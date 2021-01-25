Preps Now
Thursday’s HS Basketball Update: Schedule, live scores, Wednesday’s winners
Wednesday’s Boxscores
CARRBORO GIRLS, CUMMINGS 17
Carborro 14 6 8 9 = 37
Cummings 0 6 5 6 = 17
CARY GIRLS 39, GREEN HOPE 37
Cary. 10. 12. 8. 7. 2
Green Hope. 13. 9. 6. 9 0
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Millbrook (girls)
Northern Athletic 4A
Heritage at Wakefield
Triangle Independent Schools
North Raleigh Christian at Durham Academy
Triad-Triangle Athletic
O’Neal School at Trinity Academy
Central Tar Heel 1A
Clover Garden at Woods Charter
Nonconference
Lake Norman Christian at The Burlington School (girls)
Mount Zion Christian at Wayne Prep (girls)
Raleigh Christian at Southside Christian
South Wake Sabres at High Point HomeSchool (girls)
Thales Academy-Apex at Crossroads Christian
Wake Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville (boys)
Word of God at The Burlington School (boys)
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Southeast Raleigh
Sanderson at Leesville Road
Northern Athletic 4A
Knightdale at Wakefield
Rolesville at Corinth Holders
Wake Forest at Heritage
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex at South Garner
Apex Friendship at Garner
Holly Springs at Middle Creek
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Garner at Apex Friendship
Middle Creek at Holly Springs
South Garner at Apex
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive at Panther Creek
Cary at Green Level
Green Hope at Hillside
Riverside at Jordan
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Northwood
East Chapel Hill at Orange
Southern Durham at Northern Durham
Vance County at Chapel Hill
Greater Neuse 3A
East Wake at South Johnston
Smithfield-Selma at Clayton
West Johnston at Cleveland
Triangle Independent Schools
Durham Academy at Cary Academy
Raleigh-Area Athletic
Thales Academy-Apex at St. Thomas More
Thales Academy-Rolesville at Neuse Christian
Trinity Academy at Salem Baptist
Triangle-Triad Athletic
O’Neal School at Burlington Christian
Eastern Plains 3A
Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy
GRACE Christian at St. David’s School
Eastern Plains 2A
Nash Central at North Johnston
North Pitt at Farmville Central
SouthWest Edgecombe at Beddingfield
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Durham School of the Arts
Cummings at Graham
Carolina 1A
North Duplin at Neuse Charter
Princeton at Union
Rosewood at Hobbton
Central Tar Heel 1A
Chatham Charter at Southern Wake Academy
Cornerstone Charter at Research Triangle Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
East Wake Academy at Falls Lake Academy
Henderson Collegiate at Roxboro Community
Vance Charter at Oxford Prep
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Richmond (Va) Marshall
Friendship Christian at Wake Christian
Ravenscroft School at Wesleyan Christian
Mount Zion Academy at Word of God Christian
Saturday
Central Tar Heel 1A
Woods Charter at Chatham Charter
Nonconference
Greensboro Day at North Raleigh Christian (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)
Tuesday’s Boys Boxscores
HOLLY SPRINGS 73, LEESVILLE ROAD 55
Leesville Road 10 17 17 11 55
Holly Springs 15 16 23 19 73
Leesville Road 55 -- Chase Hakarem 30, Jalen McDonald 9, Scott Martin 5, Cole Lanford 3, Aaron Zemonek 2, Will Keever 2
Holly Springs 77 -- Houston Wills 26, Collin Kuhl 20, Ryan Crotty 11, Jordan Kearney 10, Jake Fields 4, Sam Streeter 2
Notable: Sophomore Houston Wills scored a career high 26 points on 7-8 3FG and sophomore Collin Kuhl recorded his fourth double double of the season.
