5 burning questions facing the Carolina Hurricanes as they open training camp today

Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour talks with the team during the Carolina Hurricanes’ on-ice workouts at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, July 13, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

A year ago, the Carolina Hurricanes played their 41st game and reached the midpoint of the 2019-2020 schedule Jan. 3 against the Washington Capitals, before a sellout crowd at PNC Arena.

This year, the Canes’ preseason training camp didn’t open utnil Jan. 3. There will be no games against the Caps in the 2020-21 regular season, which will be played in its entirety in 2021. At least to start, there will be no fans at PNC Arena.

These are not normal times, nor will this be a normal NHL season during the pandemic. The Canes are scheduled to open camp Sunday for what will be a 56-game regular season, all played in the newly formed Central Division.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour must prepare his team for the season in nine practice days. Then it’s off to the starting blocks for four straight road games to open the season. Unless COVID-19 issues arise, the Canes’ season opener will be Jan. 14 in Detroit against the Red Wings and the first home game will be Jan. 21 against the Florida Panthers.

Here are five pressing questions as camp begins:

Can the Canes stay virus free?

While coronavirus testing will be vigorous and constant, the players, coaches and staff must stay healthy throughout camp. There is no protective bubble. The players will be on their own after the camp sessions and must be mindful of everything they do away from the rink.

“There’s going to be some sacrifices,” team captain Jordan Staal said on a recent media call. “These are small sacrifices for us to be able to play a game and hopefully entertain a group of people who are longing to watch some hockey.

Where does Jesper Fast best fit?

Jesper Fast is the newbie in the Canes’ group, having signed as a free agent. But where will the veteran forward be used?

One guess could be at right wing on a line centered by Staal with Warren Foegele on the left side, replacing the retired Justin Williams. With the New York Rangers last season, Fast was often on a line with Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin, so he is capable of being used anywhere among the top-nine forwards.

Who plays goalie for the Hurricanes?

Different camp, same question: Who’s the No. 1 goalie? And this year, who’s No. 3?

The Canes, under the NHL roster rules for this season, will be required to carry three goalies and they should be Petr Mrazek, James Reimer and likely Alex Nedeljkovic, who has a one-way contract for this year. Antoine Bibeau also is in camp.

Reimer was sharp in July when the NHL’s “Return to Play” format began with training camps before conducting the 2020 postseason, having spent the “pause” working on his technique and conditioning. But Mrazek should be the No. 1 guy unless beaten out in this camp.

Having two established goalies will help the Canes in a season when there are 10 sets of back-to-back games. The goaltending strain will be felt by many NHL teams.

Who’s the fourth center?

This could be Brind’Amour’s most interesting lineup decision. He’s set with centers Sebastian Aho, Staal and Vincent Trocheck. But on the fourth line?

Morgan Geekie made a tremendous rookie impression last season before the NHL’s coronavirus pause, with three goals and an assist in his first two regular-season games. His postseason numbers: Eight games, one assist.

Jordan Martinook has been used as the fourth-line center and could again. Drew Shore, signed to a two-way deal in October, has 94 games of NHL experience.

How will the Carolina Hurricanes’ lines, D pairs look?

Just a guesstimate but Brind’Amour will have Aho centering Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Why shouldn’t he? It could be among the most dynamic in the division and the league.

If Fast plays with Staal and Foegele, Trocheck could center Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necas. That would have Geekie possibly with Brock McGinn and Martinook. Or Martinook centering McGinn and Nino Niederreiter. There are plenty of forward options and someone will have to sit.

On D, it’s set with Jaccob Slavin and Dougie Hamilton, Brady Skjei and a healthy Brett Pesce, and Haydn Fleury and Jake Gardiner — both lefty shooters — as the third pair.