Hurricanes add to depth by signing Bibeau, Shore to one-year contracts

Goalie Antoine Bibeau, who signed Thursday with the Carolina Hurricanes, makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning while playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in December 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to add to their depth signings in the offseason, agreeing with goaltender Antoine Bibeau and forward Drew Shore on one-year, two-way contracts.

Bibeau will receive $700,000 on the NHL level or $75,000 in the American Hockey League during the 2020-21 season. Shore will receive $700,000 in the NHL or $150,000 in the AHL.

Bibeau, 26, appeared in two games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2019-20, with a 1-0 record with a 3.27 goals-against average. He also played two games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles prior to missing most of the season following hip surgery.

“Antoine is coming off a hip injury, but is fully healthy now,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He’s a veteran netminder with some NHL experience and adds to the depth of our organization at that position.”

Bibeau made his NHL debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 season and has a career NHL record of 2-1 with a 2.54 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Shore, 29, split the 2019-20 season with Minsk and Nizhny Novgorod of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), finishing with four goals and 23 assists in 43 games. A second-round draft pick by the Florida Panthers in 2009, he has played in 94 career NHL games with Florida, Calgary and Vancouver.

“Drew is a veteran player who adds to our organization’s depth down the middle,” Waddell said in a statement.