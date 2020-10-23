Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes sign Gustav Forsling, avoid arbitration hearing
The Carolina Hurricanes avoided a scheduled salary arbitration hearing with Gustav Forsling, signing the defenseman on Friday to a one-year, two-way contract.
Forsling, 24, will receive $700,000 in the NHL or $250,000 in the American Hockey League for the 2020-21 season.
“Gustav is a dependable defenseman that fits our system at both the NHL and AHL level,” president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “Our organizational depth at defense is strong, and Gustav is a representation of that.”
Forsling had 8 goals and 18 assists in 57 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last season. He set AHL career highs in goals, assists, points and games played in 2019-20 and ranked fourth among Checkers defensemen in points and goals.
Forsling was a restricted free agent who was given a qualifying offer by the Canes but filed for arbitration. The hearing was set for Nov. 2.
Canes forward Warren Foegele and defenseman Haydn Fleury have arbitration hearings scheduled -- Foegele for Nov. 4 and Fleury for Nov. 8.
