The Canes add more offensive players in second round of NHL Draft. Who did they pick?

The Carolina Hurricanes went into the 2020 NHL Draft looking for more offense and used their first three picks on forwards.

A day after making Seth Jarvis of the Portland Winterhawks their first-round selection, the Canes on Wednesday chose two more forwards, Noel Gunler of Sweden and Vasiliy Ponomarev of Russia, with their two second-round picks.

The Canes had eight total picks in the 2020 draft, which was being held remotely this year because of the pandemic. The second through seventh rounds were held Wednesday.

The Canes took another Swedish forward, 5-8 Zion Nybeck, in the fourth round. That came after using their third-round pick on another Russian, defenseman Alexander Nikishin.

It was a memorable day for Gunler, who said he got little sleep after staying up late Tuesday to see the draft in Sweden and then having an early morning hockey practice Wednesday. One plus: he saw his name called by the Hurricanes on his 19th birthday.

“I got a pretty good birthday gift and I’m so happy and proud to be picked by the Carolina Hurricanes,” Gunler said in a media call. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Noel Gunler’s attitude and work ethic?

Gunler, the 41st overall pick, has spent part of the past two seasons with Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League and has begun the 2020-21 season. While he excelled with the Lulea junior team, he got in 45 games with the men’s team last season, finishing with four goals and 13 points.

“I’m a guy who can shoot the puck and score goals,” he said in describing himself. “I will do everything for the organization to help them win.”

Some reviews on Gunler have been mixed. His attitude and work ethic have raised some questions by some observers while others say the criticism is unwarranted.

“I think I’m a pretty good two-way player,” said Gunler, a right-hand shot.

Vasiliy Ponomarev says he’ll help Canes win the Stanley Cup

Ponomarev, 18, came to North America last season to play for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Junior Major Hockey League and adjust to the smaller North America rinks — his father, a skills coach, also joined the team. A left-handed shooter, Ponomarev had 18 goals and 49 points in 57 games while also playing for Russia’s U18 team internationally.

Ponomarev, rated 48th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, has been called a strong competitor who is good at back pressure and a battler in corner battles. That toughness belies his size — he is listed at 5-10 and 180 pounds but was described Wednesday by one TV analyst as a “small beer fridge.” In other words, hard to budge.

“I’m a hard worker and I’ll help you to win the Stanley Cup,” Ponomarev said, words sure to be liked by Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour, who did both. “I think I have good hockey vision and good stickhandling and shot. I make good connections with the D-men. I’ll help in the defensive zone and I’ll find solutions in the offensive zone.”

Ponomarev, taken with the No. 53 pick, called the selection a “dream come true” and said he liked being taken by Carolina in that former Canes forward Sergei Samsonov was from his hometown of Zelenograd, Russia.

“I know him a little bit and I think it’s going to be perfect,” he said.

Ponomarev said he has not met the Canes’ Andrei Svechnikov. His goal: to meet him soon.

Nikishin, who has played games in the KHL for Spartak Moskva, has been called a big hitter who can move the puck and enjoys joining the rush into the offensive zone. At 6-3 and almost 200 pounds, he offers some size on the back end and is a banger.

Nybeck has little size but can play either wing was rated 29th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Called a “wrecking ball” on the forecheck, he is said to be a playmaker who also is adept in getting around the net and getting off his shot.

“I’m a small player on the ice but I think I am growing more and more with my game,” Nybeck said on a media call. “I give 100 percent all the time on the ice.”