central Tar Heel 1A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Clover Garden

3-0

6-0

Chatham Charter

2-1

2-2

Research Triangle Academy

1-2

1-3

Southern Wake Academy

0-3

0-4

Cornerstone Charter

0-0

0-0

Eno River Academy

0-0

0-0

Raleigh Charter

0-0

0-0

River Mill Academy

0-0

0-0

Woods Charter

0-0

0-0

Triangle Independent Schools Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Durham Academy

4-0

7-4

Ravenscroft School

3-0

8-2

North Raleigh Christian

1-0

9-1

Cary Academy

0-2

4-5

St. Mary’s School

0-2

1-4

Wake Christian

0-3

1-6

Eastern Plains 3A



League

W-L

All

W-L

Arendell Parrott Acad.

2-0

11-1

St. David’s School

0-0

4-2

Cary Christian

0-1

3-5

GRACE Christian

0-1

1-3

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

Neuse Christian

3-0

5-0

Friendship Christian

3-1

6-3

St. Thomas More

3-2

5-6

Thales Academy-Rolesville

1-3

2-7

Thales Academy-Apex

0-4

0-9

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference



League

W-L

All

W-L

O’Neal School

3-0

9-1

Salem Baptist

1-2

1-7

Trinity Academy

0-1

1-5

Burlington Christian

0-2

3-7

Carolina Friends

0-0

0-0

Trinity School Durham/CH

0-0

0-0

Others



All

W-L

Burlington School

7-3

Southside Christian

3-4

Mount Zion Academy

3-5

Raleigh Christian

2-5

Word of God

0-0