PRINCETON 73, ROSEWOOD 55
Princeton 17 19 15 22 -- 73
Rosewood 10 13 17 15 -- 55
Princeton 73 -- Jaheim Taylor 32, Zion McPhatter 11, Ethan Potts 10, Hunter Bailey 8, Jacob McCain 7, Aden Taylor 5
Rosewood 55 -- Otis Coley 18, Roderick Benjamin 16, Dalton Phillippean 6, Gabe Vernon 5, Juston Jackson 4 Micah Cox 3, Seth Bogue 2, Julian Lucas 1
Notable: Princeton moves to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Carolina 1A, Rosewood falls to 4-1 in the Carolina 1A
RAVENSCROFT 56, DURHAM ACADEMY 40
Ravenscroft 22 12 14 8 — 56
Durham Academy 9 9 15 7 — 40
Ravenscroft 56 — Olander 13, Brown 10, Corrigan 9, Emuobar 9, Williams 8, Poole 5, Crenshaw 2
DA 40 — Harris 24, Dunk 8, DeGraaf 3, Tupper 2, Bland 2, Roeder 1
Tuesday’s Girls Boxscores
HOLLY SPRINGS 61, LEESVILLE ROAD 58
Holly Springs 17, 13, 20, 11 -- 61
Lewisville 17, 11, 11, 18 -- 58
Holly Springs 61- Staci Williams 20, Elise Grissette- 20, Alondra Arroyo- 11
JORDAN GIRLS 68, GREEN HOPE 27
Jordan. 23. 10 14 21 -- 68
Green Hope. 4. 2. 11. 10 -- 27
Boys Standings
(through Sunday’s games)
Northern Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Wake Forest
2-0
2-3
Rolesville
1-0
3-2
Heritage
0-0
2-1
Wakefield
0-0
1-1
Corinth Holders
0-1
1-4
Knightdale
0-2
1-3
CAP 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Millbrook
5-0
6-0
Leesville Road
4-1
4-1
Sanderson
1-1
1-2
Southeast Raleigh
1-2
2-2
Broughton
1-2
1-3
Enloe
0-2
0-3
Cardinal Gibbons
0-4
0-5
South Wake Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Apex Friendship
5-0
6-0
Fuquay-Varina
4-1
5-1
South Garner
3-2
3-3
Middle Creek
2-3
3-3
Garner
1-3
1-3
Apex
1-4
2-4
Holly Springs
1-4
1-4
Triangle 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Panther Creek
5-0
5-0
Green Hope
4-1
4-1
Hillside
4-1
4-1
Jordan
3-2
3-2
Cary
2-3
2-3
Riverside
2-3
2-3
Athens Drive
0-5
0-5
Green Level
0-5
0-5
Greater Neuse 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cleveland
2-0
4-1
South Johnston
1-1
4-1
Smithfield-Selma
1-1
4-1
Clayton
1-1
4-2
East Wake
1-1
3-2
West Johnston
0-2
0-3
Big 8 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
East Chapel Hill
5-0
5-1
Southern Durham
3-1
3-1
Northwood
4-2
4-2
Cedar Ridge
2-2
2-2
Chapel Hill
2-2
2-2
Orange
0-4
0-4
Northern Durham
0-5
0-5
Vance County
0-0
0-0
Mid-State 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Reidsville
2-0
4-1
Cummings
1-0
1-0
Reidsville
1-0
3-1
Graham
1-1
2-2
Durham School of Arts
0-4
0-4
Bartlett-Yancey
0-0
0-0
N.C. School Science/Math
0-0
0-0
Eastern Plains 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
SW Edgecombe
2-0
6-0
Farmville Central
2-0
4-0
Beddingfield
0-0
0-3
North Johnston
0-1
1-3
North Pitt
0-1
1-4
Nash Central
0-2
0-2
Carolina 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Rosewood
4-0
4-0
Princeton
3-0
5-0
Lakewood
2-1
2-1
Union
2-1
2-1
Hobbton
1-2
1-2
Neuse Charter
1-4
1-4
North Duplin
0-5
0-5
North Central Athletic 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Henderson Collegiate
3-0
3-1
Oxford Prep
2-2
2-2
Vance Charter
2-2
2-2
Voyager Academy
2-2
2-2
East Wake Academy
1-2
1-2
Falls Lake Academy
1-2
1-2
Roxboro Community
0-1
0-1
Franklin Academy
0-0
0-0
Triangle Math/Science
0-0
0-0
Central Tar Heel 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Chatham Charter
4-0
5-0
Research Triangle Acad.
3-1
3-2
Woods Charter
0-0
0-1
Cornerstone Charter
1-2
1-2
Clover Garden
1-2
1-3
Southern Wake Academy
0-4
0-5
Eno River Academy
0-0
0-0
Raleigh Charter
0-0
0-0
River Mill Academy
0-0
0-0
Triangle Independent Schools Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ravenscroft School
2-0
5-3
North Raleigh Christian
1-0
5-4
Durham Academy
2-1
7-4
Cary Academy
2-2
7-3
Wake Christian
0-4
0-8
Eastern Plains 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cary Christian
2-0
11-3
GRACE Christian
0-0
2-5
Arendell Parrott Acad.
