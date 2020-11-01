Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes sign Warren Foegele to one-year contract

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) celebrates his goal on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) celebrates his goal on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Karl B DeBlaker AP

The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Warren Foegele have agreed on a one-year, $2.15 million contract, the team said Sunday.

Foegele had a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Nov. 4 but was able to reach a deal.

“Warren has shown improvement each year of his professional career,” president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We expect him to continue to develop and enhance his role on our team.”

Foegele, 24, set career highs in goals (13), assists (17), points (30) and average time on ice (13:43) in 68 games last season. He was tied for fifth in the NHL in shorthanded goals (3).

Foegele played in all eight of the Hurricanes’ postseason games, scoring the series-clinching goal in Game 3 of the Qualifying Round against the New York Rangers.

The Canes earlier signed defenseman Haydn Fleury, also avoiding arbitration.

Profile Image of Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use