Canes prospects to compete in four-team Nashville event

Forward Ryan Suzuki, the Carolina Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, wants to be a part of a resurgent Canes franchise next season, joining former junior teammate Andrei Svechnikov.

After years of competing in the Traverse City (Mich.,) prospects tournament, the Carolina Hurricanes are changing it up this year.

The Canes will participate in the 2019 NHL Prospects Showcase in Nashville, Tenn. The four-team tournament will be held Sept. 7-10 at Ford Ice Center Antioch in Nashville.

The Canes’ roster, announced Wednesday, will include forward Ryan Suzuki, the team’s first-round draft pick this year. He’ll be joined by seven other players who have been drafted by Carolina: Janne Kuokkanen (2016, second round), Jamieson Rees (2019, second round), Eetu Luostarinen (2017, second round), Luke Henman (2018, fourth round), Jeremy Helvig (2016, fifth round), Blake Murray (2019, sixth round) and Jesper Sellgren (2018, sixth round).

Two recent free-agent acquisitions, Chase Priskie (Quinnipiac) and Jacob Pritchard (UMass), also will be on the Canes team.

Carolina will face the Washington Capitals on Sept. 7 (2 p.m. EST), the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 8 (5 p.m.) and then the Predators. The Canes said the four teams would rotate in hosting the event.

Preseason training camp for the Hurricanes begins with team physicals Sept. 12 and the first on-ice practice Sept. 13.