0-1
6-4
St. David’s School
0-1
2-6
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Thales Academy-Rolesville
5-0
8-3
Thales Academy-Apex
3-2
3-10
Neuse Christian
2-2
3-3
Friendship Christian
1-3
2-8
St. Thomas More
1-5
2-11
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Burlington Christian
2-0
10-1
Salem Baptist
3-1
6-3
Trinity Academy
0-0
5-0
O’Neal School
0-3
4-7
Carolina Friends
0-0
0-0
Trinity School Durham/CH
0-0
0-0
Others
All
W-L
Burlington School
17-3
Word of God
25-6
Raleigh Charter
7-6
Mount Zion Academy
3-12
Southside Christian
0-1
Girls Standings
(through Sunday’s games)
Northern Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Knightdale
2-0
6-0
Heritage
1-0
4-0
Wakefield
1-0
2-1
Wake Forest
0-1
3-1
Corinth Holders
0-1
3-2
Rolesville
0-2
2-4
CAP 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Millbrook
3-0
4-1
Cardinal Gibbons
2-1
2-2
Southeast Raleigh
0-0
1-0
Broughton
0-0
0-1
Sanderson
0-2
0-4
Leesville Road
0-2
0-2
Enloe
0-0
0-0
South Wake Athletic 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Garner
5-0
5-0
Apex Friendship
4-1
5-1
Holly Springs
4-2
4-2
Apex
1-3
2-3
Middle Creek
1-3
1-3
Fuquay-Varina
1-3
1-4
South Garner
0-4
0-4
Triangle 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Panther Creek
3-0
3-0
Athens Drive
4-1
4-1
Jordan
3-1
3-1
Hillside
2-3
2-3
Green Level
1-2
1-2
Cary
1-3
1-3
Green Hope
0-1
0-1
Riverside
0-3
0-3
Greater Neuse 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Clayton
2-0
2-2
West Johnston
1-0
2-2
Cleveland
1-0
1-3
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0-3
East Wake
0-2
0-5
South Johnston
0-2
0-5
Big 8 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Northwood
4-0
4-0
Chapel Hill
3-0
3-0
East Chapel Hill
1-1
1-1
Orange
1-1
1-1
Southern Durham
2-3
2-3
Northern Durham
1-3
1-3
Vance County
0-1
0-1
Cedar Ridge
0-3
0-3
Mid-State 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Reidsville
2-0
2-2
Carrboro
1-0
1-1
Durham School of Arts
2-2
2-2
Graham
1-2
1-4
Cummings
0-2
0-2
Bartlett-Yancey
0-0
0-0
N.C. School Science/Math
0-0
0-0
Eastern Plains 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Farmville Central
2-0
3-0
SW Edgecombe
1-1
3-3
North Pitt
0-0
3-0
North Johnston
0-1
2-2
Beddingfield
0-1
2-3
Nash Central
0-2
0-2
Carolina 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Princeton
1-0
5-0
Lakewood
1-0
1-0
Union
1-0
1-1
Rosewood
0-1
1-1
North Duplin
0-2
0-2
Hobbton
0-0
0-0
Neuse Charter
0-0
0-0
North Central Athletic 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Falls Lake Academy
4-0
4-0
Vance Charter
2-1
2-1
Franklin Academy
0-0
0-1
Oxford Prep
1-2
1-2
Rosboro Community
1-2
1-2
Henderson Collegiate
0-1
0-2
East Wake Academy
0-2
0-2
Triangle Math/Science
0-0
0-0
Voyager Academy
0-0
0-0
Central Tar Heel 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Clover Garden
3-0
6-0
Chatham Charter
2-1
2-2
Research Triangle Academy
1-2
1-3
Southern Wake Academy
0-3
0-4
Cornerstone Charter
0-0
0-0
Eno River Academy
0-0
0-0
Raleigh Charter
0-0
0-0
River Mill Academy
0-0
0-0
Woods Charter
0-0
0-0
Triangle Independent Schools Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Durham Academy
4-0
7-4
Ravenscroft School
3-0
8-2
North Raleigh Christian
1-0
9-1
Cary Academy
0-2
4-5
St. Mary’s School
0-2
1-4
Wake Christian
0-3
1-6
Eastern Plains 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Arendell Parrott Acad.
2-0
11-1
St. David’s School
0-0
4-2
Cary Christian
0-1
3-5
GRACE Christian
0-1
1-3
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Neuse Christian
3-0
5-0
Friendship Christian
3-1
6-3
St. Thomas More
3-2
5-6
Thales Academy-Rolesville
1-3
2-7
Thales Academy-Apex
0-4
0-9
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
O’Neal School
3-0
9-1
Salem Baptist
1-2
1-7
Trinity Academy
0-1
1-5
Burlington Christian
0-2
3-7
Carolina Friends
0-0
0-0
Trinity School Durham/CH
0-0
0-0
Others
All
W-L
Burlington School
7-3
Southside Christian
3-4
Mount Zion Academy
3-5
Raleigh Christian
2-5
Word of God
0-0
